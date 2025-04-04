Ursula von der Leyen

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15687 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28618 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213772 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122581 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391862 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213744 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 14157 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131827 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213773 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254330 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310743 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 3090 views

07:44 PM • 3090 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45365 views

05:58 PM • 14179 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 57190 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45365 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72098 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57190 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ursula von der Leyen

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10446 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8980 views

"We will not sit idly by": European Commissioner for Trade initiates negotiations with the US amid tariff escalation

European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič announced the initiation of negotiations with the US in response to the new tariffs. The EU is ready for dialogue, but will not sit idly by if it does not reach a fair agreement.

News of the World • April 3, 11:22 AM • 7566 views
Exclusive

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.

Economy • April 3, 09:14 AM • 372822 views

President of the European Commission reacted to US tariffs: Europe is ready to defend its interests, but also open to dialogue

Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US tariffs. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.

Economy • April 3, 04:03 AM • 4492 views

Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.

Politics • April 2, 01:54 PM • 18632 views

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14494 views

"All instruments on the table": the EU is preparing a response to Trump's "tariff wars"

The European Union is ready to respond to possible US tariffs with a wide range of measures, including sanctions against American technology companies. Ursula von der Leyen stressed her readiness for decisive countermeasures.

News of the World • April 1, 10:34 AM • 11894 views

Fico admitted that von der Leyen "terribly scolded" him for negotiations with Trump: he clarified the situation on social media

Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.

News of the World • March 31, 04:31 PM • 22319 views

In the EU, talks about "Nord Stream" have resumed amid negotiations between Russia and the US: what is known and what the European Commission and Germany are saying

The European Commission stated that they are unaware of Ursula von der Leyen discussing the restoration of "Nord Streams" with Friedrich Merz. The EU is committed to abandoning Russian fuel.

Economy • March 28, 03:09 PM • 772965 views

The "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris is coming to an end, leaders are leaving the Élysée Palace

Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.

War • March 27, 12:48 PM • 21301 views

The US will introduce a 25% duty on imported cars from April 2

Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.

News of the World • March 26, 10:45 PM • 17492 views

Amid record protests in Serbia, EU leaders are calling on President Vucic to commit to fundamental reforms

The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.

News of the World • March 26, 07:39 AM • 12312 views

France wants the EU's "most powerful tool" against the US in case of new tariffs: Bloomberg learned what it is about

France proposes that the EU apply the "anti-coercion instrument" against the US for the first time if Trump uses tariffs to change the bloc's policy. The decision depends on the actions of the USA on April 2.

News of the World • March 22, 01:39 PM • 21091 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

Mood for militarization: The Kremlin is concerned that Europe is strengthening its military capabilities

The Kremlin has stated that Europe is becoming a "party of war" as EU countries strengthen their defense. The EU has approved an €800 billion rearmament plan due to the threat from Russia.

Politics • March 20, 12:47 PM • 13711 views

The EU may cancel the clock change: what is known about the decision

The European Commission plans to withdraw the draft directive on the abolition of seasonal clock changes due to the lack of consensus in the Council of the EU. The final decision is expected in a few months.

News of the World • March 20, 10:29 AM • 109839 views

Ukraine received another 1 billion euros from the EU at the expense of frozen Russian assets

The European Commission has allocated an additional tranche of 1 billion euros to Ukraine under the macro-financial assistance program. The funds will be repaid from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.

Economy • March 20, 08:46 AM • 10532 views

EU leaders strongly supported Ukraine after Trump's conversation with Putin

The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.

Politics • March 19, 12:38 PM • 18788 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russia is preparing for conflicts with European countries

The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.

Politics • March 18, 04:36 PM • 65011 views

European technology companies advocate for the development of a “Eurostack” and reducing dependence on the United States

More than 100 European companies are calling on the EU to develop its own digital infrastructure, reducing dependence on American technologies. They propose to stimulate local innovation and protect data.

News of the World • March 17, 10:12 AM • 30492 views

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. He proposed using more frequent aid packages for various sectors.

War • March 17, 09:49 AM • 70614 views

Kallas: new EU aid to Ukraine has broad support, but there are still details, Hungary's position has been taken into account

The EU's chief diplomat announced the acceleration of work on a new aid package for Ukraine. The proposal takes into account the position of countries that want to cooperate, against the backdrop of Hungary blocking aid.

Politics • March 17, 09:33 AM • 16912 views

EU issued a statement after the "coalition of the willing" summit: von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and a "message" for Russia

Ursula von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and called on Russia to support a ceasefire. Europe will strengthen its defense through ReArm Europe.

War • March 15, 12:32 PM • 19887 views

"EU increases pressure on Russia": von der Leyen confirmed the extension of sanctions against Russia

The EU has extended sanctions against Russia until September 15, 2025, but removed 4 individuals from the list under pressure from Hungary and Slovakia. The restrictions apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities.

War • March 14, 11:44 AM • 15579 views

The EU should promote reliable security guarantees for Ukraine - European Parliament resolution

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on support for Ukraine, calling on the EU to promote security guarantees and accelerate accession negotiations. They also called for the confiscation of Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • March 12, 04:22 PM • 19101 views

The EU will strengthen the fight against illegal migration and create "return centers"

The European Union plans to create common rules for the deportation of migrants and "return centers" in third countries. This should increase the number of deportations and change the rules for sending asylum seekers.

News of the World • March 12, 04:35 AM • 19756 views

EU Council: Now Russia must demonstrate its willingness to achieve peace

The European Union supported the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States on peace after negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Now Russia must demonstrate its readiness for peace, the EU said.

War • March 12, 01:33 AM • 21563 views

The EU is ready to play its full role in future peace negotiations - von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the American-Ukrainian talks on a 30-day ceasefire and the restoration of aid. The EU is ready to participate in future peace negotiations.

War • March 11, 07:38 PM • 16870 views