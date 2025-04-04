Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič announced the initiation of negotiations with the US in response to the new tariffs. The EU is ready for dialogue, but will not sit idly by if it does not reach a fair agreement.
US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.
Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US tariffs. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.
EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
The European Union is ready to respond to possible US tariffs with a wide range of measures, including sanctions against American technology companies. Ursula von der Leyen stressed her readiness for decisive countermeasures.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.
The European Commission stated that they are unaware of Ursula von der Leyen discussing the restoration of "Nord Streams" with Friedrich Merz. The EU is committed to abandoning Russian fuel.
Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.
Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.
The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.
France proposes that the EU apply the "anti-coercion instrument" against the US for the first time if Trump uses tariffs to change the bloc's policy. The decision depends on the actions of the USA on April 2.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
The Kremlin has stated that Europe is becoming a "party of war" as EU countries strengthen their defense. The EU has approved an €800 billion rearmament plan due to the threat from Russia.
The European Commission plans to withdraw the draft directive on the abolition of seasonal clock changes due to the lack of consensus in the Council of the EU. The final decision is expected in a few months.
The European Commission has allocated an additional tranche of 1 billion euros to Ukraine under the macro-financial assistance program. The funds will be repaid from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.
The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.
More than 100 European companies are calling on the EU to develop its own digital infrastructure, reducing dependence on American technologies. They propose to stimulate local innovation and protect data.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. He proposed using more frequent aid packages for various sectors.
The EU's chief diplomat announced the acceleration of work on a new aid package for Ukraine. The proposal takes into account the position of countries that want to cooperate, against the backdrop of Hungary blocking aid.
Ursula von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and called on Russia to support a ceasefire. Europe will strengthen its defense through ReArm Europe.
The EU has extended sanctions against Russia until September 15, 2025, but removed 4 individuals from the list under pressure from Hungary and Slovakia. The restrictions apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities.
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on support for Ukraine, calling on the EU to promote security guarantees and accelerate accession negotiations. They also called for the confiscation of Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The European Union plans to create common rules for the deportation of migrants and "return centers" in third countries. This should increase the number of deportations and change the rules for sending asylum seekers.
The European Union supported the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States on peace after negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Now Russia must demonstrate its readiness for peace, the EU said.
Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the American-Ukrainian talks on a 30-day ceasefire and the restoration of aid. The EU is ready to participate in future peace negotiations.