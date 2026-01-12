$42.990.00
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces may have received the newest American "Tempest" air defense system, developed by V2X, for testing in real combat operations. The complex, presented in October, is designed to combat drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat

The Ukrainian Defense Forces may have received prototypes of the most modern American anti-aircraft missile system "Tempest". The characteristic launcher was identified in the footage of the New Year's greeting published by the "Center" air command. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The "Tempest" SAM system is a development of V2X, which was first officially presented only a few months ago at the AUSA 2025 exhibition in October. The complex was created as a mobile and effective "drone killer", designed taking into account the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The system exists in two versions: stationary (on a trailer) and mobile (based on a COTS buggy).

Enemy used "Geran-5" drone against Ukraine for the first time - HUR

Experts suggest that Ukraine received a limited number of units for field testing and improving the system in real combat conditions.

The question of cost and effectiveness

The main weapon of the complex is the AGM-114L Longbow missiles. Despite their high effectiveness against air targets, the use of such missiles raises discussions about economic feasibility. The cost of one AGM-114L unit starts from 100 thousand dollars, which makes intercepting cheap attack drones such as "Shahed" a rather expensive operation.

However, analysts emphasize that in the conditions of the enemy's constant increase in drone production, the involvement of even such expensive means is justified for protecting critical infrastructure and saving lives. Currently, official representatives of the Air Force do not comment on the number and status of the "Tempest" SAM system in Ukraine. 

Will reach Moscow: Great Britain is developing the Nightfall ballistic missile for Ukraine with a range of over 480 kilometers

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
