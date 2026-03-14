US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by two drones - media

Today, the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was attacked by two drones. This was reported to CNN by a security official, although the extent of the damage and the number of casualties are not yet known, UNN reports.

Video geolocated by CNN shows smoke and small flames rising from a building in the immediate vicinity of the embassy compound.

CNN has reached out to the embassy, the State Department, the White House, and US Central Command for further information.

US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by Soviet-era 'Katyusha' rockets - Reuters