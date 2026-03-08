US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by Soviet-era 'Katyusha' rockets - Reuters

The US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, was hit by Katyusha rocket fire on Saturday evening. Reuters reports this, citing security sources and witnesses, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that around 9:00 PM local time, explosions were heard and sirens went off in central Baghdad near the diplomatic mission. The American C-RAM air defense system shot down one of the rockets, and no shells fell directly on the embassy grounds. There were no casualties among American citizens.

This attack indicates that Iran-backed Iraqi militias, who have vowed revenge for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, have expanded their targets beyond US military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan and US energy interests to include the US embassy. - the publication writes.

In turn, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered security forces to find those who launched the shells, calling them "rogue groups operating outside the law and not representing the will of the Iraqi people."

Recall

The US closed its embassy in Kuwait. This is the second diplomatic mission to completely suspend its operations since the start of the war with Iran.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media