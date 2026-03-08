$43.810.0050.900.00
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30602 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by Soviet-era 'Katyusha' rockets - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

US C-RAM air defense system shot down a Katyusha rocket near the embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported. The Prime Minister ordered to find those responsible among illegal armed groups.

US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by Soviet-era 'Katyusha' rockets - Reuters

The US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, was hit by Katyusha rocket fire on Saturday evening. Reuters reports this, citing security sources and witnesses, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that around 9:00 PM local time, explosions were heard and sirens went off in central Baghdad near the diplomatic mission. The American C-RAM air defense system shot down one of the rockets, and no shells fell directly on the embassy grounds. There were no casualties among American citizens.

This attack indicates that Iran-backed Iraqi militias, who have vowed revenge for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, have expanded their targets beyond US military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan and US energy interests to include the US embassy.

- the publication writes.

In turn, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered security forces to find those who launched the shells, calling them "rogue groups operating outside the law and not representing the will of the Iraqi people."

Recall

The US closed its embassy in Kuwait. This is the second diplomatic mission to completely suspend its operations since the start of the war with Iran.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 5759 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Baghdad
Iraq
Iran