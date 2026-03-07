$43.810.0050.900.00
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3180 views

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a drone storage and launch site near Donetsk. UAV control points and enemy artillery in three regions were also hit.

Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an important enemy object in the DAP area by ATACMS and SCALP missiles, UNN writes.

In the area of Donetsk airport, a storage, preparation and launch site for enemy "Shahed"-type attack UAVs was hit today by ATACMS and SCALP missiles. The strike was carried out by units of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces together with the aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, a large-scale fire and secondary detonation were recorded (in the video).

In addition, as indicated, as part of reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a series of other damages on the enemy on March 6 and the night of March 7.

"In particular, the UAV control point of the occupiers in the Dibrova area (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region), as well as the command and observation post in the Kruhliakivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region) were hit. In addition, the Defense Forces struck enemy artillery assets at firing positions: in the areas of Tavilzhanka (temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region), Voskresenka and Novopavlivka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region). Also, areas of concentration of enemy manpower were hit in the areas of Novohryhorivka, Zaliznychne (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) and Sopych in Sumy region," the General Staff reported.

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

"Systematic destruction of UAV control points, artillery positions and enemy manpower weakens its ability to control units, conduct fire and prepare offensive actions. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

