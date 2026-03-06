$43.810.09
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The StopOdrex website, which collects patient stories from the controversial clinic, has resumed operations despite three blockages. Co-founder of the StopOdrex movement, Khrystyna Totkailo, announced that activists and all concerned individuals can now communicate through two platforms: the website and a Telegram channel.

The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations

The website StopOdrex, which publishes people's stories about their treatment experiences at the Odesa clinic Odrex, has resumed operations on a new domain after three blockages. This was announced by Khrystyna Totkailo, co-founder of the activist movement, UNN reports.

The platform StopOdrex, created by families of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at the Odrex clinic, has started working. Now the communication of the activist movement and concerned citizens takes place through two platforms: the website and the Telegram channel. Khrystyna Totkailo, an activist of the movement, announced this on her Facebook page.

After three blockages and attempts to destroy our platform with people's stories about negative treatment experiences at the Odrex clinic, we managed to restore the website's operation. This means that our StopOdrex movement now has two platforms for communication: the website and the Telegram channel

- Khrystyna Totkailo wrote

As UNN previously reported, the StopOdrex website ceased operations three times after appeals from companies associated with the Odrex clinic. After another blockage, activists launched a Telegram channel to maintain the possibility of quick communication with people who want to share their own treatment experiences.

After the restoration of the website, according to Khrystyna Totkailo, the platform will continue to perform its main function – collecting people's stories and informing about the progress of criminal proceedings and the public discussion surrounding the "Odrex Case."

On the StopOdrex website, as before, we publish stories of people who suffered from treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" and stories of families of patients who are no longer alive, but whose relatives want to tell about the tragedy. All your stories, for safety, are published exclusively anonymously, and personal data is not disclosed. We created these resources so that the truth would not disappear. So that people who have lost loved ones or health no longer remain alone with their pain. And also, to prevent future tragedies

- she noted.

It should be noted that the StopOdrex movement is a public initiative of the families of deceased patients of the Odrex clinic and people who consider themselves victims of treatment there. The main goal of the movement, as the activists themselves state, is to collect testimonies, mutual support for victims, and inform society about the progress of the so-called "Odrex Case."

Recall

The impetus for the active public coverage of the "Odrex Case" was the death of businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there in May-October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later it turned out that it was about the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Belotserkovska, who was fired from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the patient's death.

After Ukrainian media began actively covering the resonant death of the businessman at the Odrex clinic, more and more people dared to publicly share their own experiences of treatment at this medical facility and about the criminal proceedings in which the clinic is involved.

In particular, it became known that at least 10 criminal proceedings have been opened to date, in which the scandalous Odrex is involved. They are being investigated under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including facts of possible fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and intentional murder.

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" also added to the resonance around patients' stories, becoming one of the first large-scale public testimonies about treatment at a private Odesa clinic. In the film, people who consider themselves victims and relatives of those who could not be saved after treatment, for the first time openly told their stories in the hope of achieving justice and warning others about possible tragedies.

One of the heroines of the film was Svitlana Huk, who lost her husband after treatment at Odrex. According to her, her husband sought treatment at the clinic for a thymus tumor. He was promised a "simple operation," but during treatment, a full thoracotomy was performed, after which severe complications began. The patient was connected to an artificial kidney machine, and daily bills for staying at the clinic, according to the woman, reached 80-90 thousand hryvnias.

The most shocking moment, as the widow recounts, was that when she entered her husband's ward, it was cold "like in a freezer," and a heater was working under his blanket. Svitlana is convinced that the clinic continued to keep her husband's body on machines after clinical death to issue a larger bill, as staying in a private medical facility is charged daily.

After her husband's death, the woman could not pay the bill, after which, according to her, the clinic sued her and began to exert pressure. The widow says that the psychological pressure was so strong that she even contemplated suicide.

Another story in the film is told by patient Volodymyr. He went to the clinic for a simple planned operation, but the very next day after the surgical intervention, his condition sharply deteriorated. Later it turned out that the man's lungs were affected by 85%, although the reason for seeking treatment at the clinic was not problems with the respiratory system.

The patient's family was told by Odrex doctors that this was due to an infection with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which can be transmitted through unsterile equipment or dirty hands. The patient's condition rapidly worsened, he could barely breathe and was put into a medical coma.

Treatment required significant expenses, and eventually the family ran out of funds. Then, according to Volodymyr's wife, Odrex offered to "turn off the lights" – that is, to disconnect her husband from the machines and accept that he could not be saved. Despite this, Volodymyr survived, but left the clinic with significantly undermined health and significant weight loss. At the same time, according to the family, there was no mention of infection in the discharge summary.

Another heroine of the film was Kyiv resident Khrystyna Totkailo – now co-founder of the StopOdrex platform. Her father was diagnosed with cancer. A medical council at the Feofaniya clinic concluded that aggressive chemotherapy before surgical intervention was dangerous for the patient.

However, surgeon Ihor Belotserkovsky, who was also present at the council, suggested continuing treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex, where his wife, oncologist Maryna Belotserkovska, works.

Upon arrival in Odesa, Khrystyna's father was prescribed a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, and a second course was immediately planned. The patient had a gastrostomy installed, which required daily care, but, according to his daughter, the doctors practically did not monitor its condition. By the time of discharge, a through-hole had formed at the gastrostomy site, through which food leaked.

After returning to Kyiv, Khrystyna's father's condition sharply deteriorated: his kidneys failed, and numerous complications appeared. To the family's message about the critical condition, Dr. Belotserkovska's assistant, according to Khrystyna, replied that the family had written to her on a day off and all issues should be resolved on Monday.

The family spent over 250,000 UAH on treatment, but they could not save their father – he died. Khrystyna Totkailo is convinced that the prescription of aggressive chemotherapy contrary to the recommendations of other doctors was a fatal mistake.

The authors of the film emphasize that the scale of such stories indicates the systemic nature of the problem, which, in their opinion, should be investigated by law enforcement agencies and checked by relevant state institutions.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Odrex
Social network
Carcinoma
Film
Telegram
Facebook
Odesa
Kyiv