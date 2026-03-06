Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalation

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
11:07 PM • 7422 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 17494 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 23316 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 52098 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 91706 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 49570 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44064 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70526 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26524 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50194 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
77%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed the situation with Iran, a loan for Ukraine, and the ParalympicsMarch 5, 06:29 PM • 5004 views
Germany seeks to reduce energy dependence on the US through gas purchases from CanadaMarch 5, 06:43 PM • 5478 views
Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in IranMarch 5, 06:47 PM • 5986 views
Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - ZelenskyyMarch 5, 06:50 PM • 6798 views
Iran says it is ready to resist any US ground invasion and sees no reason for negotiationsMarch 5, 07:09 PM • 5214 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 26723 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 56494 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70526 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 79276 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 79043 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Narendra Modi
Musician
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 1618 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 11676 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14627 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36019 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 42856 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Lancet (loitering munition)

Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The cost of oil on international markets recorded its sharpest rise since 2022 due to the active phase of the war in the Persian Gulf. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped 18% in a week.

Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalation

The cost of oil on international markets has recorded its most rapid rise since 2022, driven by large-scale disruptions in energy supplies due to the active phase of the war in the Persian Gulf. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped 18% during the week, although on Friday, March 6, there was a slight correction to $79 per barrel after Donald Trump's statements about preparing emergency measures to stabilize the fuel market.

The critical situation around the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively ceased to function as a transport artery, is forcing leading exporters and importers to seek alternative routes amid continuous airstrikes on the region's oil infrastructure.

Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the reaction of key exporters

The escalation of hostilities, ongoing since February 28, has led to a complete halt of shipping in the world's most important oil hub, which immediately affected the cost of raw materials. Saudi Arabia has already announced the largest price increase since August 2022 for its main oil for Asian consumers for April.

No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media05.03.26, 21:35 • 4868 views

To avoid the conflict zone, Riyadh began emergency rerouting of millions of barrels of crude oil to Red Sea ports, trying to maintain export stability amid reports of damage to tankers and oil refineries in neighboring countries.

Oil prices saw their biggest weekly gain since 2022 as the Middle East war sent a wave of disruptions through energy markets

– market analysts note, assessing the consequences of the seventh day of the military operation.

Political intransigence and market spreads

The situation on the exchanges remains extremely tense due to the absence of any diplomatic progress: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly rejected the possibility of ceasefire negotiations. Against this background, the spread of Brent oil prices between the nearest contracts rose to a record $4 per barrel, indicating an acute shortage of physical resources in the short term. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is considering options for direct intervention in the situation, while Israel continues intensive bombing of Tehran, targeting command structures and strategic fuel reserves of the enemy.

Trump administration considers emergency measures to stabilize oil prices amid war with Iran06.03.26, 02:16 • 3338 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Brent Crude
Israel
Red Sea
Donald Trump
Tehran
Saudi Arabia