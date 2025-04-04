Narendra Modi

$41.340.03
News by theme

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Politics • March 12, 09:09 AM • 16895 views

EU to seek India's help to impose sanctions on Russia - Bloomberg

Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with the Indian Prime Minister. The EU is seeking to strengthen control over the implementation of restrictions, as Russian aggression threatens both Europe and India.

News of the World • February 25, 10:44 PM • 62382 views

Trump calls on Europe to increase financial support for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has called on European countries to increase financial support for Ukraine. According to him, the United States plans to allocate another $200 billion, while Europe is not investing enough.

Politics • February 14, 08:01 AM • 27113 views

Trump explains why he first spoke to Putin and then to Zelensky

The US President explained the sequence of his talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Trump wanted to know if both sides were ready to conclude a deal before discussing the details.

Politics • February 14, 07:11 AM • 32556 views

India may cut duties on US goods before Modi and Trump meet

India is considering reducing tariffs on US goods in key sectors before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.

News of the World • February 10, 02:28 AM • 28727 views

Volz: Europe will be responsible for security guarantees for Ukraine after the war

Mike Volz said that Trump plans to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations with all parties. After the war, European allies will be responsible for security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • February 9, 05:35 PM • 42963 views

At least 15 people die in India as a result of riots at a religious festival

At least 15 people were killed in a stampede during the Hindu Kumbh Mela pilgrimage in the city of Prayagraj. The incident occurred at night near the arena of ascetics during the holy bathing.

News of the World • January 29, 08:28 AM • 23348 views

Russia recruits Indians for war against Ukraine, luring them with jobs and education - WP

Russia recruits Indians into its army under the guise of employment and education. About 100 Indian citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, 10 of whom have already been killed.

War • January 16, 10:50 PM • 30994 views

Collage from Zelensky worth 2,400 thousand dollars: Biden family unveils gift declaration

The US State Department has released a declaration of gifts to the Biden family from world leaders. The most expensive was a $20,000 diamond from the Indian prime minister, and a $2.4,000 collage from Zelenskyy.

Politics • January 3, 03:33 AM • 121893 views

A dream come true: Indian world chess champion thanks Magnus Carlsen

Gukesh Dommaraju defeated China's Ding Liren and became the youngest world chess champion in history at the age of 18. The Indian prodigy received $2.5 million in prize money and became the second Indian champion after Anand.

Sports • December 13, 10:25 AM • 97817 views

US presidential election: who has already congratulated Trump on his victory

Leaders of European countries, Israel and India, as well as the NATO Secretary General, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the first European leader to congratulate Trump.

Politics • November 6, 09:07 AM • 27184 views

Bus crashes into Himalayan gorge in northern India: at least 36 dead

In the Indian state of Uttarakhand, a bus plunged into a deep gorge, killing 36 people. Some passengers managed to escape, and the injured were airlifted for specialized treatment.

News of the World • November 4, 02:53 PM • 17765 views

Canada accuses Indian minister of collecting intelligence on Canadian citizens

Canada has officially accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of collecting intelligence on Canadian citizens. This is due to the campaign against Sikh separatists and the deterioration of relations between the countries.

News of the World • October 30, 07:47 AM • 15369 views

Ukraine approves the procedure for creating a register of children deported by Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers approves the procedure for creating a register of children deported by Russia and establishes an Interagency Commission for Data Verification. More than 19.5 thousand Ukrainian children have already been taken to Russia.

War • October 29, 12:56 PM • 17115 views

Modi can call Putin and make him return Ukrainian children - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ask Putin to return at least a thousand deported Ukrainian children. Zelensky called on the G20 countries to take responsibility for the return of the children.

War • October 28, 01:33 PM • 15432 views

Indian Prime Minister may organize second Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine announced the possibility of holding the second Peace Summit in India under the organization of Prime Minister Modi. However, there is a caveat - the country must join the communiqué of the first Summit.

Politics • October 28, 12:24 PM • 17849 views

Zelensky: G20 countries can easily put Putin in his place

The Ukrainian president said that G20 countries could economically influence Putin to end the war. Zelenskyy also emphasized the special role of Indian Prime Minister Modi in the possible end of the conflict.

War • October 28, 10:24 AM • 18696 views

Zelenskyy: neutrality in the war today means support for the Russian side

The President of Ukraine said that countries declaring neutrality in the war are actually supporting Russia. Zelenskyy criticized the position of the BRICS summit participants and the UN Secretary General on “neutrality.

War • October 28, 09:42 AM • 17750 views

“Modi can influence the end of the war in Ukraine": Zelensky reveals India's unexpected role

President Zelenskyy said that Indian Prime Minister Modi's role in the possible end of the war was important. According to him, India can influence Russia through energy leverage.

War • October 28, 07:39 AM • 19246 views

Beijing has begun building ties with U.S. allies ahead of Trump's possible return - Bloomberg

China has launched a diplomatic “charm offensive” against US allies amid a possible Trump victory. Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Japan, India, Britain and Australia over economic concerns.

News of the World • October 25, 03:56 PM • 14632 views

Putin and Xi Jinping discuss wars in Ukraine and the Middle East at the BRICS summit

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, the leaders discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Xi Jinping called for a political settlement in Ukraine and de-escalation in the Middle East.

War • October 24, 01:46 PM • 20513 views

Russia will try to create mechanisms to support the war against Ukraine at the BRICS summit - ISW

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia will try to use the opportunity to create mechanisms to strengthen its military operations in Ukraine.

War • October 23, 03:41 AM • 69367 views

At the BRICS summit, Putin tries to prove that there is an “alternative to Western hegemony” - media

The BRICS summit in Kazan brought together world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Modi. Russia is seeking to form an alliance of developing countries to counter Western dominance.

Politics • October 22, 07:24 AM • 15185 views

Putin to meet with leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit

Russian dictator Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit. The event will be attended by representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations.

News of the World • October 21, 03:47 PM • 19707 views

India becomes the second largest supplier of banned technologies to Russia - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, exports of prohibited goods from India to Russia have increased significantly, reaching $95 million in July. Almost one-fifth of sensitive technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex come through India.

News of the World • October 12, 03:11 AM • 33899 views

India exchanges information between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate talks on ending the war - Foreign Minister

India's foreign minister said the government is engaged in a dialogue with both sides to speed up the end of the war. India is sharing information between Ukraine and Russia, hoping to start serious peace talks.

Politics • September 25, 09:28 AM • 15044 views

Ukraine increasingly sees India as a mediator in relations with the Kremlin - Politico

Ukraine views Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a potential mediator in peace talks with Russia.

War • September 25, 09:13 AM • 29499 views

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit with Modi

President Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Modi in the United States. The two discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the second Peace Summit, and enhanced cooperation in various areas.

Politics • September 23, 11:50 PM • 21933 views

Trump cancels meeting with Polish President Duda - Reuters

Donald Trump's planned speech with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Pennsylvania has been canceled. The reasons for the cancellation were not reported, but voters of Eastern European descent may influence the outcome of the election in this state.

News of the World • September 20, 08:12 AM • 13583 views

Sibiga discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming UN General Assembly with Indian Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subramanyam Jaishankar. The diplomats discussed the development of bilateral relations and coordinated steps ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Politics • September 19, 11:11 AM • 16740 views