Narendra Modi

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.
Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with the Indian Prime Minister. The EU is seeking to strengthen control over the implementation of restrictions, as Russian aggression threatens both Europe and India.
US President Donald Trump has called on European countries to increase financial support for Ukraine. According to him, the United States plans to allocate another $200 billion, while Europe is not investing enough.
The US President explained the sequence of his talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Trump wanted to know if both sides were ready to conclude a deal before discussing the details.
India is considering reducing tariffs on US goods in key sectors before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.
Mike Volz said that Trump plans to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations with all parties. After the war, European allies will be responsible for security guarantees for Ukraine.
At least 15 people were killed in a stampede during the Hindu Kumbh Mela pilgrimage in the city of Prayagraj. The incident occurred at night near the arena of ascetics during the holy bathing.
Russia recruits Indians into its army under the guise of employment and education. About 100 Indian citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, 10 of whom have already been killed.
The US State Department has released a declaration of gifts to the Biden family from world leaders. The most expensive was a $20,000 diamond from the Indian prime minister, and a $2.4,000 collage from Zelenskyy.
Gukesh Dommaraju defeated China's Ding Liren and became the youngest world chess champion in history at the age of 18. The Indian prodigy received $2.5 million in prize money and became the second Indian champion after Anand.
Leaders of European countries, Israel and India, as well as the NATO Secretary General, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the first European leader to congratulate Trump.
In the Indian state of Uttarakhand, a bus plunged into a deep gorge, killing 36 people. Some passengers managed to escape, and the injured were airlifted for specialized treatment.
Canada has officially accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of collecting intelligence on Canadian citizens. This is due to the campaign against Sikh separatists and the deterioration of relations between the countries.
The Cabinet of Ministers approves the procedure for creating a register of children deported by Russia and establishes an Interagency Commission for Data Verification. More than 19.5 thousand Ukrainian children have already been taken to Russia.
The President of Ukraine suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ask Putin to return at least a thousand deported Ukrainian children. Zelensky called on the G20 countries to take responsibility for the return of the children.
The President of Ukraine announced the possibility of holding the second Peace Summit in India under the organization of Prime Minister Modi. However, there is a caveat - the country must join the communiqué of the first Summit.
The Ukrainian president said that G20 countries could economically influence Putin to end the war. Zelenskyy also emphasized the special role of Indian Prime Minister Modi in the possible end of the conflict.
The President of Ukraine said that countries declaring neutrality in the war are actually supporting Russia. Zelenskyy criticized the position of the BRICS summit participants and the UN Secretary General on “neutrality.
President Zelenskyy said that Indian Prime Minister Modi's role in the possible end of the war was important. According to him, India can influence Russia through energy leverage.
China has launched a diplomatic “charm offensive” against US allies amid a possible Trump victory. Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Japan, India, Britain and Australia over economic concerns.
At the BRICS summit in Kazan, the leaders discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Xi Jinping called for a political settlement in Ukraine and de-escalation in the Middle East.
At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia will try to use the opportunity to create mechanisms to strengthen its military operations in Ukraine.
The BRICS summit in Kazan brought together world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Modi. Russia is seeking to form an alliance of developing countries to counter Western dominance.
Russian dictator Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit. The event will be attended by representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations.
According to Bloomberg, exports of prohibited goods from India to Russia have increased significantly, reaching $95 million in July. Almost one-fifth of sensitive technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex come through India.
India's foreign minister said the government is engaged in a dialogue with both sides to speed up the end of the war. India is sharing information between Ukraine and Russia, hoping to start serious peace talks.
Ukraine views Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a potential mediator in peace talks with Russia.
President Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Modi in the United States. The two discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the second Peace Summit, and enhanced cooperation in various areas.
Donald Trump's planned speech with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Pennsylvania has been canceled. The reasons for the cancellation were not reported, but voters of Eastern European descent may influence the outcome of the election in this state.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subramanyam Jaishankar. The diplomats discussed the development of bilateral relations and coordinated steps ahead of the UN General Assembly.