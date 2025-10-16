India will stop buying Russian oil: Trump's statement
US President Donald Trump stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would cease purchasing Russian oil. Previously, the US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods due to these purchases.
India will soon stop buying oil from Russia. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.
According to the head of the White House, he was assured of this by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yes, he's my friend. We weren't happy that he was buying Russian oil. Because it allows Russia to continue the war, where they have already lost a million soldiers. ... I would like this war to stop, so I wasn't happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will no longer buy Russian oil.
He added that now the United States must also force China to abandon the purchase of Russian energy carriers.
In August, US President Donald Trump introduced 50% tariffs on goods from India due to the country's purchase of Russian oil and weapons.
Amid US pressure, Indian refineries plan to reduce purchases of Russian oil to 1.4-1.6 million barrels per day.
