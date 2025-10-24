For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex in Russia have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. This happened after almost three years of double-digit growth.
In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.
On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.
The joint NATO-Ukraine center conducted tests of an innovative solution against guided aerial bombs in France. The system includes radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone to hit targets.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.
Porsche AG recorded a quarterly loss of 967 million euros, the largest in its history as a public company, with total losses for the three quarters reaching 3. 1 billion euros. The reasons for this include the postponement of the electric vehicle program, the cancellation of its own battery production, a decrease in demand in China, and high US import tariffs.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that decisions on supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine should be made by individual allies. He added that the US has been providing Ukraine with important weapons since July, and the issue remains under consideration by the president.
In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.
Ukraine's Third Army Corps successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the Lyman region. Armored vehicles, a tank, and up to 20 enemy soldiers were destroyed with the help of artillery and drones.
Scientists have discovered a new exoplanet GJ 251c, located 18 light-years from the Solar System, which may have liquid water. This super-Earth orbits the red dwarf Gliese 251, which is located in the "habitable zone."
Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.
The double-decker city bus MAN A39, donated by Berlin, will run in Kyiv on route No. 57 this weekend. It has 83 seats, 45 standing places, and is equipped for people with disabilities.
A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover caused a five-week production halt, leading to a 27% reduction in overall car production in the UK. Losses from the attack are estimated at £1.9 billion, marking the lowest September production figures since 1952.
Myanmar's junta army recaptured settlements previously taken by rebels in three weeks, thanks to China's assistance. This is due to the junta's intention to hold elections in December 2025.
Russian troops launched an airstrike on Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range. Two bombs were shot down by air defense, one fell in an open area without consequences.
US President Donald Trump halted negotiations with Canada on October 23. The reason was an advertisement published by the Premier of Ontario, which contained excerpts from Ronald Reagan's 1987 speech.
FAVBET Tech's tax payments in 2025 are sufficient to purchase more than 20,000 drones.
Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.
Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.
Ukraine can receive up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighters within three years. These aircraft can take off from highways and can carry Meteor, IRIS-T, and Taurus missiles.
North Korean troops fighting on the side of the Russians may have lost more than 6,000 men in offensive combat operations in the Kursk region. This is more than half of the approximately 11,000 North Korean servicemen deployed in the region.
In Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 9 after 5 hits by guided aerial bombs in the Industrial District. In Kherson, the number of injured from MLRS shelling has reached 25 people.
The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.
Ford is halting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup to focus on more profitable gasoline and hybrid F-series pickups. This decision comes after a fire at the Novelis aluminum plant, which could cut Ford's profits by up to $1 billion.
Operation Matador, involving Europol and law enforcement agencies from six countries, exposed an international group that stole premium cars in the EU. Searches were conducted in Ukraine, evidence was seized, and individuals involved in the theft of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi E-tron, and other cars were identified.
Through shell companies, Russia acquired underwater surveillance systems from American and European companies. These technologies are used to protect the nuclear submarine fleet in the Barents Sea.
Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.
Satellite images captured the complete demolition of the East Wing of the White House, where the First Lady's office was previously located. Construction of a new ballroom has begun on the site of the demolished building.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy's command and observation post and control point were hit.