Technology

October 24, 05:15 PM
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year

October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia

October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions

October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
News by theme
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex in Russia have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. This happened after almost three years of double-digit growth.

Economy • 08:21 PM
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto

In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.

Crimes and emergencies • 08:05 PM
Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:55 PM
General Staff on the front situation: 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3.5 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:14 PM
NATO and Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided aerial bombs – Ministry of Defense

The joint NATO-Ukraine center conducted tests of an innovative solution against guided aerial bombs in France. The system includes radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone to hit targets.

Technologies • October 24, 05:54 PM
France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:34 PM
Porsche's losses exceeded one billion euros due to revised electric vehicle plans

Porsche AG recorded a quarterly loss of 967 million euros, the largest in its history as a public company, with total losses for the three quarters reaching 3. 1 billion euros. The reasons for this include the postponement of the electric vehicle program, the cancellation of its own battery production, a decrease in demand in China, and high US import tariffs.

Auto • October 24, 05:30 PM
NATO Secretary General commented on the likelihood of the US transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that decisions on supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine should be made by individual allies. He added that the US has been providing Ukraine with important weapons since July, and the issue remains under consideration by the president.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:05 PM
Gang jailed in London for arson attack on aid warehouse for Ukraine on 'Wagner's' orders – Sky News

In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.

News of the World • October 24, 05:04 PM
Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the Lyman region: armored vehicles and up to 20 occupiers destroyed – Third Corps showed videoVideo

Ukraine's Third Army Corps successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the Lyman region. Armored vehicles, a tank, and up to 20 enemy soldiers were destroyed with the help of artillery and drones.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 03:37 PM
Astronomers have found a new exoplanet GJ 251c, which is potentially habitable

Scientists have discovered a new exoplanet GJ 251c, located 18 light-years from the Solar System, which may have liquid water. This super-Earth orbits the red dwarf Gliese 251, which is located in the "habitable zone."

News of the World • October 24, 03:29 PM

Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert

Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 02:29 PM
Like in Great Britain: a double-decker bus will be launched in KyivPhoto

The double-decker city bus MAN A39, donated by Berlin, will run in Kyiv on route No. 57 this weekend. It has 83 seats, 45 standing places, and is equipped for people with disabilities.

Kyiv • October 24, 01:55 PM
Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News

A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover caused a five-week production halt, leading to a 27% reduction in overall car production in the UK. Losses from the attack are estimated at £1.9 billion, marking the lowest September production figures since 1952.

Economy • October 24, 01:40 PM
Beijing's assistance in wars: Myanmar junta ousted rebels from cities in three weeks thanks to Chinese weaponry

Myanmar's junta army recaptured settlements previously taken by rebels in three weeks, thanks to China's assistance. This is due to the junta's intention to hold elections in December 2025.

News of the World • October 24, 01:31 PM
Russia launched three KABs with extended range at Odesa region - Air Command "South"

Russian troops launched an airstrike on Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range. Two bombs were shot down by air defense, one fell in an open area without consequences.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 01:22 PM
All because of the ad with Reagan: Trump stopped trade talks with CanadaPhotoVideo

US President Donald Trump halted negotiations with Canada on October 23. The reason was an advertisement published by the Premier of Ontario, which contained excerpts from Ronald Reagan's 1987 speech.

Politics • October 24, 01:21 PM
FAVBET Tech: "IT business taxes are turning into thousands of drones and stable payments in the rear"

FAVBET Tech's tax payments in 2025 are sufficient to purchase more than 20,000 drones.

Economy • October 24, 01:07 PM
Italy prepares 12th aid package for Ukraine: focus on ammunition and SAMP/T air defense systems

Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.

Politics • October 24, 12:53 PM
A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicionVideo

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

Society • October 24, 12:49 PM

Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft

Ukraine can receive up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighters within three years. These aircraft can take off from highways and can carry Meteor, IRIS-T, and Taurus missiles.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 12:47 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto

North Korean troops fighting on the side of the Russians may have lost more than 6,000 men in offensive combat operations in the Kursk region. This is more than half of the approximately 11,000 North Korean servicemen deployed in the region.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 12:17 PM
Number of injured after Russia's morning attacks has risen to nine in Kharkiv and 25 in Kherson: consequences shownPhoto

In Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 9 after 5 hits by guided aerial bombs in the Industrial District. In Kherson, the number of injured from MLRS shelling has reached 25 people.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 12:00 PM
The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.

Economy • October 24, 11:11 AM
Ford puts F-150 Lightning electric pickup on hold: will focus on 'more profitable' cars

Ford is halting production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup to focus on more profitable gasoline and hybrid F-series pickups. This decision comes after a fire at the Novelis aluminum plant, which could cut Ford's profits by up to $1 billion.

News of the World • October 24, 10:05 AM
Participants of a premium car theft network exposed in 4 regions of UkrainePhoto

Operation Matador, involving Europol and law enforcement agencies from six countries, exposed an international group that stole premium cars in the EU. Searches were conducted in Ukraine, evidence was seized, and individuals involved in the theft of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi E-tron, and other cars were identified.

Crimes and emergencies • October 24, 09:14 AM
Russia again circumvented sanctions, obtaining Western technology to protect nuclear submarines - WP

Through shell companies, Russia acquired underwater surveillance systems from American and European companies. These technologies are used to protect the nuclear submarine fleet in the Barents Sea.

News of the World • October 24, 07:28 AM
72 out of 128 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 06:21 AM
Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White HouseVideo

Satellite images captured the complete demolition of the East Wing of the White House, where the First Lady's office was previously located. Construction of a new ballroom has begun on the site of the demolished building.

News of the World • October 24, 05:31 AM
120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General StaffPhoto

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy's command and observation post and control point were hit.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:20 AM