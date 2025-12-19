US removed companies that supplied equipment for Russia's military-industrial complex from the sanctions list

The United States of America has removed several companies from the sanctions list that previously supplied sanctioned equipment to Russia, including for its military-industrial complex. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of the Treasury.

Also excluded from the sanctions list were the Cypriot company Veles International Limited and its owner Dmytro Buhaenko. The company is a subsidiary of a Moscow investment company, but the Moscow legal entities of this organization remain under sanctions.

Veles International was sanctioned by the US in 2023 for operating in the financial services sector of the Russian economy and working with wealthy Russian private individuals.

In addition, the Finnish company Hi-Tech Koneisto, which supplied optoelectronic and laboratory equipment to sanctioned Russian firms, and its top manager, Finnish citizen Yevheniya Dremova, were excluded from the list of restrictions.

The lifted restrictions also apply to Dubai-based 365 Days Freight Services FZCO and Turkish Etasis, which exported sanctioned equipment for the military-industrial complex to Russia, as well as Turkish CPS Proses Kontrol Urunleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, which supplied German and American machine tools to a Russian defense contractor.

The reasons why the US decided to exclude these companies and individuals from the sanctions list have not yet been reported.

