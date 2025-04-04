Binyamin Netanyahu

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.
The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.
Israel has cancelled all tariffs on imports of goods from the United States, its largest trading partner. This will expand the trade agreement between the countries and may reduce the cost of living in Israel.
Israeli security forces attacked a militant who collaborated with Hamas and planned terrorist attacks. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is becoming increasingly unstable.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.
Israeli forces advanced deeper into Rafah, to the Al-Jneina area, destroying Hamas targets. At the same time, airstrikes continue on militant positions throughout Gaza.
Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.
Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.
Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.
Israeli forces are planning a new ground campaign in Gaza with a possible occupation. The decision depends on ceasefire negotiations and may include increased control and evacuation of civilians.
A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate return of 59 hostages held in Gaza. Protesters are calling for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, and are also criticizing Netanyahu.
The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.
Israeli Defense Minister says the army will continue to seize Gaza. This will continue until Hamas releases all hostages.
The Prime Minister of Israel fired the head of the SHABAK security service, Ronen Bar, due to his inability to foresee the Hamas attack. This caused outrage and anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem.
The Trump administration accuses Hamas of escalating violence. Militants chose war instead of a truce and the release of hostages, which led to the resumption of hostilities.
The Islamist movement Hamas has resumed rocket attacks on Israel, breaking a two-month ceasefire. Israel said it intercepted one rocket, and two more fell in open areas.
The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.
The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.
Five Hamas leaders and officials, including the Deputy Minister of Interior and the head of internal operations, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has accused Israel of escalation.
The Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately. This is due to the start of a powerful IDF offensive against terrorist organizations in the region.
Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure after accusations of non-compliance with the agreement. The operation was approved by Netanyahu and Katz due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages.
The Prime Minister of Israel has called for the continuation of indirect negotiations with Hamas to stabilize the situation in Gaza and release the hostages. Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement.
Israel has agreed to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip beyond mid-April during Ramadan and Passover. Hamas is to release half of the hostages, but has not yet given an official response to the proposal.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to hand over the bodies of four hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The exchange is scheduled for Wednesday evening, completing the first phase of the truce.
Donald Trump has released a 30-second video created by artificial intelligence showing the transformation of Gaza into a luxury resort. The video shows beaches, skyscrapers, Tesla, and even the Trump Gaza building.
The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.
Israel has postponed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners due to “humiliating” hostage transfer ceremonies by Hamas. Hamas denies the allegations and calls Israel's actions a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.
Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers keep their jobs in the new administration or guarantee pension payments.