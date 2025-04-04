Binyamin Netanyahu

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15653 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28528 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64702 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213713 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131775 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213712 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391835 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254307 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310713 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3056 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14149 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45321 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Binyamin Netanyahu

News by theme

Hungary has confirmed its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

News of the World • April 3, 08:48 AM • 11066 views

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a meeting with Orbán despite the arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 04:15 AM • 4284 views

Hungary plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court - media

The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.

News of the World • April 2, 12:35 PM • 7579 views

"Closest ally": Israel cancels all tariffs on goods from the USA

Israel has cancelled all tariffs on imports of goods from the United States, its largest trading partner. This will expand the trade agreement between the countries and may reduce the cost of living in Israel.

Economy • April 1, 09:48 PM • 11300 views

Israel strikes southern suburb of Beirut: what is known

Israeli security forces attacked a militant who collaborated with Hamas and planned terrorist attacks. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is becoming increasingly unstable.

News of the World • April 1, 01:26 AM • 9384 views

Despite ICC arrest warrant: Netanyahu to visit Hungary at Orbán's invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.

Politics • March 30, 05:18 PM • 43967 views

The IDF has launched a ground operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Rafah, to the Al-Jneina area, destroying Hamas targets. At the same time, airstrikes continue on militant positions throughout Gaza.

War • March 30, 03:43 AM • 21711 views

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.

News of the World • March 30, 01:31 AM • 14416 views

Egypt sees positive signals on Gaza ceasefire talks - Reuters

Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.

News of the World • March 28, 06:52 AM • 31427 views

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and mediators are ongoing

Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.

News of the World • March 27, 10:02 PM • 11742 views

WP: Israel considering military occupation of Gaza for several months

Israeli forces are planning a new ground campaign in Gaza with a possible occupation. The decision depends on ceasefire negotiations and may include increased control and evacuation of civilians.

News of the World • March 23, 06:16 PM • 111107 views

In Israel, tens of thousands of people are demanding the return of hostages from Gaza

A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate return of 59 hostages held in Gaza. Protesters are calling for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, and are also criticizing Netanyahu.

News of the World • March 23, 12:24 PM • 61752 views

Israel responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets to rocket fire from Lebanon

The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.

News of the World • March 22, 10:49 AM • 73142 views

Israel threatens to annex Gaza territory if Hamas refuses to release hostages

Israeli Defense Minister says the army will continue to seize Gaza. This will continue until Hamas releases all hostages.

News of the World • March 21, 02:04 PM • 13945 views

Netanyahu fired the head of Israeli security service due to "distrust"

The Prime Minister of Israel fired the head of the SHABAK security service, Ronen Bar, due to his inability to foresee the Hamas attack. This caused outrage and anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem.

News of the World • March 21, 06:37 AM • 11791 views

Trump accused Hamas of resuming hostilities in Gaza

The Trump administration accuses Hamas of escalating violence. Militants chose war instead of a truce and the release of hostages, which led to the resumption of hostilities.

News of the World • March 20, 04:39 PM • 14976 views

Middle East conflict: Hamas fires rockets at Israel for the first time since ceasefire broke down

The Islamist movement Hamas has resumed rocket attacks on Israel, breaking a two-month ceasefire. Israel said it intercepted one rocket, and two more fell in open areas.

News of the World • March 20, 01:56 PM • 9976 views

"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"

The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.

News of the World • March 19, 07:54 AM • 11149 views

The UN is sounding the alarm after new large-scale Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.

News of the World • March 18, 10:24 AM • 11535 views

Five Hamas leaders and officials killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes - media

Five Hamas leaders and officials, including the Deputy Minister of Interior and the head of internal operations, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has accused Israel of escalation.

News of the World • March 18, 08:59 AM • 10292 views

IDF called on Gaza residents to evacuate due to active hostilities

The Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately. This is due to the start of a powerful IDF offensive against terrorist organizations in the region.

News of the World • March 18, 08:00 AM • 8717 views

IDF began striking Hamas in Gaza

Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure after accusations of non-compliance with the agreement. The operation was approved by Netanyahu and Katz due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages.

News of the World • March 18, 01:40 AM • 10813 views

Netanyahu calls for negotiations with Hamas to support a ceasefire

The Prime Minister of Israel has called for the continuation of indirect negotiations with Hamas to stabilize the situation in Gaza and release the hostages. Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement.

News of the World • March 16, 04:59 AM • 19079 views

Israel is ready to extend the truce in Gaza: what the US has proposed

Israel has agreed to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip beyond mid-April during Ramadan and Passover. Hamas is to release half of the hostages, but has not yet given an official response to the proposal.

News of the World • March 1, 11:45 PM • 40887 views

Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

Israel and Hamas have agreed to hand over the bodies of four hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The exchange is scheduled for Wednesday evening, completing the first phase of the truce.

News of the World • February 26, 07:33 PM • 24985 views

Trump shows AI video: what Gaza with skyscrapers and Tesla might look like

Donald Trump has released a 30-second video created by artificial intelligence showing the transformation of Gaza into a luxury resort. The video shows beaches, skyscrapers, Tesla, and even the Trump Gaza building.

News of the World • February 26, 01:40 PM • 25082 views

Israeli army strikes military targets in southern Syria

The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.

News of the World • February 26, 12:02 AM • 26681 views

Hamas condemns Israel's decision to postpone release of Palestinian prisoners

Israel has postponed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners due to “humiliating” hostage transfer ceremonies by Hamas. Hamas denies the allegations and calls Israel's actions a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

News of the World • February 23, 11:42 AM • 19193 views

Israel blames Palestinian militants for explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs

Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.

News of the World • February 21, 07:33 AM • 23092 views

Hamas is ready to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority - media

Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers keep their jobs in the new administration or guarantee pension payments.

News of the World • February 17, 11:18 AM • 21814 views