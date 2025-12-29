Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that Hamas must disarm before moving to the second phase of the ceasefire, UNN reports.

Details

A reporter asks Trump how quickly the ceasefire agreement can move to the second phase.

"As soon as possible, but disarmament must happen," he says.

"We have to disarm Hamas. This is one of the topics we will definitely discuss, but the disarmament of Hamas must happen."

Recall

Since the US-backed ceasefire agreement came into effect in October, periodic Israeli strikes and operations in Gaza have continued, although large-scale fighting has largely ceased. Israel has stated that its sporadic strikes were caused by Hamas violations of the truce. The Palestinian group has accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire agreement and restricting aid to the enclave.