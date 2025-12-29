Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce

$42.060.13
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 3540 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 4862 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 10989 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 13875 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 14112 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 17737 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 19292 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20481 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36894 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 24070 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 21113 views
Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - ReutersDecember 29, 01:27 PM • 4346 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 7748 views
Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg03:59 PM • 3382 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 21116 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 24076 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 37727 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 143819 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 187705 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 7762 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 25531 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 36063 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 46580 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 143820 views
Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas must disarm before transitioning to the second phase of the ceasefire. This is a key condition for further agreements, despite the existing ceasefire agreement since October.

Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that Hamas must disarm before moving to the second phase of the ceasefire, UNN reports.

Details

A reporter asks Trump how quickly the ceasefire agreement can move to the second phase.

"As soon as possible, but disarmament must happen," he says.

"We have to disarm Hamas. This is one of the topics we will definitely discuss, but the disarmament of Hamas must happen."

Netanyahu and Trump to discuss Gaza ceasefire amid fears of renewed fighting29.12.25, 14:38

Recall

Since the US-backed ceasefire agreement came into effect in October, periodic Israeli strikes and operations in Gaza have continued, although large-scale fighting has largely ceased. Israel has stated that its sporadic strikes were caused by Hamas violations of the truce. The Palestinian group has accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire agreement and restricting aid to the enclave.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip