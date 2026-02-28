Oil prices could rise to $80 a barrel due to war in Iran - Reuters

$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 13037 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 17834 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 24870 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 31036 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 43393 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 42469 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 48071 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 45898 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43571 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third timeFebruary 28, 05:21 AM • 13455 views
Iran promises a "devastating" response to Israeli attacksFebruary 28, 08:22 AM • 7770 views
Qatar intercepts two Iranian missiles in its airspace09:33 AM • 7254 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 9540 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - Media10:13 AM • 9720 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 25679 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 30766 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 27871 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 32172 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 33564 views
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 9966 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 15628 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 16104 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 16532 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 31458 views
Oil prices could rise to $80 a barrel due to war in Iran - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Several major oil companies have suspended shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This could push Brent crude prices from $73 to $80 a barrel.

Oil prices could rise to $80 a barrel due to war in Iran - Reuters

Several major oil companies have already suspended crude oil and fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, and the price of Brent crude could rise from $73 to around $80 per barrel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Four sources said on Saturday that some major oil companies and leading trading houses had suspended crude oil and fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

- the report says.

On Friday, Brent crude traded at around $73 a barrel, already 20% higher than at the beginning of the year.

William Jackson, Capital Economics' chief emerging markets economist, said that even if the conflict is localized, the price of Brent crude could rise to around $80, which was the peak during the 12-day war in Iran last June.

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its leadership, plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that President Donald Trump said would end the security threat and give Iranians a chance to overthrow their rulers.

These strikes caused concern in neighboring oil-producing Arab Gulf countries, as fears of escalating conflict intensified, and Tehran responded by launching missiles towards Israel.

- the agency notes.

The publication emphasizes that Iran is a major oil producer and is located opposite the oil-rich Arabian Peninsula across the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil supplies pass. The conflict could limit the flow of oil to the global market and cause prices to rise.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Later, it became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

Bitcoin falls below $64K after US and Israeli strikes on Iran - Bloomberg28.02.26, 15:56 • 3336 views

Olga Rozgon

