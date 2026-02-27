China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal

The Chinese consulate in Vladivostok has issued an unusual warning to PRC citizens regarding new rules for obtaining long-term residence permits in Russia. It concerns the requirement for male foreigners under 65 to agree to at least one year of military service. This is reported by the South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

In a message published on February 22 on the consulate's social media, Chinese citizens were advised to "take note" of the new provisions for obtaining a Russian residence permit. It is noted that, according to the changes, foreigners may be required to serve at least one year in the Russian armed forces.

In fact, this refers to the implementation of Putin's decree of November 5, 2025, which provides for the mandatory signing of a contract with the army for applicants for citizenship or long-term residence. Thus, the Kremlin is trying to expand its mobilization reserve amid a shortage of personnel for the war against Ukraine.

Why this is important

The very fact of a public reminder from the Chinese consulate seems indicative. Beijing traditionally comments cautiously on issues related to Russian military policy, especially in the context of war. However, in this case, the Chinese side directly pointed to the risk of its citizens being involved in service in the Russian army.

The consulate urged its compatriots to "make informed decisions," which is essentially a diplomatic form of warning about possible consequences.

What these warnings indicate

Firstly, Beijing is not interested in Chinese citizens ending up on the front lines as part of the Russian army. Such a development would create serious reputational and political risks for China on the international stage.

Secondly, this is a signal to the Chinese themselves who are considering moving to Russia for economic or business reasons. The new rules make long-term migration to Russia significantly riskier.

Thirdly, the warning indirectly demonstrates that Russia is expanding its tools for replenishing the army not only through internal mobilization but also through migration legislation.

Attempt to compensate for personnel deficit

In the conditions of a protracted war and heavy losses, Russia is facing a chronic shortage of personnel. The introduction of mandatory military service for applicants for residence permits and citizenship allows for the formal legal involvement of foreigners in the army.

In fact, this creates an additional mobilization resource from among labor migrants and those who seek to integrate into Russian society. At the same time, it increases the risks for foreigners themselves, who may underestimate the consequences of signing a contract.

Between partnership and distancing

Although China and Russia declare a strategic partnership, Beijing tries to maintain a formal distance from direct involvement in the war. The public reminder of military obligations in Russia demonstrates a pragmatic approach: support for economic cooperation - yes, involvement of its own citizens in hostilities - no.

In a broader context, this is another marker that even Moscow's closest partners are forced to consider the risks associated with its military policy. For Chinese citizens themselves, the new rules mean that obtaining long-term status in Russia may now involve not only administrative procedures but also the real prospect of serving in the armed forces of a country that is waging a full-scale war.

