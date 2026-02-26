Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions

A new option will be launched in Ukraine's electronic prescription system, allowing patients to immediately see the cheapest options for prescribed medicines and choose them according to their budget. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the government continues a set of measures aimed at increasing price transparency for medicines and protecting patients from overpayments.

Medicines must be accessible to everyone. The government continues a set of measures that will increase price transparency and allow people to choose the most advantageous option – Svyrydenko noted.

From now on, along with an e-prescription, the patient will receive information about the three cheapest options for the necessary medicines from the National Price Catalog. This information will be available as a QR code on a paper memo to the e-prescription, which can be obtained from the doctor.

As the Prime Minister explained, the new function will help avoid overpaying for brands and choose drugs with the same active ingredient, dosage, and form of release.

In the catalog, you will see all available drugs with the same active ingredient, dosage, and form of release, as well as three options for drugs at the lowest price. At least one of these options must be available in any pharmacy – she emphasized.

At the first stage, the innovation will apply to single-component prescription drugs in the form of tablets and capsules, which patients purchase at their own expense. In the future, the government plans to scale the solution to other groups of drugs.

Svyrydenko also reminded that the National Catalog contains maximum prices for medicines, so pharmacies do not have the right to sell them above the established level.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision for the timely provision of educational institutions with textbooks. It provides for improving the system from planning to early delivery of books and two-year planning with annual textbook approbation.