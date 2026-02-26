$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 3622 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 6202 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 49369 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 31729 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 46362 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 60622 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52356 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 60879 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31447 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 34327 views
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 4484 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 30058 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 27962 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 29433 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 3622 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 3434 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 49369 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 60879 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 66040 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 27962 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 45982 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 48784 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 53414 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 53744 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

A new option has been launched in Ukraine's electronic prescription system, allowing patients to see the cheapest options for prescribed medications. This feature will help avoid overpaying for brands by choosing drugs with the same active ingredient.

Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions

A new option will be launched in Ukraine's electronic prescription system, allowing patients to immediately see the cheapest options for prescribed medicines and choose them according to their budget. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the government continues a set of measures aimed at increasing price transparency for medicines and protecting patients from overpayments.

Medicines must be accessible to everyone. The government continues a set of measures that will increase price transparency and allow people to choose the most advantageous option 

– Svyrydenko noted.

From now on, along with an e-prescription, the patient will receive information about the three cheapest options for the necessary medicines from the National Price Catalog. This information will be available as a QR code on a paper memo to the e-prescription, which can be obtained from the doctor.

As the Prime Minister explained, the new function will help avoid overpaying for brands and choose drugs with the same active ingredient, dosage, and form of release.

In the catalog, you will see all available drugs with the same active ingredient, dosage, and form of release, as well as three options for drugs at the lowest price. At least one of these options must be available in any pharmacy 

– she emphasized.

At the first stage, the innovation will apply to single-component prescription drugs in the form of tablets and capsules, which patients purchase at their own expense. In the future, the government plans to scale the solution to other groups of drugs.

Svyrydenko also reminded that the National Catalog contains maximum prices for medicines, so pharmacies do not have the right to sell them above the established level.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision for the timely provision of educational institutions with textbooks. It provides for improving the system from planning to early delivery of books and two-year planning with annual textbook approbation.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyHealth