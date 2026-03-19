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Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6684 views

The US is engaged in dialogue with Kyiv and Moscow to achieve lasting peace. The Pentagon, however, emphasizes Russia's significant military resources and nuclear arsenal.

Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - Pentagon

The administration of US President Donald Trump is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to ensure lasting peace based on reliable security guarantees. Washington stated that it seeks a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation based on reliable guarantees for Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the Pentagon.

Details

Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Daniel Zimmerman stated that Russia "still has significant reserves of military and industrial power, as well as a national determination to wage a protracted war."

In addition, Russia possesses the world's largest nuclear arsenal and is investing in capabilities that could be used for coercion without resorting to nuclear confrontation

- he added.

At the same time, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich added: despite significant losses in Ukraine, Russia retains the ability and capacity to threaten US interests through its large and increasingly diverse nuclear stockpiles, asymmetric capabilities, and competent ground, air, and naval forces.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Hryhoriy Tykhyi, during a conversation with journalists, stated that trilateral consultations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have been postponed for now, but not canceled.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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