Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.
The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.
The U. S. Secretary of Defense has ordered all military personnel, regardless of gender, to meet the same physical fitness requirements for combat positions. This supplements existing standards.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.
US Defense Secretary Hegset announced the provision of "reliable deterrence" in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, due to increased pressure from China. He supported Japan in condemning the "aggressive" actions of the PRC.
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.
Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.
The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.
Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.
The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.
The Trump administration is seeking to create a missile defense system similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome". The "Golden Dome" project requires billions of dollars for development.
The Trump administration has halted a program providing legal assistance to thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. The $200 million contract has been partially terminated.
Donald Trump has denied media reports that Elon Musk was familiarized with a secret war plan with China. He called the NYT information false, and Musk uninformed.
Since Trump's election, European defense ministries have felt a cooling in relations with their American counterparts. They are finding it difficult to get meetings, and the American military is changing its policies.
The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.
The head of the Pentagon canceled more than $580 million in grants and contracts that are considered wasteful spending. Among the cancellations is the development of personnel software.
Elon Musk has threatened Pentagon officials with responsibility for leaking information about his access to classified data regarding US plans in the event of a conflict with China. Musk warned that those responsible would be found.
According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.
Chairmen of the House and Senate Committees in the United States opposed the Pentagon's plans to reorganize command in Europe, stating the need for coordination with Congress.
The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.
The Trump administration demanded the development of military intervention options to ensure US access to the Panama Canal. Trump believes that the canal should belong to the United States.
Former US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who released Pentagon data on the war in Ukraine, pleads guilty to obstructing justice. During the court hearing, he called himself a "proud patriot".
The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.
China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao stated the country's readiness for a trade war with the USA due to new tariffs. The PRC has set an economic growth target of 5% and promises to protect its interests.
The head of the British defense department, John Healey, will discuss a peace plan for Ukraine with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in Washington. In Britain, there was a "sigh of relief" that President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday had a "more conciliatory tone regarding Ukraine."
The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Elina Valtonen, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the new U. S. course towards reconciliation with Russia. She believes that such an approach will not help end the war in Ukraine.