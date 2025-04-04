The Pentagon

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13110 views

06:32 PM • 23022 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61604 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208668 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119804 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387568 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213224 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243962 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254971 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

02:15 PM • 127506 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208641 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252243 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307682 views
UNN Lite

07:44 PM • 1108 views

05:58 PM • 12219 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42052 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70161 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56066 views
News by theme

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5170 views

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 9302 views

The US will not participate in "Ramstein": what is known

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.

War • April 2, 08:19 PM • 10363 views

The US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East - Reuters

The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.

War • April 2, 02:21 AM • 71706 views

Hegset ordered male and female U.S. military personnel to undergo the same physical tests

The U. S. Secretary of Defense has ordered all military personnel, regardless of gender, to meet the same physical fitness requirements for combat positions. This supplements existing standards.

News of the World • April 1, 11:15 AM • 15152 views

China has launched military exercises near Taiwan

The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 AM • 12389 views

The US is modernizing military operations in Japan due to the threat from China

The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.

War • March 31, 03:38 AM • 12406 views

Pentagon Chief Hegset assured of "reliable deterrence" of China's military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region

US Defense Secretary Hegset announced the provision of "reliable deterrence" in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, due to increased pressure from China. He supported Japan in condemning the "aggressive" actions of the PRC.

News of the World • March 30, 09:15 AM • 41585 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115974 views

The wife of the head of the Pentagon was present at closed meetings where confidential information was discussed - WSJ

Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.

Politics • March 29, 04:22 PM • 44968 views

Mask's DOGE reviewing Signal chat incident with US military plans

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.

News of the World • March 26, 09:39 AM • 25234 views

Trump's military plans fall into the hands of a journalist: a scandal in Washington that could lead to Waltz's dismissal

The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.

Politics • March 25, 08:19 AM • 20841 views

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.

News of the World • March 23, 07:47 AM • 239710 views

The Pentagon has begun polygraphing employees after Musk's visit

The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.

News of the World • March 23, 05:29 AM • 55175 views

Trump wants a "Golden Dome" capable of protecting the entire territory of the United States - media

The Trump administration is seeking to create a missile defense system similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome". The "Golden Dome" project requires billions of dollars for development.

News of the World • March 22, 06:42 PM • 30165 views

Trump Administration Cuts Funding for Legal Aid to Migrant Children

The Trump administration has halted a program providing legal assistance to thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. The $200 million contract has been partially terminated.

News of the World • March 21, 08:27 PM • 20324 views

Trump: reports "absolutely false", Musk uninformed about secret plan regarding China

Donald Trump has denied media reports that Elon Musk was familiarized with a secret war plan with China. He called the NYT information false, and Musk uninformed.

News of the World • March 21, 06:13 PM • 31140 views

Pentagon officials are becoming increasingly "cool" towards their European colleagues - media

Since Trump's election, European defense ministries have felt a cooling in relations with their American counterparts. They are finding it difficult to get meetings, and the American military is changing its policies.

News of the World • March 21, 05:09 PM • 18103 views

Japan, South Korea and China strive for closer economic ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.

News of the World • March 21, 03:38 PM • 12983 views

Hegset cancels "wasteful spending" of the Pentagon: we are talking about contracts and grants worth more than $580 million

The head of the Pentagon canceled more than $580 million in grants and contracts that are considered wasteful spending. Among the cancellations is the development of personnel software.

News of the World • March 21, 01:38 PM • 12345 views

Elon Musk threatens Pentagon staff for leaking information about a briefing on China's threats

Elon Musk has threatened Pentagon officials with responsibility for leaking information about his access to classified data regarding US plans in the event of a conflict with China. Musk warned that those responsible would be found.

News of the World • March 21, 01:07 PM • 16716 views

NYT reported that the Pentagon wants to brief Musk on a potential war with China: Trump denies

According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.

News of the World • March 21, 10:49 AM • 34259 views

Republicans opposed the Trump administration's plans for command in NATO

Chairmen of the House and Senate Committees in the United States opposed the Pentagon's plans to reorganize command in Europe, stating the need for coordination with Congress.

News of the World • March 20, 09:13 AM • 12199 views

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

News of the World • March 17, 07:33 AM • 17680 views

The Trump administration asked the Pentagon to develop options for control of the Panama Canal

The Trump administration demanded the development of military intervention options to ensure US access to the Panama Canal. Trump believes that the canal should belong to the United States.

News of the World • March 13, 11:16 PM • 15417 views

Jack Teixeira, who "leaked" secret Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine, has pleaded guilty

Former US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who released Pentagon data on the war in Ukraine, pleads guilty to obstructing justice. During the court hearing, he called himself a "proud patriot".

War • March 13, 10:06 PM • 60878 views

The USA refuses to plan new military exercises in Europe - media

The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.

Politics • March 8, 01:14 PM • 30961 views

"We will fight to the end": China is ready for a trade war with the USA

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao stated the country's readiness for a trade war with the USA due to new tariffs. The PRC has set an economic growth target of 5% and promises to protect its interests.

News of the World • March 6, 01:33 PM • 14310 views

The British Defense Minister is heading to the USA: he will ask to restore military aid to Ukraine - Financial Times

The head of the British defense department, John Healey, will discuss a peace plan for Ukraine with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in Washington. In Britain, there was a "sigh of relief" that President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday had a "more conciliatory tone regarding Ukraine."

War • March 6, 04:21 AM • 23856 views

Trump's shift towards Russia is unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine - Finnish Foreign Minister

The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Elina Valtonen, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the new U. S. course towards reconciliation with Russia. She believes that such an approach will not help end the war in Ukraine.

Politics • March 4, 03:41 PM • 22305 views