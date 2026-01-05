War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in Venezuela
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense systems in Venezuela after a US operation in Caracas. He noted that Russian systems failed to activate when US special forces operated in the center of the capital.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth publicly mocked the capabilities of Russian air defense systems, which failed to prevent an American raid in Caracas. This refers to the recent operation to take Nicolas Maduro into custody. This is reported by UNN.
Details
During a speech dedicated to the actions of American special forces, the head of the Pentagon emphasized the helplessness of Russian equipment, which is in service with Venezuela. Hegseth stressed that the professionalism of the US military allowed them to carry out the task unhindered in the very center of the capital.
We saw three nights ago in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, almost 200 of America's finest operating in downtown Caracas. Those Russian air defense systems didn't seem to work very well, did they?
Currently, the US operation in Venezuela remains one of the main topics of international security, confirming the technological superiority of the American armed forces over Russian defense developments.
