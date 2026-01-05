War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in Venezuela

$42.290.12
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 3574 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 21923 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 45372 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 27640 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 33058 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 39324 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 98435 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69670 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94410 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98972 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayorJanuary 5, 11:25 AM • 8326 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 28460 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 38391 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 17999 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 35162 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense systems in Venezuela after a US operation in Caracas. He noted that Russian systems failed to activate when US special forces operated in the center of the capital.

War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in Venezuela

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth publicly mocked the capabilities of Russian air defense systems, which failed to prevent an American raid in Caracas. This refers to the recent operation to take Nicolas Maduro into custody. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a speech dedicated to the actions of American special forces, the head of the Pentagon emphasized the helplessness of Russian equipment, which is in service with Venezuela. Hegseth stressed that the professionalism of the US military allowed them to carry out the task unhindered in the very center of the capital.

We saw three nights ago in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, almost 200 of America's finest operating in downtown Caracas. Those Russian air defense systems didn't seem to work very well, did they?

- Hegseth noted.

Currently, the US operation in Venezuela remains one of the main topics of international security, confirming the technological superiority of the American armed forces over Russian defense developments.

Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and Iran05.01.26, 21:20 • 2268 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Pete Hegseth
Nicolas Maduro
The Pentagon
Venezuela
United States