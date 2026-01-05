US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth publicly mocked the capabilities of Russian air defense systems, which failed to prevent an American raid in Caracas. This refers to the recent operation to take Nicolas Maduro into custody. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a speech dedicated to the actions of American special forces, the head of the Pentagon emphasized the helplessness of Russian equipment, which is in service with Venezuela. Hegseth stressed that the professionalism of the US military allowed them to carry out the task unhindered in the very center of the capital.

We saw three nights ago in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, almost 200 of America's finest operating in downtown Caracas. Those Russian air defense systems didn't seem to work very well, did they? - Hegseth noted.

Currently, the US operation in Venezuela remains one of the main topics of international security, confirming the technological superiority of the American armed forces over Russian defense developments.

