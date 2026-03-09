$43.730.0850.540.36
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors

Kyiv • UNN

Hungarian security forces, using an armored personnel carrier, detained Ukrainian cash collectors and seized bank property. The victims were held in handcuffs and tortured.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a strong statement regarding gross violations of international law by Hungarian law enforcement agencies, which detained employees of JSC "Oschadbank". The diplomatic department emphasized the unacceptability of official Budapest's actions, which resemble hostage-taking and abduction of state property. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The incident occurred on March 5, 2026, on the Budapest ring road, where the Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Center, using an armored personnel carrier, machine guns, and grenade launchers, blocked two Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles.

Despite the fact that the Ukrainians were legally transporting valuables from Vienna in fulfillment of an international contract with Raiffeisen Bank International and were unarmed, the detention was carried out as a special operation against dangerous criminals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the cargo was cleared in accordance with all European customs procedures, but the bank's property has not yet been returned.

Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from Oschadbank09.03.26, 07:15 • 28098 views

The Hungarian side knew that the collectors were unarmed, while the detention of Ukrainian citizens was carried out by the Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Center. An armored personnel carrier was involved in the detention, and the Counter-Terrorism Center fighters who carried out the detention were armed with machine guns and grenade launchers.

- the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Evidence of torture and psychological pressure

After the citizens returned home, facts of inhumane treatment became known, which directly violate the European Convention on Human Rights. Prosecutors and human rights activists recorded the following facts:

Despite their status as witnesses, the Ukrainians were held in handcuffs for 28 hours and transported blindfolded.

The detainees had their mobile phones and personal belongings confiscated, depriving them of contact with the embassy, employer, and relatives.

Russia uses incident with collectors in Hungary against Ukraine - Center for Strategic Communications09.03.26, 12:56 • 1984 views

One of the detainees, who has a disability and suffers from diabetes, was given help only after losing consciousness, and was forcibly injected with an unknown drug that caused hypertension.

Communication with Ukrainian citizens was fundamentally conducted in Russian, and access to a professional interpreter or lawyer was blocked.

Ignoring consular assistance and illegal deportation

The Hungarian side hindered the work of Ukrainian diplomats throughout the detention of the collectors. The embassy received false information about the whereabouts of its compatriots, and the consul was systematically denied a meeting.

Despite official requests from the Embassy of Ukraine for the consul to be allowed to see their compatriots and the requests of the detainees themselves, the Hungarian law enforcement officers made it impossible to hold such a meeting.

- emphasize the Ukrainian ministry.

Instead of recognizing the groundlessness of the detention, on March 6, the Hungarian authorities decided to deport the collectors with a three-year ban on entering the Schengen area, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers revenge for refusing to provide testimony needed for the investigation.

Ukraine's demands and international reaction

The Ukrainian side demands the immediate return of the stolen vehicles and valuables, as well as bringing to justice all Hungarian officials responsible for the abuse.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for a decisive reaction at the European Union level, calling Hungary's actions "cynical arbitrariness." Ukraine is preparing lawsuits to international courts to achieve justice and compensation for damages caused to the state bank and its employees.

The Ukrainian side will seek justice by all available national and international legal means.

- summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine freed seven citizens held in Budapest - Sybiha06.03.26, 20:14 • 6335 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
