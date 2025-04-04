$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15517 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:51 PM • 15517 views

06:32 PM • 28250 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64594 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213524 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122460 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391710 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310591 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131623 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122460 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213515 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310591 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391703 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254222 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310586 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2962 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14028 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45209 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57163 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Vienna

Ukrzaliznytsia: the launch of a new Kyiv-Vienna connection is being discussed

Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.

Economy • April 2, 01:17 PM • 22653 views

Four Ukrainian women died in a horrific road accident in Austria

In Austria, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck. Four women died, and four others were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 12:07 PM • 16906 views

More than 18 billion in losses: ex-head of the Gas Transmission System Operator is suspected in the case of billions of dollars in losses to the state budget

The former head of the GTS Operator is suspected of causing UAH 18 billion in damage to the state. The suspect left the country on a fictitious business trip after refusing to pay dividends to the state budget.

Crimes and emergencies • February 21, 12:57 PM • 19227 views

Former Dynamo Kyiv defender Dragovic has received a call-up and will undergo basic military service

Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.

Sports • February 18, 01:20 PM • 24327 views

Exposing an FSB “rat” in the SBU: new details about cooperation with the enemy and the spy's family

The SBU detained a senior official of the Anti-Terrorist Center who had been working for the FSB since 2018. His parents knew about the cooperation with the enemy and justified Russian aggression, and they are also being served with a notice of suspicion.

War • February 12, 01:09 PM • 32806 views

Austria and Ukraine discussed reconstruction and European integration: what was decided

The Deputy Head of the OP held talks with a representative of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ukraine's reconstruction and European integration. Austria has already provided over EUR 800 million in assistance and supports further reforms in Ukraine.

War • February 11, 04:08 AM • 107945 views

MP Dubinsky to be tried for organizing illegal border crossing

Dubinsky and his former assistant will be tried for organizing the illegal crossing of the border of the brother of his civil wife. The man twice left for Moldova with forged documents for transportation.

Crimes and emergencies • January 8, 12:44 PM • 17292 views

Austria will get an interim chancellor before the possible arrival of the far right

Foreign Minister Schallenberg will become Austria's interim chancellor after Nehammer's resignation. The far-right FPÖ will begin negotiations to form a new government under the leadership of Herbert Kickl.

News of the World • January 8, 10:47 AM • 20512 views

Zelensky appoints Ukraine's representative to international organizations in Vienna

The President of Ukraine has appointed Yuriy Vitrenko as Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna by Decree No. 881/2024. This appointment is part of a large-scale diplomatic reshuffle in Ukrainian missions abroad.

Announcements • December 26, 08:56 PM • 32774 views

Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on Azerbaijani-brokered gas deal - Reuters

Ukraine and Russia have not reached an agreement on continuing gas transit to Europe through Azerbaijan. Zelenskiy said that transit is possible only if Moscow does not receive payment until the end of the war.

War • December 21, 08:58 AM • 58003 views

Europe and the US can bring the end of the war closer: Zelensky names condition

President Zelenskyy said that the United States and Europe could bring the end of the war closer if the EU has a united position. He called for the involvement of the Global South and supported the French initiative on the military contingent.

War • December 19, 02:05 PM • 17692 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches a new train to Budapest: where to go next

On December 15, a new railway route Kyiv-Budapest with compartment and luxury cars will be launched. Tickets are already on sale, starting at UAH 2800, and the train will provide convenient connections to other European cities.

Announcements • December 13, 06:05 AM • 19553 views

Galushchenko: Ukraine initiated IAEA meeting due to Russian attack on agency's official car

Energy Minister Galushchenko initiated an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors due to the Russian drone attack on the mission's vehicle. The meeting will be held on December 12 in Vienna.

War • December 10, 11:21 PM • 96619 views

Vienna Regional Court rejects Firtash's extradition to the US

A regional court in Vienna has refused to extradite Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash to the United States. The prosecutor's office plans to appeal the decision by December 16 in the case of bribes for titanium mining in India.

News of the World • December 5, 02:23 AM • 19926 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine met with the IAEA Director General: what they discussed

Energy Minister Galushchenko discusses the consequences of Russian attacks on nuclear power plant substations with IAEA Head Grossi. The IAEA is ready to organize new monitoring missions to document the effects of the shelling.

War • November 21, 06:57 PM • 34970 views

Galushchenko: IAEA should take more radical measures against Russia over attacks on critical nuclear power plants

Energy Minister Galushchenko called on the IAEA to take tougher measures against Russia over the attacks on nuclear power plant substations critical to the operation of nuclear power plants.

War • November 21, 11:43 AM • 16875 views

New railway routes are launched from Ukraine to the EU: where you can now travel by train

Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.

Society • November 21, 11:30 AM • 17989 views

Zaporizhzhya NPP is again under threat of blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy

One of the two power lines of Zaporizhzhya NPP was cut off due to Russian shelling. The plant is holding on to the last power line, which threatens a complete blackout and a possible accident.

War • November 21, 06:16 AM • 18609 views

Austria allocates 10 million euros to support Ukraine: where will the money go

Austria will provide Ukraine with EUR 2 million for the Grain from Ukraine program, EUR 5 million for the restoration of energy infrastructure, and EUR 3 million for humanitarian aid. The decision was announced following a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers.

War • November 20, 02:18 PM • 20504 views

The flow of Russian gas to the EU via Ukraine is stable, while supplies to Austria are growing

Russia's Gazprom says it maintains stable gas transit through Ukraine at 42. 4 million cubic meters. Supplies to Austria increase by 6%, despite the suspension of supplies to OMV due to a contract dispute.

News of the World • November 19, 02:40 PM • 14368 views

Jamiroquai is back: the legendary band has announced a tour of Europe in 2025

The British band Jamiroquai has announced The Heels of Steel Tour with 14 concerts in Europe. The tour will start on November 6, 2025 in Barcelona and end on December 12 in Birmingham.

UNN Lite • November 18, 05:39 PM • 101093 views

“Almost all delegations of our partners arrive in Ukraine thanks to you": Zelensky on Railroader's Day

The President of Ukraine met with railroad workers and presented them with state awards on Railroader's Day. He emphasized the important role of Ukrzaliznytsia in the country's defense and economy.

Society • November 4, 06:19 PM • 21454 views

October 15: World Handwashing Day, International Day of Rural Women

Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician, first suggested washing hands with soap in 1847. At that time, he was working at the Vienna Hospital and thought about the problem of high infant mortality and postpartum fever in women.

UNN Lite • October 15, 03:03 AM • 131474 views

October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.

UNN Lite • October 11, 03:03 AM • 119538 views

Readmission and cooperation in the agricultural sector: Shmyhal summarized the results of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia

Following the intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Slovakia signed 4 documents. They relate to readmission, education, the agricultural sector, and a joint declaration on key vectors of cooperation.

Economy • October 7, 03:28 PM • 31619 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has completely switched to a new ticketing website: what is expected

UZ has launched an updated website booking. uz.gov.ua with enhanced functionality for buying railway tickets. New features are available, including verification via Diia.Signature and improved search for train connections.

Society • October 2, 10:45 AM • 11006 views

Sybiha summarizes his tour of neighboring countries: there are agreements that the enemy will feel

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has completed visits to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. He announced agreements on European integration, support for Ukraine, and joint projects with neighboring countries.

War • September 20, 11:41 AM • 13255 views

Romania asks Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory - mass media

Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed military assistance and support from Western neighbors during his visit to Bucharest.

War • September 19, 02:18 PM • 25887 views

Completion of Khmelnytsky NPP units: IAEA to provide Ukraine with advisory and expert support

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed his readiness to support the project to complete KhNPP Units 3 and 4. The parties discussed specific parameters for the participation of IAEA experts in the project implementation.

Economy • September 18, 12:56 PM • 16689 views

Halushchenko discusses expansion of NPP substations monitoring with IAEA

Ukraine's Energy Minister discussed with the IAEA chief the expansion of monitoring of substations critical to nuclear power plants. Galushchenko emphasized the importance of the presence of IAEA inspectors to ensure nuclear safety.

War • September 18, 12:47 PM • 15554 views