Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.
In Austria, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck. Four women died, and four others were seriously injured and hospitalized.
The former head of the GTS Operator is suspected of causing UAH 18 billion in damage to the state. The suspect left the country on a fictitious business trip after refusing to pay dividends to the state budget.
Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.
The SBU detained a senior official of the Anti-Terrorist Center who had been working for the FSB since 2018. His parents knew about the cooperation with the enemy and justified Russian aggression, and they are also being served with a notice of suspicion.
The Deputy Head of the OP held talks with a representative of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ukraine's reconstruction and European integration. Austria has already provided over EUR 800 million in assistance and supports further reforms in Ukraine.
Dubinsky and his former assistant will be tried for organizing the illegal crossing of the border of the brother of his civil wife. The man twice left for Moldova with forged documents for transportation.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg will become Austria's interim chancellor after Nehammer's resignation. The far-right FPÖ will begin negotiations to form a new government under the leadership of Herbert Kickl.
The President of Ukraine has appointed Yuriy Vitrenko as Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna by Decree No. 881/2024. This appointment is part of a large-scale diplomatic reshuffle in Ukrainian missions abroad.
Ukraine and Russia have not reached an agreement on continuing gas transit to Europe through Azerbaijan. Zelenskiy said that transit is possible only if Moscow does not receive payment until the end of the war.
President Zelenskyy said that the United States and Europe could bring the end of the war closer if the EU has a united position. He called for the involvement of the Global South and supported the French initiative on the military contingent.
On December 15, a new railway route Kyiv-Budapest with compartment and luxury cars will be launched. Tickets are already on sale, starting at UAH 2800, and the train will provide convenient connections to other European cities.
Energy Minister Galushchenko initiated an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors due to the Russian drone attack on the mission's vehicle. The meeting will be held on December 12 in Vienna.
A regional court in Vienna has refused to extradite Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash to the United States. The prosecutor's office plans to appeal the decision by December 16 in the case of bribes for titanium mining in India.
Energy Minister Galushchenko discusses the consequences of Russian attacks on nuclear power plant substations with IAEA Head Grossi. The IAEA is ready to organize new monitoring missions to document the effects of the shelling.
Energy Minister Galushchenko called on the IAEA to take tougher measures against Russia over the attacks on nuclear power plant substations critical to the operation of nuclear power plants.
Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.
One of the two power lines of Zaporizhzhya NPP was cut off due to Russian shelling. The plant is holding on to the last power line, which threatens a complete blackout and a possible accident.
Austria will provide Ukraine with EUR 2 million for the Grain from Ukraine program, EUR 5 million for the restoration of energy infrastructure, and EUR 3 million for humanitarian aid. The decision was announced following a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers.
Russia's Gazprom says it maintains stable gas transit through Ukraine at 42. 4 million cubic meters. Supplies to Austria increase by 6%, despite the suspension of supplies to OMV due to a contract dispute.
The British band Jamiroquai has announced The Heels of Steel Tour with 14 concerts in Europe. The tour will start on November 6, 2025 in Barcelona and end on December 12 in Birmingham.
The President of Ukraine met with railroad workers and presented them with state awards on Railroader's Day. He emphasized the important role of Ukrzaliznytsia in the country's defense and economy.
Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician, first suggested washing hands with soap in 1847. At that time, he was working at the Vienna Hospital and thought about the problem of high infant mortality and postpartum fever in women.
October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.
Following the intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Slovakia signed 4 documents. They relate to readmission, education, the agricultural sector, and a joint declaration on key vectors of cooperation.
UZ has launched an updated website booking. uz.gov.ua with enhanced functionality for buying railway tickets. New features are available, including verification via Diia.Signature and improved search for train connections.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has completed visits to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. He announced agreements on European integration, support for Ukraine, and joint projects with neighboring countries.
Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed military assistance and support from Western neighbors during his visit to Bucharest.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed his readiness to support the project to complete KhNPP Units 3 and 4. The parties discussed specific parameters for the participation of IAEA experts in the project implementation.
Ukraine's Energy Minister discussed with the IAEA chief the expansion of monitoring of substations critical to nuclear power plants. Galushchenko emphasized the importance of the presence of IAEA inspectors to ensure nuclear safety.