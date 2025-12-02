Two suspects in the murder of a Ukrainian in Vienna detained in Ukraine

After the body of a 21-year-old Ukrainian man was found in a burned-out car on November 26 in Vienna, the capital of Austria, two people were detained in Ukraine on suspicion of murder. This was reported by the Vienna police department on Tuesday, writes UNN with reference to ORF.at.

Details

The deceased, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, was found in Vienna on Wednesday around 00:30 local time after residents reported a burning car to the police. A preliminary autopsy report showed that the man had been brutally murdered.

The victim's body showed signs of blows, but the decisive factors were likely suffocation or heatstroke, the Vienna police department reported. "His body was 80 percent burned," said Colonel Gerhard Winkler of the State Criminal Police Office at a press conference.

Part of the investigation also involved a fight involving several men in the underground parking garage of a luxury hotel, which is believed to have preceded the murder.

"Based on video recordings, two suspects were identified: a 19-year-old and a 45-year-old Ukrainian citizen. They immediately fled after the attack. An international search was launched. Shortly thereafter, they were detained by police in Ukraine," the publication writes.

However, the two suspects will reportedly not be extradited. The case will be transferred from Austria to Ukraine, Winkler said.

The motive for the crime remains unclear. However, withdrawals from the victim's cryptocurrency wallet were discovered, and a large amount of cash was seized from the suspects, the publication indicates.

