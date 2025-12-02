Two suspects in the murder of a Ukrainian in Vienna detained in Ukraine

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 8360 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 10569 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 10303 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 12948 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 45084 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46372 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58192 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48600 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44644 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - ReutersDecember 2, 03:29 AM • 4768 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 34807 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 25361 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 14218 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 9924 views
Two suspects in the murder of a Ukrainian in Vienna detained in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Vienna police reported the detention of two Ukrainians in Ukraine on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old man whose body was found in a burned-out car. The investigation revealed signs of a brutal murder and the possible withdrawal of funds from the victim's crypto wallet.

Two suspects in the murder of a Ukrainian in Vienna detained in Ukraine

After the body of a 21-year-old Ukrainian man was found in a burned-out car on November 26 in Vienna, the capital of Austria, two people were detained in Ukraine on suspicion of murder. This was reported by the Vienna police department on Tuesday, writes UNN with reference to ORF.at.

Details

The deceased, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, was found in Vienna on Wednesday around 00:30 local time after residents reported a burning car to the police. A preliminary autopsy report showed that the man had been brutally murdered.

The victim's body showed signs of blows, but the decisive factors were likely suffocation or heatstroke, the Vienna police department reported. "His body was 80 percent burned," said Colonel Gerhard Winkler of the State Criminal Police Office at a press conference.

Part of the investigation also involved a fight involving several men in the underground parking garage of a luxury hotel, which is believed to have preceded the murder.

"Based on video recordings, two suspects were identified: a 19-year-old and a 45-year-old Ukrainian citizen. They immediately fled after the attack. An international search was launched. Shortly thereafter, they were detained by police in Ukraine," the publication writes.

However, the two suspects will reportedly not be extradited. The case will be transferred from Austria to Ukraine, Winkler said.

The motive for the crime remains unclear. However, withdrawals from the victim's cryptocurrency wallet were discovered, and a large amount of cash was seized from the suspects, the publication indicates.

Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Skirmishes
Vienna
Austria
Ukraine