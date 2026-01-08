$42.720.15
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
Popular news
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of Defense
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdrifts
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 67599 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
Relatives of deceased patients of the Odrex clinic in Odesa claim that funeral services learn about the death before they do. They suspect that the medical facility cooperates with the Anubis funeral home.

The story of the scandalous Odrex clinic has exposed another problem that is usually not talked about openly, although many are familiar with it. From the stories of relatives of patients who died after treatment at Odrex, it became known that sometimes representatives of funeral services in Odesa learn about the death of patients earlier than their relatives, UNN writes.

Cooperation with "Odrex"

Svitlana Huk, the widow, publicly spoke about the situation in which representatives of the Anubis funeral home contacted the relatives of the deceased immediately after his death in an interview with UNN.

An hour (after her husband's death - ed.) I was called by the agent of the Anubis funeral home - Yevhen Konstandaki. He already knew about my husband's death and my phone number.

- Svitlana Huk said.

According to her, she did not contact any funeral service, did not leave any contacts, and did not ask the Odrex clinic to transfer any information to third parties.

UNN spoke with relatives of other Odrex victims. Most of them say that the clinic, apparently, closely cooperates with the Anubis funeral home, as relatives were persuaded to organize the funerals of deceased patients through this particular funeral service.

There was even a case when the body of the deceased was handed over to "Anubis" even before obtaining prior consent from the relatives.

In addition, one aspect attracts special attention - relatives of the deceased claim that they are persuaded to refuse an autopsy, which could establish the exact cause of death. People who are grieving and desperate from the loss of a loved one sign this refusal without thinking.

Relatives of the victims suggest that the clinic and the funeral home operate on the basis of financial agreements and kickbacks.

Not "Odrex" alone

UNN also managed to find stories about other incidents related to the Anubis funeral home, from which it becomes clear that the funeral service "cooperates" with other hospitals as well.

In reviews of Anubis's work in Odesa, clients say that at four in the morning, a funeral home agent came to them and, in a stressful situation, imposed his services. They do not rule out that information about the deceased is "leaked to the police or ambulance" by the funeral home.

If someone dies in your family, be sure that a few minutes after calling an ambulance, a representative of Anubis will call you, then another, then someone will come to your house. Someone you didn't call. That is, the phone number and address are leaked.

- it is stated in one of the reviews.

Such a situation, when a funeral service is the first to learn about a patient's death, is obviously a gross violation of Ukrainian law. After all, information about death is confidential, as is the personal data of the deceased's relatives.

It should be noted that UNN contacted representatives of the Anubis funeral home for comment.

Recall

Tragic stories related to treatment at "Odrex" are shown in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest". Patients and relatives of those who died after treatment at the clinic, regardless of the diagnosis, tell of the same scenario: first - optimistic promises, then - sudden "complications", increased bills, pressure, demands and threats from the clinic administration.

In addition, former patients and families of the deceased created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.

The victims and their families emphasize: they do not seek revenge, but demand truth and accountability. Their main goal is to stop new tragedies and prevent others from going through the same tragic path.

And the more people dare to speak out, the more obvious it becomes: the problem may go far beyond individual medical errors. They are convinced that it may be about a systemic approach to doing business in the Odrex clinic. Where, in their opinion, the main value is not human life and quality medical care, but the amount of money earned.

Let's add

The impetus for the active public coverage of the so-called "Odrex Case" was the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there in May-October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later it turned out that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Marina Belotserkovska, an oncologist, who was fired from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan.

Lilia Podolyak

