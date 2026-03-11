$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Popular news
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US
March 11, 05:50 AM
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
March 11, 09:01 AM
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians
10:48 AM
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine
10:51 AM
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
11:55 AM
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert
01:32 PM
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
01:14 PM
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
March 11, 09:01 AM
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
March 10, 03:46 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118080 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Kudryashov
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Iran
Europe
Qatar
United States
UNN Lite
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision
02:04 PM
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
11:55 AM
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
March 10, 05:17 PM
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
March 10, 04:04 PM
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
March 10, 01:12 PM
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film
Shahed-136

Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9366 views

In EU countries, diesel prices have sharply increased due to the war in the Middle East. The Ukrainian market reacts to global changes with a two-week delay.

Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate

European gas stations are experiencing a sharp increase in fuel prices in March amid the war in the Middle East and instability in the global oil market. In a number of EU countries, gasoline and diesel have risen in price significantly faster than in Ukraine, despite the fact that the Ukrainian market operates in much more difficult conditions - after the destruction of oil refining infrastructure and almost complete dependence on imports. This is evidenced by data from European fuel markets, reports UNN.

Over the past week, a sharp increase in fuel prices has been recorded in many European countries.

Poland:

• diesel: +23.35 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +8.73 UAH/liter.

Germany:

• diesel: +22.04 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +13.80 UAH/liter.

Italy:

• diesel: +18.88 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +12.57 UAH/liter.

Spain:

• diesel: +12.11 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +10.18 UAH/liter.

France:

• diesel: +16.20 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +11.40 UAH/liter.

Netherlands:

• diesel: +17.90 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +12.60 UAH/liter.

Belgium:

• diesel: +15.70 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +10.90 UAH/liter.

Greece:

• diesel: +14.80 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +11.70 UAH/liter.

Portugal:

• diesel: +13.60 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +10.20 UAH/liter.

Lithuania:

• diesel: +16.10 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +9.80 UAH/liter.

Latvia:

• diesel: +15.30 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +9.40 UAH/liter.

Estonia:

• diesel: +14.50 UAH/liter;

• gasoline: +9.10 UAH/liter.

This situation is related to global risks to oil supplies through the Persian Gulf, where one of the key global energy routes passes. Due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, markets are reacting with rising oil and petroleum product prices.

Ukraine reacts to growth with a delay

Despite the fact that Ukraine is almost completely dependent on imported fuel, the domestic market reacts to global changes more slowly than the countries of the European Union.

This was noted by the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada. According to him, the price increase in Europe occurred earlier, and Ukrainian prices reacted approximately two weeks later.

As of February 23, the growth in Europe reached 10.5%, while such a level of price increase at gas stations in our country was observed only on March 4 of this year, i.e., 14 days later.

– Kyrylenko noted.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian market is largely dependent on import supplies, as its own oil refining was virtually stopped after Russian attacks.

After the shutdown of the largest oil refining enterprise in Ukraine, more than 85% of light petroleum products depend on imports.

– explained the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

According to Kyrylenko, the committee has already launched an investigation into possible anti-competitive actions in the fuel market.

The experience of 2022 helped avoid a deficit

Despite difficult conditions, the Ukrainian fuel market remains relatively stable and does not show such sharp fluctuations as in many European countries.

As energy expert Serhiy Kuyun explains, the restructuring of fuel logistics after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion played a key role.

We went through all this in 2022. Then, in a very short time, Ukraine managed to rebuild logistics and diversify supplies. We were able to build a system that works even in conditions of war and a global fuel crisis without shortages and panic.

– he noted.

It is this diversification of supply that allows the Ukrainian market to remain relatively stable even during periods of sharp fluctuations in the global energy market.

US President announced the lifting of restrictions to lower fuel prices. A partial easing of sanctions related to oil trade could help stabilize the situation in the global energy market amid the war in the Middle East, Viktor Halchynskyi, former spokesman for NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" in Lviv region, financier, told UNN.

Halchynskyi explains that against this background, the demand for oil from other regions, which is not dependent on the route through the Persian Gulf, is growing.

If we talk about sanction issues, then on the one hand, this is a logical step. The demand for oil that is not in the Persian Gulf and does not pass through it is growing. We see that even Donald Trump's statements, quite emotional, influenced the market and lowered the price of oil.

- he noted.

Speaking about fuel prices, the expert noted that the key factor remains not so much sanction policy as the physical volumes of oil on the market.

This is more related not to sanctions, but to the physical volume of oil. If the price of oil does not rise and there are stable supplies, then there is a chance that prices will stabilize. Although our situation is better than in Europe.

- he explained.

In Europe, fuel prices rose earlier than in Ukraine - Kyrylenko
11.03.26, 14:09

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyNews of the WorldPublications