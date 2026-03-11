Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians

Photo: HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, released data on six Russian Paralympic athletes who directly participated in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

Details

The information is published in the "Champions of Terror" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal - among them:

Artemy Repkin - lieutenant colonel of the Russian armed forces, member of the Paralympic national team of Chuvashia in athletics, participant of the 2025 World Military Sports Council (CISM) Para-Athletics Championship in Quito (Ecuador) as part of the Russian armed forces national team, deputy of the Cheboksary City Council of Deputies, member of the All-Russian political party "United Russia" and direct participant in the war against Ukraine as deputy commander of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade of the 1st tank army;

Dmitry Borisov - captain of the Russian armed forces, member of the Russian Paralympic powerlifting team, captain of the veterans' team of the so-called "SVO" in sledge hockey "Zvezda", participated in the war against Ukraine as commander of a motorized rifle company of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division;

Anton Lishik - senior warrant officer of the Russian armed forces, member of the Russian armed forces national team, participant of the 2024 World Military Sports Council Archery Championship in Dhaka (Bangladesh), active participant in the war against Ukraine, senior sergeant of the disciplinary company of the 36th separate disciplinary battalion.

Such Russian athletes must be excluded from the world sports community and suspended from participating in international competitions, even in a neutral status. The aggressor state Russia uses Paralympic sports as a tool for a full return to the world sports community - noted the GUR.

Recall

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine published information about ten Russian public figures who publicly support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and justify the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.