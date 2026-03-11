Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
09:10 AM • 11649 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 18837 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 20506 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 35195 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100735 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76815 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 43285 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45987 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 36152 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71295 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
4.5m/s
29%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Marine Corps Deploys Ukraine-Proven Vector Drones to Combat Smuggling in Puerto RicoMarch 11, 01:30 AM • 11880 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 27468 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 5824 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 20431 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 20587 views
Publications
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 21880 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 44308 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100736 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76815 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71295 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 23977 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 24907 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 35041 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 41011 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 41190 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
DJI Mavic

Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4222 views

Intelligence identified Russian athletes who fought against Ukraine. Among them are officers and deputies who plan to participate in international competitions.

Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians
Photo: HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, released data on six Russian Paralympic athletes who directly participated in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

Details

The information is published in the "Champions of Terror" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal - among them:

  • Artemy Repkin - lieutenant colonel of the Russian armed forces, member of the Paralympic national team of Chuvashia in athletics, participant of the 2025 World Military Sports Council (CISM) Para-Athletics Championship in Quito (Ecuador) as part of the Russian armed forces national team, deputy of the Cheboksary City Council of Deputies, member of the All-Russian political party "United Russia" and direct participant in the war against Ukraine as deputy commander of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade of the 1st tank army;
    • Dmitry Borisov - captain of the Russian armed forces, member of the Russian Paralympic powerlifting team, captain of the veterans' team of the so-called "SVO" in sledge hockey "Zvezda", participated in the war against Ukraine as commander of a motorized rifle company of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division;
      • Anton Lishik - senior warrant officer of the Russian armed forces, member of the Russian armed forces national team, participant of the 2024 World Military Sports Council Archery Championship in Dhaka (Bangladesh), active participant in the war against Ukraine, senior sergeant of the disciplinary company of the 36th separate disciplinary battalion.

        Such Russian athletes must be excluded from the world sports community and suspended from participating in international competitions, even in a neutral status. The aggressor state Russia uses Paralympic sports as a tool for a full return to the world sports community

        - noted the GUR.

        Recall

        The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine published information about ten Russian public figures who publicly support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and justify the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkraineSportsNews of the World
        Russian propaganda
        Sanctions
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
        The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
        Bangladesh
        Ukraine
        Ecuador