Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland

A tragic incident occurred in a small town in western Switzerland, where a passenger bus burned to the ground. Emergency services, who arrived at the scene, found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, resulting in six people dying on the spot. Three more injured people with injuries of varying severity were urgently hospitalized in local hospitals for medical assistance. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The regional police have already launched criminal proceedings and are currently not ruling out the version of deliberate arson. Investigators are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident, interviewing witnesses and examining the remains of the vehicle. Law enforcement agencies note that the speed of fire spread was anomalous, which may indicate external interference or the use of flammable substances.

Upon arrival, emergency services found the bus fully engulfed in flames. We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether this incident was an accident or if we are dealing with criminal intent. — reads the official statement of the regional government.

