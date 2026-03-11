$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 20744 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73804 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55917 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37346 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42926 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34673 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58113 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64869 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54631 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3174 views

Six people died and three were injured in a bus fire in Kerzers. Police are investigating a deliberate arson theory due to the anomalous fire.

Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland

A tragic incident occurred in a small town in western Switzerland, where a passenger bus burned to the ground. Emergency services, who arrived at the scene, found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, resulting in six people dying on the spot. Three more injured people with injuries of varying severity were urgently hospitalized in local hospitals for medical assistance. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The regional police have already launched criminal proceedings and are currently not ruling out the version of deliberate arson. Investigators are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident, interviewing witnesses and examining the remains of the vehicle. Law enforcement agencies note that the speed of fire spread was anomalous, which may indicate external interference or the use of flammable substances.

Upon arrival, emergency services found the bus fully engulfed in flames. We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether this incident was an accident or if we are dealing with criminal intent.

— reads the official statement of the regional government.

Rescue services are extinguishing a large-scale fire on a barge carrying scrap metal in Delaware Bay11.03.26, 02:56 • 3576 views

Stepan Haftko

