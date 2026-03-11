The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a century

US President Donald Trump announced the construction of the first new oil refinery in 50 years, which is planned to be built in Brownsville, Texas. The total investment is expected to reach $300 billion, making this deal the largest in the history of the American energy sector. The American president announced this on his social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

The project is being implemented by America First Refining in partnership with the Indian energy giant Reliance.

The new plant will become a key element of the US energy dominance strategy, aimed at fully meeting domestic fuel needs and expanding export opportunities. According to the president, the implementation of the initiative will create thousands of high-paying jobs and strengthen the country's industrial base.

The choice of Texas as the site for construction is due to its strategic location in the US energy corridor.

This is the largest deal in US history, a huge victory for American workers, energy, and the wonderful people of South Texas! Thank you to our partners in India and their largest private energy company Reliance for this huge investment – Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Economic impact and energy security

The construction of the new refinery is expected to end the long period of refining capacity deficit that has been observed in the United States for decades.

In addition to the direct economic effect, the project is designed to stabilize energy prices for domestic consumers and reduce dependence on external factors influencing the oil market. Experts note that the launch of such a large-scale facility will change the landscape of global energy and strengthen Washington's role as a global supplier of finished oil products.

