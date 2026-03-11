The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a century

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 12221 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 37349 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 33856 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 24696 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 31425 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 29862 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 45879 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 55073 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53472 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85537 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2.5m/s
56%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's plans for war in the Middle East - Zelenskyy heard the report of the head of the DIUMarch 10, 02:23 PM • 4334 views
Zelenskyy met with Brigadier General "Redis"March 10, 02:25 PM • 4952 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 19063 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 11105 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 7452 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 19092 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 37346 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 33854 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 45879 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 55073 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 7474 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 11115 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 23460 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 29908 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 30872 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Film

The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a century

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

A large-scale oil refinery will be built in Texas in cooperation with the Indian company Reliance. The project will create thousands of jobs and strengthen the energy sector.

The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a century

US President Donald Trump announced the construction of the first new oil refinery in 50 years, which is planned to be built in Brownsville, Texas. The total investment is expected to reach $300 billion, making this deal the largest in the history of the American energy sector. The American president announced this on his social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

The project is being implemented by America First Refining in partnership with the Indian energy giant Reliance.

The new plant will become a key element of the US energy dominance strategy, aimed at fully meeting domestic fuel needs and expanding export opportunities. According to the president, the implementation of the initiative will create thousands of high-paying jobs and strengthen the country's industrial base.

Another company in the Middle East has declared force majeure due to the Iranian attack - now the oil company BAPCO from Bahrain09.03.26, 09:52 • 4954 views

The choice of Texas as the site for construction is due to its strategic location in the US energy corridor.

This is the largest deal in US history, a huge victory for American workers, energy, and the wonderful people of South Texas! Thank you to our partners in India and their largest private energy company Reliance for this huge investment

– Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Economic impact and energy security

The construction of the new refinery is expected to end the long period of refining capacity deficit that has been observed in the United States for decades.

In addition to the direct economic effect, the project is designed to stabilize energy prices for domestic consumers and reduce dependence on external factors influencing the oil market. Experts note that the launch of such a large-scale facility will change the landscape of global energy and strengthen Washington's role as a global supplier of finished oil products.

G7 to discuss massive oil reserve release amid price jump to $120 - report09.03.26, 09:16 • 9748 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Social network
Donald Trump
India
Texas
United States