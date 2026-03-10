Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds online

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 166 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 7472 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 16380 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24594 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36570 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49083 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82473 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52968 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58064 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55851 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 17863 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 33109 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 24182 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 19463 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 8900 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24594 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36570 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 71636 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 74883 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 83076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 4524 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 9124 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 25349 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 32919 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 32605 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3676 views

Journalist Olga Khudetska discovered cash withdrawals from the MP's personal accounts without reporting. Possible fraud amounts to £1.3 million and $210 thousand.

Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds online

Yana Zinkevych, a People's Deputy from Poroshenko's party, may have been involved in multi-million dollar schemes with donations from Ukrainians, which people donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding investigation was published by journalist Olga Khudetska, UNN reports.

According to the journalist, during fundraising for military needs, two separate "banks" were used - the fund's and that of People's Deputy Yana Zinkevych from Poroshenko's party. According to the information, funds from accounts associated with Zinkevych were withdrawn several times a day, while no public reporting on the use of these funds was provided.

The People's Deputy (Yana Zinkevych - ed.) carefully monitors the bank's entire working day, as soon as round sums of 10-20 thousand accumulate - she withdraws them. Six times a day. It's just interesting how this will look in the declaration

- Khudetska wrote.

According to the journalist, during the analysis of the collections, several related legal entities were also identified through which donations could have passed, including through organizations in Great Britain. In addition, it was reported that the addresses of crypto wallets for donations disappeared from the battalion's website for a certain period. Users who checked these wallets suggested that about $210,000 could have been withdrawn from them without published financial reports.

The journalist's post also mentions two legal entities in Great Britain, through which about 1.3 million pounds were collected, the use of which was also not reported.

After the publication of these data, Khudetska informed the Institute of Mass Information in a comment that she had started receiving threats of "getting broken legs." At the same time, the journalist stated that she does not plan to contact the police. In turn, Poroshenko's team stated that they do not approve of such a method of "protection."

As previously reported, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial dealings with government securities (OVDP), which the oligarch bought through his bank using donations from Ukrainians. The main tool for earning money turned out to be the MP's charitable foundations, which collect money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine but direct it to generate income for the leader of "European Solidarity."

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
State budget
War in Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko
charity
Great Britain