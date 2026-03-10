Yana Zinkevych, a People's Deputy from Poroshenko's party, may have been involved in multi-million dollar schemes with donations from Ukrainians, which people donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding investigation was published by journalist Olga Khudetska, UNN reports.

According to the journalist, during fundraising for military needs, two separate "banks" were used - the fund's and that of People's Deputy Yana Zinkevych from Poroshenko's party. According to the information, funds from accounts associated with Zinkevych were withdrawn several times a day, while no public reporting on the use of these funds was provided.

The People's Deputy (Yana Zinkevych - ed.) carefully monitors the bank's entire working day, as soon as round sums of 10-20 thousand accumulate - she withdraws them. Six times a day. It's just interesting how this will look in the declaration - Khudetska wrote.

According to the journalist, during the analysis of the collections, several related legal entities were also identified through which donations could have passed, including through organizations in Great Britain. In addition, it was reported that the addresses of crypto wallets for donations disappeared from the battalion's website for a certain period. Users who checked these wallets suggested that about $210,000 could have been withdrawn from them without published financial reports.

The journalist's post also mentions two legal entities in Great Britain, through which about 1.3 million pounds were collected, the use of which was also not reported.

After the publication of these data, Khudetska informed the Institute of Mass Information in a comment that she had started receiving threats of "getting broken legs." At the same time, the journalist stated that she does not plan to contact the police. In turn, Poroshenko's team stated that they do not approve of such a method of "protection."

As previously reported, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial dealings with government securities (OVDP), which the oligarch bought through his bank using donations from Ukrainians. The main tool for earning money turned out to be the MP's charitable foundations, which collect money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine but direct it to generate income for the leader of "European Solidarity."