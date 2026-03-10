Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend, - Media

During the active phase of Operation Midas in July 2025, NABU top official Magamedrasulov was vacationing with his girlfriend at an elite resort in Tenerife. At the same time, the NABU leadership still stated that he played a direct important role in the operation, wrote "Informator".

"If official NABU statements are to be believed, July 2025 marked a rather active phase of surveillance of Energoatom officials and other potential participants in the schemes. So it turns out that Magamedrasulov 'played a direct important role' in the operation, perhaps even from the island (Tenerife - ed.)," the publication noted.

It emphasized that in September 2025 – during another court hearing – Ruslan Magamedrasulov publicly commented on his vacation in Spain for the first time.

"The detective stated that in 2025 he underwent two head surgeries, in 2016 he had a stroke, and therefore a trip to Tenerife by the sea was a doctor's recommendation. The photos published by the SBU show that Magamedrasulov underwent 'sea rehabilitation' with his girlfriend – Diana Faiden, who actively posted photos on Instagram throughout her vacation on the island," journalists reported.

No less interesting details of the NABU detective's elite vacation, the authors of the material added, are hidden in the data about the sponsor of his trip – entrepreneur Oleksiy Tarants.

"The man has been friends with the NABU official for a long time. Back in 2015, Tarants' father was involved in a NABU case regarding the embezzlement of budget funds, but later his name disappeared from the list of accused persons," they commented.

"Informator" reminded that, according to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly one of the Bureau's employees who were involved in documenting within the framework of Operation Midas – to expose large-scale corruption in the energy sector.

"A huge amount of work was done with the participation of the bureau's detectives, including one of the detectives – Ruslan Magamedrasulov (...) He actually played an important role directly at this stage of the operation," emphasized the NABU director, who was quoted by the publication.

As is known, in July 2025, it became known about the exposure of NABU detective chief Ruslan Magamedrasulov in allegedly criminal actions together with his father. Both were charged with aiding Russia (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) through cannabis trade with Dagestan.

At that time, the investigative bodies also paid special attention to the NABU detective's lifestyle, which was discussed during one of the court hearings. In particular, instead of being in frontline Dnipro, where he officially works, Magamedrasulov actually lived in Kyiv and allowed himself foreign trips to resorts. The SBU claimed that the detective had recently returned from an "elite vacation" on the island of Tenerife, where he had spent several weeks.