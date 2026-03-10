Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1604 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5224 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10134 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17617 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22070 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34175 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45243 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51537 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83890 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53441 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 22835 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 38347 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 29798 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 26539 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16327 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 922 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1604 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5224 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34175 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8906 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16495 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 27213 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 34654 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 34259 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

For any land transactions in Ukraine, a cadastral number is mandatory. Registration takes up to 1.5 months and costs from 2 to 30 thousand hryvnias.

Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs

In Ukraine, every land plot must have a unique cadastral number, without which it is impossible to sell, donate, inherit, or lease land. UNN explains how a cadastral number is assigned, what documents are needed for its registration, how much it costs, and where to check information about the plot.

What is a cadastral number, what does it consist of, who assigns it

A cadastral number of a land plot is a unique digital code assigned to a land plot during registration in the State Land Cadastre and is not repeated throughout the territory of Ukraine.

According to legislation, the presence of such a unique cadastral number for a land plot is mandatory.

The cadastral number consists of 19 digits separated by a colon. The first 10 define the boundaries of the administrative-territorial structure of Ukraine (region, district, part of a district, territory of a rural or city council). For example, 3220881700 will mean the territory of the Voronkivska rural council of Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

The next 2 digits are the number of the cadastral zone relative to the administrative region; the next 3 are the number of the cadastral quarter relative to the cadastral zone; the last 4 inform about the location of the land plot relative to the cadastral quarter.

Ukrainians are 1.5 times more likely to buy land than housing: what's happening on the market12.02.25, 08:41 • 30371 view

Who assigns a cadastral number and how the procedure works

A cadastral number of a land plot is a mandatory condition for any operations with the plot:

  • purchase and sale;
    • donation;
      • inheritance;
        • exchange;
          • lease;
            • pledge.

              Without it, it is impossible to register the right of ownership or use of a land plot.

              The cadastral number is assigned by the territorial body of the StateGeoCadastre by entering information into the State Land Cadastre. The procedure includes the development of technical documentation by a certified engineer, coordination of plot boundaries, and registration in the database, which takes about 1-1.5 months.

              To obtain it, you need to:

              • contact a certified land surveyor engineer (you can find their list on the StateGeoCadastre website) or a relevant organization and order a service for the development of technical documentation for land management for a land plot;
                • submit documents to the StateGeoCadastre body at the location of the land plot. This can be done by: a land surveyor engineer through the web portal of electronic services; or the owner of the land plot (personally) through the ASC.

                  To submit documents through the ASC, the following documents are required:

                  • application for state registration of a land plot;
                    • original of the land management documentation approved in accordance with the law, which is the basis for the formation of a land plot (issued by a land surveyor engineer);
                      • electronic document containing information about the results of land management works that are subject to entry into the State Land Cadastre (issued by a land surveyor engineer).

                        After submission, the documents are checked for compliance with state requirements. The law sets a period for state registration of a land plot, which is 14 calendar days from the date of application registration (7 days - in case of state registration of a land plot on an extraterritorial basis - if submitted by a land surveyor).

                        After that, it is necessary to obtain an extract from the State Land Cadastre about the land plot, with which it is necessary to contact the registrar of property rights to register the ownership right to the land plot.

                        The result of the service will be an extract from the state register of real rights, which will certify your ownership right to the land plot.

                        Sold communal land in Zakarpattia with a "discount" of over UAH 80 million: the accused was extradited from Germany15.09.25, 18:57 • 6312 views

                        How much does a cadastral number for land cost

                        The cost of obtaining a cadastral number depends on:

                        the area of the land plot;

                        the region of location;

                        the complexity of the work;

                        the chosen land surveyor or organization.

                        In most cases, the cost for citizens ranges from 2 to 30 thousand hryvnias. However, for large land arrays, the price can reach tens or even hundreds of thousands of hryvnias.

                        Where and how to check the cadastral number of a land plot

                        You can check the assignment in several ways:

                        • on the Public Cadastral Map of Ukraine. For this, you need to know the exact location of the plot;
                          • in the State Land Cadastre - through the e-service "E-krok" or in the territorial body of the StateGeoCadastre. You need to have a document confirming the right of ownership;
                            • in the extract from the State Land Cadastre about the land plot - it contains all information about the plot. You can order an extract at the ASC or from a land surveyor engineer.

                              Ukraine's land market transitioned to a stable development model in 2025 - Ministry of Economy08.01.26, 14:22 • 4926 views

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

                              SocietyAgronomy newsPublications
                              Real estate
                              Ukraine