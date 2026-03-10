Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs

In Ukraine, every land plot must have a unique cadastral number, without which it is impossible to sell, donate, inherit, or lease land. UNN explains how a cadastral number is assigned, what documents are needed for its registration, how much it costs, and where to check information about the plot.

What is a cadastral number, what does it consist of, who assigns it

A cadastral number of a land plot is a unique digital code assigned to a land plot during registration in the State Land Cadastre and is not repeated throughout the territory of Ukraine.

According to legislation, the presence of such a unique cadastral number for a land plot is mandatory.

The cadastral number consists of 19 digits separated by a colon. The first 10 define the boundaries of the administrative-territorial structure of Ukraine (region, district, part of a district, territory of a rural or city council). For example, 3220881700 will mean the territory of the Voronkivska rural council of Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

The next 2 digits are the number of the cadastral zone relative to the administrative region; the next 3 are the number of the cadastral quarter relative to the cadastral zone; the last 4 inform about the location of the land plot relative to the cadastral quarter.

Who assigns a cadastral number and how the procedure works

A cadastral number of a land plot is a mandatory condition for any operations with the plot:

purchase and sale;

donation;

inheritance;

exchange;

lease;

pledge.

Without it, it is impossible to register the right of ownership or use of a land plot.

The cadastral number is assigned by the territorial body of the StateGeoCadastre by entering information into the State Land Cadastre. The procedure includes the development of technical documentation by a certified engineer, coordination of plot boundaries, and registration in the database, which takes about 1-1.5 months.

To obtain it, you need to:

contact a certified land surveyor engineer (you can find their list on the StateGeoCadastre website) or a relevant organization and order a service for the development of technical documentation for land management for a land plot;

submit documents to the StateGeoCadastre body at the location of the land plot. This can be done by: a land surveyor engineer through the web portal of electronic services; or the owner of the land plot (personally) through the ASC.

To submit documents through the ASC, the following documents are required:

application for state registration of a land plot;

original of the land management documentation approved in accordance with the law, which is the basis for the formation of a land plot (issued by a land surveyor engineer);

electronic document containing information about the results of land management works that are subject to entry into the State Land Cadastre (issued by a land surveyor engineer).

After submission, the documents are checked for compliance with state requirements. The law sets a period for state registration of a land plot, which is 14 calendar days from the date of application registration (7 days - in case of state registration of a land plot on an extraterritorial basis - if submitted by a land surveyor).

After that, it is necessary to obtain an extract from the State Land Cadastre about the land plot, with which it is necessary to contact the registrar of property rights to register the ownership right to the land plot.

The result of the service will be an extract from the state register of real rights, which will certify your ownership right to the land plot.

How much does a cadastral number for land cost

The cost of obtaining a cadastral number depends on:

the area of the land plot;

the region of location;

the complexity of the work;

the chosen land surveyor or organization.

In most cases, the cost for citizens ranges from 2 to 30 thousand hryvnias. However, for large land arrays, the price can reach tens or even hundreds of thousands of hryvnias.

Where and how to check the cadastral number of a land plot

You can check the assignment in several ways:

on the Public Cadastral Map of Ukraine. For this, you need to know the exact location of the plot;

in the State Land Cadastre - through the e-service "E-krok" or in the territorial body of the StateGeoCadastre. You need to have a document confirming the right of ownership;

in the extract from the State Land Cadastre about the land plot - it contains all information about the plot. You can order an extract at the ASC or from a land surveyor engineer.

