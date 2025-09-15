$41.280.03
Sold communal land in Zakarpattia with a "discount" of over UAH 80 million: the accused was extradited from Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

An appraiser accused of undervaluing a communal plot of land by UAH 81.7 million in a case involving the illegal sale of land in Zakarpattia has been extradited to Ukraine. She will be brought to court to consider a motion for a pre-trial restraint.

Sold communal land in Zakarpattia with a "discount" of over UAH 80 million: the accused was extradited from Germany

An appraiser accused of understating the value of a communal land plot by UAH 81.7 million in a high-profile case of illegal land sale in Zakarpattia has been extradited to Ukraine. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine, with the assistance of the competent authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Poland, extradited to Ukraine an accused in the case of the sale of land in Zakarpattia for a pittance. This refers to an appraiser who understated the value of the land plot by UAH 81.7 million.

- the post reads.

In June 2024, the mayor, the head of the district council in Zakarpattia, and four other individuals were exposed for abuse of office. They sold a communal land plot at an understated value to a company that, according to the investigation, is controlled by the head of the district council.

Within 48 hours, the accused will be brought to court for consideration of a motion to apply a preventive measure.

- added the prosecutor's office.

It is also noted that on July 9, 2025, the SAP prosecutor already sent an indictment against these individuals to the High Anti-Corruption Court. A preparatory hearing is currently underway.

In Zakarpattia, a "black archaeologist" unearthed and tried to sell a unique treasure of bronze celts: he will face trial15.09.25, 12:02 • 4130 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine
Poland