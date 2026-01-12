Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme
Kyiv • UNN
The occupation administration of Kherson region eliminated transparent procedures in the agricultural sector by creating the "Kherson Grain Company." This structure became a monopolistic intermediary in the distribution of land, concentrating resources in the hands of cronies.
The occupation administration of the Kherson region has effectively eliminated transparent procedures in the agricultural sector, shifting it to manual control. According to the Center for National Resistance (CNR), Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo initiated the creation of the "Kherson Grain Company" structure, which became a monopolistic intermediary in the distribution of land. This is reported by UNN.
Details
CNR analysts note that the created occupation enterprise operates according to a classic corruption scheme. Instead of transferring land to direct producers, the resource is concentrated in the hands of one structure, which then distributes plots among a limited circle of close associates or subleases them at inflated prices.
This makes local farmers completely dependent on the occupiers: agrarians are forced to pay more without any legal guarantees. At the same time, the "grain company" appropriates state subsidies, turning budget support into a tool for internal redistribution of funds in favor of collaborators.
Gauleiter's financial interests
Independent investigations indicate Volodymyr Saldo's direct involvement in the financial flows of this structure. There is data on the possible withdrawal of assets through a shadow fleet of foreign companies involved in grain trade. Thus, the "state form" of the enterprise is merely a facade for the systematic looting of the region, where the agricultural sector of Kherson region has been turned into a source of personal enrichment for the occupation elite.
