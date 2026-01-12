$42.990.00
January 11, 06:21 PM
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The occupation administration of Kherson region eliminated transparent procedures in the agricultural sector by creating the "Kherson Grain Company." This structure became a monopolistic intermediary in the distribution of land, concentrating resources in the hands of cronies.

Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme

The occupation administration of the Kherson region has effectively eliminated transparent procedures in the agricultural sector, shifting it to manual control. According to the Center for National Resistance (CNR), Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo initiated the creation of the "Kherson Grain Company" structure, which became a monopolistic intermediary in the distribution of land. This is reported by UNN.

Details

CNR analysts note that the created occupation enterprise operates according to a classic corruption scheme. Instead of transferring land to direct producers, the resource is concentrated in the hands of one structure, which then distributes plots among a limited circle of close associates or subleases them at inflated prices.

Occupation administration ignores epidemic outbreak in Alchevsk schools - CNS19.12.25, 02:57 • 19207 views

This makes local farmers completely dependent on the occupiers: agrarians are forced to pay more without any legal guarantees. At the same time, the "grain company" appropriates state subsidies, turning budget support into a tool for internal redistribution of funds in favor of collaborators.

Gauleiter's financial interests

Independent investigations indicate Volodymyr Saldo's direct involvement in the financial flows of this structure. There is data on the possible withdrawal of assets through a shadow fleet of foreign companies involved in grain trade. Thus, the "state form" of the enterprise is merely a facade for the systematic looting of the region, where the agricultural sector of Kherson region has been turned into a source of personal enrichment for the occupation elite. 

In occupied Kherson region, children are being prepared for service in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation - National Resistance Center04.01.26, 02:31 • 6502 views

Stepan Haftko

