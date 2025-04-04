Kherson Oblast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15154 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27482 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64222 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122154 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391340 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213652 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244170 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391342 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310251 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2688 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13671 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44806 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71967 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57079 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kherson Oblast

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10488 views

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6706 views
Exclusive

Aiding the Russian Federation: the prosecutor's office named the leading regions in terms of the number of crimes

In 2024, the largest number of criminal offenses due to aiding the aggressor state were recorded in Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In total, 486 cases were registered.

War • April 1, 10:23 AM • 203475 views

In Kherson region, the occupiers are training on civilians with FPV drones, hunting children - Southern Defense Forces

In the island zone of Kherson region, Russians have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and use civilians, including children, for training, hunting them.

War • March 31, 08:00 AM • 20642 views

In Kherson region, a farm building and a garage caught fire due to Russian shelling

On March 30, Russian troops shelled two settlements in the Kherson district, causing fires in a farm building and a garage. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to a residential building.

War • March 30, 01:10 PM • 53994 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 73 attacks by the occupiers: the General Staff published maps of hostilities

On March 29, 183 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, in the Pokrovsk direction the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 73 times. 1740 occupiers were eliminated during the day.

War • March 29, 06:48 AM • 23089 views

The heating season is coming to an end in Lviv region: when and where else in Ukraine will the heating be turned off

The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 31060 views

Ukrainians have different ideas about what can be called a victory in the war – survey

According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.

Society • March 25, 02:29 PM • 21797 views

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire, but reject concessions to Russia - survey

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.

War • March 25, 01:31 PM • 20619 views

Russia seeks to prolong peace talks to strengthen its position - media

Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

War • March 24, 04:27 PM • 19054 views
Exclusive

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.

War • March 24, 11:09 AM • 130231 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a company providing the occupiers' crossing in Dnipryany in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region - General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a company providing the occupiers' crossing in Dnipryany. Watercraft, property and technical equipment were destroyed, making it impossible for the enemy to conduct combat operations in the area.

War • March 23, 01:47 PM • 330567 views

The enemy is pressing in several directions: the General Staff has published maps of hostilities

Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.

War • March 23, 06:44 AM • 29427 views

British intelligence explained the purpose of Putin's decree on "legalizing" Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.

War • March 22, 09:59 AM • 28236 views

Most attacks in the Kursk region: General Staff publishes maps of hostilities

Over the past day, more than 140 battles took place at the front, the enemy actively used aircraft and kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

War • March 22, 06:54 AM • 68707 views

In the Kherson region, Russians killed a man on a moped with a drone, and wounded 4 more people

In Bilozerka, the Russians attacked an elderly man riding a moped with a UAV. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life from the dropped explosives.

War • March 21, 01:56 PM • 16304 views

Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.

War • March 20, 06:39 AM • 109614 views

Russian troops attacked Zolota Balka with UAVs: a woman died

As a result of a drone attack on the village of Zolota Balka, a 67-year-old woman died. Her 70-year-old husband was injured and hospitalized.

Society • March 16, 11:58 AM • 29002 views

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 1020 drones in a week - tougher pressure is needed

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.

War • March 16, 11:31 AM • 30651 views

In a week, sappers demined an area equal to 195 Mariinsky Parks in Kyiv - General Staff

The State Special Transport Service cleared 1,700 hectares of territory from explosives in a week, which is equivalent to 195 Mariinsky Parks. 828 dangerous objects were neutralized, mostly in the Kherson region.

Society • March 16, 09:58 AM • 61243 views

A child was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on Kherson

As a result of the air strike on the Dnipro district, a 15-year-old girl was injured. She has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion, and is currently under medical supervision.

War • March 15, 09:59 AM • 16893 views

Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force

The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.

War • March 14, 08:56 PM • 57573 views

Russian military personnel are being denied leave due to a shortage of people in units in the Kherson region - ATESH

Vacations are being canceled in the 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Kherson region due to a shortage of people. Soldiers are forced to dig trenches, and the wounded are forced to work under threat of a tribunal.

War • March 14, 06:31 PM • 15936 views

Shelling of Kherson region: there are victims and wounded, including a child

Terrorist troops massively shelled the Kherson region, including residential areas and infrastructure. One person died, nine were injured.

Society • March 14, 06:09 AM • 25785 views

Crimean Tatar Rustem Viratti died in a Russian prison

Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the occupiers in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison. He was accused of helping to blockade Crimea and involvement in the battalion.

War • March 12, 04:51 PM • 25044 views

Over Ukraine 130 out of 176 enemy drones were shot down, 42 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.

War • March 10, 06:29 AM • 111004 views

As a result of the attacks by the Russian Federation on the Kherson region, one person has died and four have been injured since the morning

As a result of the occupiers' attacks on the Kherson region, one man was killed by a drone strike. Four more civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and UAV attacks.

War • March 8, 12:33 PM • 19065 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered precise strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation. The General Staff revealed the details

The Air Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation in the occupied Oleshky and the stronghold of the 177th Regiment in the Kursk region. The strikes are part of a strategy to reduce the military potential of the enemy.

War • March 6, 04:24 PM • 54757 views

Seven children have been returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it has been possible to return seven children from occupation. Details regarding the age and circumstances of the children's stay in occupation are not disclosed.

Society • March 6, 01:56 PM • 20732 views

Ukrainian drones destroyed an enemy training ground in Kherson region: dozens of casualties

The 14th UAV regiment struck a training ground of Russian troops in Kherson region. As a result of the attack with cluster munitions, about 30 occupiers were eliminated.

War • March 4, 09:05 PM • 19616 views