Kherson Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
In 2024, the largest number of criminal offenses due to aiding the aggressor state were recorded in Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. In total, 486 cases were registered.
In the island zone of Kherson region, Russians have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and use civilians, including children, for training, hunting them.
On March 30, Russian troops shelled two settlements in the Kherson district, causing fires in a farm building and a garage. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to a residential building.
On March 29, 183 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, in the Pokrovsk direction the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 73 times. 1740 occupiers were eliminated during the day.
The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.
According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.
Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.
Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.
Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a company providing the occupiers' crossing in Dnipryany. Watercraft, property and technical equipment were destroyed, making it impossible for the enemy to conduct combat operations in the area.
Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.
Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.
Over the past day, more than 140 battles took place at the front, the enemy actively used aircraft and kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
In Bilozerka, the Russians attacked an elderly man riding a moped with a UAV. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life from the dropped explosives.
On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.
As a result of a drone attack on the village of Zolota Balka, a 67-year-old woman died. Her 70-year-old husband was injured and hospitalized.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.
The State Special Transport Service cleared 1,700 hectares of territory from explosives in a week, which is equivalent to 195 Mariinsky Parks. 828 dangerous objects were neutralized, mostly in the Kherson region.
As a result of the air strike on the Dnipro district, a 15-year-old girl was injured. She has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion, and is currently under medical supervision.
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.
Vacations are being canceled in the 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Kherson region due to a shortage of people. Soldiers are forced to dig trenches, and the wounded are forced to work under threat of a tribunal.
Terrorist troops massively shelled the Kherson region, including residential areas and infrastructure. One person died, nine were injured.
Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the occupiers in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison. He was accused of helping to blockade Crimea and involvement in the battalion.
On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
As a result of the occupiers' attacks on the Kherson region, one man was killed by a drone strike. Four more civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and UAV attacks.
The Air Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation in the occupied Oleshky and the stronghold of the 177th Regiment in the Kursk region. The strikes are part of a strategy to reduce the military potential of the enemy.
As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it has been possible to return seven children from occupation. Details regarding the age and circumstances of the children's stay in occupation are not disclosed.
The 14th UAV regiment struck a training ground of Russian troops in Kherson region. As a result of the attack with cluster munitions, about 30 occupiers were eliminated.