"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16192 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69104 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38020 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43279 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50565 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91931 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84072 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35355 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60505 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109322 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 69104 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89883 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91931 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84072 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183905 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52430 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29387 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30404 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31692 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33970 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62111 views

Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled mass events for Easter due to security threats. Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions shortened the curfew on the festive night.

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled all mass events on Easter in the Carpathian region. Khmelnytsky region shortened the curfew on Easter night. What changes have taken place in the regions regarding the organization of the Resurrection holiday - reports UNN.

Mass events on Easter

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, announced that the tragic events that took place in the regional center in March, when enemy special services recruited local teenagers to carry out a terrorist attack, and the insidious missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy forced the regional authorities to cancel all mass events on this day, and the curfew was left unchanged.

On the eve of one of the biggest holidays of the year, Easter, the regional defense council decided to cancel all mass events in the Carpathian region and recommended that community leaders take appropriate security measures. I remind you that a curfew is in effect in the region from midnight to five in the morning, during which it is forbidden to be on the street without appropriate permits.

- she said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv authorities asked religious communities to limit the holding of mass Easter services or make them online. The Department also called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during festive services.

Curfew: what restrictions are planned

The curfew on Easter in Kyiv will not change and will be in effect as usual from 00:00 to 05:00.

Most regions of Ukraine also refused to change the duration of the curfew on the night of April 20. The only exceptions today are Khmelnytsky region and Kirovohrad region.

According to the decision of the Regional Military Administration of Khmelnytsky region, on Easter night, from April 19 to 20, the curfew will be in effect from 00:00 to 03:00. According to the head of the region, by shortening the curfew, the region is strengthening security measures.

Residents of Kirovohrad region will be able to consecrate Easter cake from four o'clock in the morning. The region has reduced the duration of the curfew from 24:00 to 4 am.

Also in Poltava region, they will be able to consecrate Easter cake from 4:00, because since 2023, the curfew in the region has been reduced from 00:00 to 4:00.

In the regions close to the front line, the curfew lasts longer than in the rest of Ukraine, and it will remain unchanged on Easter night as well. So, in:

  • Luhansk region, you cannot go outside from 21:00 to 5:00;
    • Donetsk region - from 21:00 to 5:00;
      • Kherson region - from 21:00 to 5:00;
        • Mykolaiv region - from 00:00 to 5:00 (in Ochakiv territorial community - from 23:00 to 5:00;
          • Dnipropetrovsk region in general - from 00:00 to 5:00 (but in Nikopol district the curfew lasts from 23:00 to 4:00, in Synelnykove - from 22:00 to 5:00);
            • Zaporizhia region - from 21:00 to 5:00 (but in Zaporizhia from 23:00 to 5:00);
              • Kharkiv region - from 23:00 to 5:00.

                Excursions, master classes and kobzars: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra announces events for Easter16.04.25, 02:23 • 3540 views

                Alona Utkina

                Alona Utkina

