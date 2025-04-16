Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled all mass events on Easter in the Carpathian region. Khmelnytsky region shortened the curfew on Easter night. What changes have taken place in the regions regarding the organization of the Resurrection holiday - reports UNN.

Mass events on Easter

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, announced that the tragic events that took place in the regional center in March, when enemy special services recruited local teenagers to carry out a terrorist attack, and the insidious missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy forced the regional authorities to cancel all mass events on this day, and the curfew was left unchanged.

On the eve of one of the biggest holidays of the year, Easter, the regional defense council decided to cancel all mass events in the Carpathian region and recommended that community leaders take appropriate security measures. I remind you that a curfew is in effect in the region from midnight to five in the morning, during which it is forbidden to be on the street without appropriate permits. - she said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv authorities asked religious communities to limit the holding of mass Easter services or make them online. The Department also called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during festive services.

Curfew: what restrictions are planned

The curfew on Easter in Kyiv will not change and will be in effect as usual from 00:00 to 05:00.

Most regions of Ukraine also refused to change the duration of the curfew on the night of April 20. The only exceptions today are Khmelnytsky region and Kirovohrad region.

According to the decision of the Regional Military Administration of Khmelnytsky region, on Easter night, from April 19 to 20, the curfew will be in effect from 00:00 to 03:00. According to the head of the region, by shortening the curfew, the region is strengthening security measures.

Residents of Kirovohrad region will be able to consecrate Easter cake from four o'clock in the morning. The region has reduced the duration of the curfew from 24:00 to 4 am.

Also in Poltava region, they will be able to consecrate Easter cake from 4:00, because since 2023, the curfew in the region has been reduced from 00:00 to 4:00.

In the regions close to the front line, the curfew lasts longer than in the rest of Ukraine, and it will remain unchanged on Easter night as well. So, in:

Luhansk region, you cannot go outside from 21:00 to 5:00;

Donetsk region - from 21:00 to 5:00;

Kherson region - from 21:00 to 5:00;

Mykolaiv region - from 00:00 to 5:00 (in Ochakiv territorial community - from 23:00 to 5:00;

Dnipropetrovsk region in general - from 00:00 to 5:00 (but in Nikopol district the curfew lasts from 23:00 to 4:00, in Synelnykove - from 22:00 to 5:00);

Zaporizhia region - from 21:00 to 5:00 (but in Zaporizhia from 23:00 to 5:00);

Kharkiv region - from 23:00 to 5:00.

