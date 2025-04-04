Frank-Walter Steinmeier

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14141 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25019 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62737 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210590 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120822 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389325 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308917 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244051 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129178 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210586 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389322 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253083 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308912 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Steinmeier officially dismissed Scholz and his government

The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.

Politics • March 25, 08:45 PM • 12637 views

Germany is easing the "debt brake" for investments in defense and infrastructure: the president has signed the law

The German President has signed a relaxation of the debt limit to increase spending on defense and infrastructure projects. A special fund will be created to finance infrastructure repairs and climate protection measures.

News of the World • March 22, 11:56 AM • 16082 views

Germany will allocate hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure: a large-scale package has passed parliament

The Bundesrat has approved a package of expenditures that weakens the 'debt brake' for defense and infrastructure. 500 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund, which will stimulate the economy and modernization.

News of the World • March 21, 11:44 AM • 11567 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized Donald Trump for humiliating his partners during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House. The German president said that Europe must defend Ukraine from the United States.

Politics • March 1, 03:13 PM • 55744 views

German President: Russia has not gained legitimacy for its actions, despite attempts at dialogue with the United States

The German president said that Russia will not gain legitimacy for its actions through a dialogue with the United States. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and the impossibility of negotiations without its participation.

War • February 24, 10:04 AM • 24973 views

Steinmeier on the war: “Simply signing a deal and walking away means weakening Ukraine, Europe and the United States”

The German president said that a simple peace agreement without security guarantees would weaken not only Ukraine but also its Western allies. He emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from Europe and the United States.

War • February 14, 01:41 PM • 23179 views

Scholz's party says Musk crossed the line: what the billionaire did

The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.

News of the World • January 2, 10:50 AM • 28953 views

Steinmeier dissolves the Bundestag: what awaits Germany

The German president dissolved the lower house of parliament after a vote of no confidence in the Scholz government. Early elections are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU as the main candidate for victory.

News of the World • December 27, 10:31 AM • 14881 views

German President plans to announce the dissolution of the Bundestag on December 27

Steinmeier plans to dissolve the German parliament on December 27 after the failed vote of confidence in Scholz. New federal elections are to be held on February 23, 2024.

News of the World • December 20, 11:18 AM • 21036 views

Bundestag to discuss Scholz's vote of confidence today: Germany could go to the polls on 23 February

Olaf Scholz will face a vote of confidence in the Bundestag, which he is likely to lose due to the collapse of the coalition. Early elections for the new chancellor are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz as the main competitor.

News of the World • December 16, 09:24 AM • 15475 views

German Vice Chancellor could not take off from Lisbon due to a breakdown of a new government plane

Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.

News of the World • November 13, 07:38 AM • 18170 views

Germany is going to early elections on February 23 after the collapse of the Scholz coalition

Germany will hold new elections on February 23, 2024 due to the collapse of the ruling coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to ask for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on December 16.

News of the World • November 12, 11:59 AM • 15780 views

German president ready to dissolve Bundestag for early elections

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was ready to dissolve the Bundestag for early elections in March. A vote of confidence in the Scholz government will be held on January 15 after the passage of key bills.

News of the World • November 7, 01:55 PM • 15574 views

After the collapse of the coalition, leading German politicians call for new elections early next year

After the collapse of the Svitlofor coalition, CDU/CSU leaders call for new elections to the Bundestag as soon as possible.

News of the World • November 7, 11:24 AM • 14973 views

Biden concludes short visit to Germany

U. S. President Joe Biden has completed his visit to Germany. He received Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance.

News of the World • October 18, 06:06 PM • 23663 views

Biden receives Germany's highest honor for restoring transatlantic ties

U. S. President Joe Biden has been awarded Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship. The German president noted Biden's role in strengthening the transatlantic alliance and supporting Ukraine.

News of the World • October 18, 11:11 AM • 17498 views

Biden meets with German President

US President Joe Biden arrives in Berlin to meet with the German president and other European leaders. The main topic of the talks will be the Russian invasion of Ukraine and measures to end the fighting.

Politics • October 18, 08:48 AM • 15558 views

Berlin warns of serious transportation problems during Biden's visit

Berlin warns of large-scale traffic restrictions during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Residents are advised to avoid the city center, and changes in public transportation are expected.

News of the World • October 17, 02:58 PM • 14402 views

German government confirms that Biden will arrive this week

A German government spokesman confirmed a visit by US President Joe Biden at the end of the week. Biden is expected to receive Germany's highest state award from President Steinmeier.

News of the World • October 14, 12:58 PM • 12034 views

Zelenskyy discusses key needs of Ukraine with German President Steinmeier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. They discussed the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid Russian attacks, and the development of regional partnerships.

War • October 11, 05:15 PM • 20434 views

Scholz: Germany, with support of partners, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth EUR 1.4 billion by the end of the year

Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a €1. 4 billion military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.

War • October 11, 01:03 PM • 14263 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany for talks with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He is also scheduled to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Politics • October 11, 12:45 PM • 11044 views

Zelensky to present “victory plan” to Scholz on October 11

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will visit Berlin on October 11 to meet with Chancellor Scholz. He will present a “victory plan” to end the war, which he previously showed to Biden, and then visit Rome and Paris.

War • October 9, 03:20 PM • 15696 views

US command confirms postponement of Ukraine contact group meeting - dpa

The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.

War • October 9, 01:23 PM • 15400 views

Germany reacts to Biden's visit being canceled

The German government has expressed regret over the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit due to the hurricanes in Florida. The visit, scheduled for October 10-12, was supposed to include meetings with European leaders and discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Politics • October 8, 03:36 PM • 18093 views

Biden postpones visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein, due to Hurricane Milton

US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.

Politics • October 8, 02:41 PM • 16494 views

Media: Biden plans a separate meeting with leaders of Germany, France and Britain on the eve of Ramstein

On October 12, the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, and Britain will meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine. Afterward, they will participate in the Ramstein meeting on assistance to Ukraine.

News of the World • October 8, 12:19 PM • 13068 views

Zelensky meets with German president to discuss Ukraine's needs, Peace Summit and reconstruction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his visit to Germany, he met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss Ukraine's needs against the background of Russian attacks on energy and fighting at the front, expectations from the Peace Summit and partnership between the communities of the two countries for the restoration of Ukraine.

Politics • June 11, 09:46 AM • 17770 views

Zelensky arrives in Germany to attend conference on Ukraine's reconstruction and talks with Scholz

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany to attend a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on defense support, air defense, joint arms production, and coordinate positions ahead of future summits.

War • June 10, 09:22 PM • 21085 views

Macron warns against weakening support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for continued military assistance and respect for international law to achieve a lasting peace.

War • May 27, 02:27 PM • 59771 views