The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.
The German President has signed a relaxation of the debt limit to increase spending on defense and infrastructure projects. A special fund will be created to finance infrastructure repairs and climate protection measures.
The Bundesrat has approved a package of expenditures that weakens the 'debt brake' for defense and infrastructure. 500 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund, which will stimulate the economy and modernization.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized Donald Trump for humiliating his partners during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House. The German president said that Europe must defend Ukraine from the United States.
The German president said that Russia will not gain legitimacy for its actions through a dialogue with the United States. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and the impossibility of negotiations without its participation.
The German president said that a simple peace agreement without security guarantees would weaken not only Ukraine but also its Western allies. He emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from Europe and the United States.
The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.
The German president dissolved the lower house of parliament after a vote of no confidence in the Scholz government. Early elections are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU as the main candidate for victory.
Olaf Scholz will face a vote of confidence in the Bundestag, which he is likely to lose due to the collapse of the coalition. Early elections for the new chancellor are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz as the main competitor.
Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.
Germany will hold new elections on February 23, 2024 due to the collapse of the ruling coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to ask for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on December 16.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was ready to dissolve the Bundestag for early elections in March. A vote of confidence in the Scholz government will be held on January 15 after the passage of key bills.
After the collapse of the Svitlofor coalition, CDU/CSU leaders call for new elections to the Bundestag as soon as possible.
U. S. President Joe Biden has completed his visit to Germany. He received Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance.
US President Joe Biden arrives in Berlin to meet with the German president and other European leaders. The main topic of the talks will be the Russian invasion of Ukraine and measures to end the fighting.
Berlin warns of large-scale traffic restrictions during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Residents are advised to avoid the city center, and changes in public transportation are expected.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. They discussed the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid Russian attacks, and the development of regional partnerships.
Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a €1. 4 billion military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He is also scheduled to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.
US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.
On October 12, the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, and Britain will meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine. Afterward, they will participate in the Ramstein meeting on assistance to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his visit to Germany, he met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss Ukraine's needs against the background of Russian attacks on energy and fighting at the front, expectations from the Peace Summit and partnership between the communities of the two countries for the restoration of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany to attend a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on defense support, air defense, joint arms production, and coordinate positions ahead of future summits.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for continued military assistance and respect for international law to achieve a lasting peace.