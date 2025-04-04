Donald Tusk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15659 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28538 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64707 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213721 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122558 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio
April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131784 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213721 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391839 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254311 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310717 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM

07:44 PM • 3062 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 14154 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45332 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72091 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57183 views
Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • April 2, 02:05 PM • 36062 views

Poland has announced a $2 billion contract with the US to support Patriot

Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.

News of the World • March 31, 11:56 AM • 17992 views

Polish presidential candidate mocked for dressing up to promote his own book

Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland, has been embroiled in scandal after promoting his own book under a pseudonym on television. He praised himself, posing as someone else.

News of the World • March 29, 08:36 AM • 13307 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

Everyone agreed on the need to maintain the best possible relations with the United States: Polish Prime Minister on the summit in Paris

At the summit in Paris, EU leaders agreed on support for Ukraine and the importance of sanctions against Russia. They also stressed the need for good relations with the United States.

Politics • March 27, 03:30 PM • 24044 views

Tusk at meeting with Rutte: NATO must be prepared to respond to any outcome of US-Russia talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of the Alliance's collective defense. Tusk stressed the importance of NATO and Poland's readiness to respond to any outcomes of peace talks between the US and Russia. He added that any settlement must guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine.

War • March 26, 12:26 PM • 29873 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43921 views

Poland suspends accepting new asylum seekers from the Belarusian border

The Polish government will suspend protection for new asylum seekers crossing the border from Belarus. Recently, migration pressure from the Belarusian side has increased.

News of the World • March 21, 02:51 PM • 11868 views

Poland has purchased over 24,000 Starlink systems for Ukraine

In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.

War • March 20, 05:05 PM • 17174 views

Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.

News of the World • March 18, 12:19 PM • 7729 views

Poland and the Baltic states want to withdraw from the treaty banning anti-personnel mines

Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to threats from Russia and Belarus. This should provide more opportunities to defend NATO's eastern flank.

News of the World • March 18, 10:00 AM • 46436 views

Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 12:46 PM • 18158 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

"This is a tough game": Duda called to "give a chance" to Trump in the matter of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.

War • March 13, 07:52 AM • 22663 views

Turkey should take on the greatest possible responsibility in the peace process - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed hope that Turkey will contribute to the peace process in Ukraine. He noted that Ankara's role could be decisive in ensuring stability in the region.

War • March 12, 08:47 PM • 15643 views

Erdogan welcomes the ceasefire between Ukraine and hopes that Moscow will respond "constructively"

The President of Turkey called the news of the ceasefire in Ukraine positive, expressing hope for a constructive response from Moscow. Turkey offers a platform for peace talks.

War • March 12, 06:15 PM • 17848 views

Tusk announced that Poland and Turkey are interested in stabilizing the situation in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his country, together with Turkey, seeks to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Turkey can play a key role in guaranteeing stability.

Politics • March 12, 11:58 AM • 14837 views

Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace. His statement followed negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah.

War • March 11, 08:45 PM • 13478 views

Poland is preparing a powerful military reserve: what Tusk plans by 2027

Poland plans to prepare 100,000 military reservists by 2027. The program will be available to all interested citizens aged 18 to 60.

Politics • March 11, 12:59 PM • 19820 views

"Don't waste this chance": Tusk addressed Americans and Ukrainians amid the meeting in Jeddah

Donald Tusk urged Americans and Ukrainians not to miss the opportunity during the meeting in Jeddah. He noted that the whole world is watching this event.

Politics • March 11, 10:00 AM • 14321 views

Tusk reminded about respect for allies against the backdrop of Musk's conflict with the Polish Foreign Minister regarding Starlink for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.

Politics • March 10, 11:12 AM • 21401 views

Tusk on the Russian night attack on Ukraine: this is what happens when you pacify barbarians

The Polish Prime Minister commented on the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, during which 11 people were killed. Russia launched 145 drones and 3 missiles across 5 regions of Ukraine.

War • March 8, 02:17 PM • 24129 views

Tusk asks Poland to reconsider its participation in the Ottawa and Dublin Conventions due to cluster munitions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk instructed the Ministry of Defense to consider the possibility of withdrawing from the Ottawa and Dublin Conventions. This concerns the use of anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions.

War • March 7, 04:06 PM • 22375 views

Tusk pointed to a "deep correction" in US policy regarding the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: Poland must draw conclusions

The Prime Minister of Poland stated that there is a change in American policy regarding the war in Ukraine. According to him, the likelihood of receiving strong security guarantees from the US has decreased.

War • March 7, 12:59 PM • 20045 views

Tusk believes in continued support from US intelligence for Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.

War • March 6, 02:03 PM • 14783 views

Tusk: Europe is capable of winning any confrontation against Russia, and the Russian Federation will lose the arms race

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is capable of winning any confrontation with Russia. According to him, the defense of the EU's eastern border has become an undeniable priority.

War • March 6, 11:57 AM • 16913 views

Tusk on the suspension of US aid to Ukraine: Poland confirms statements from the American side

Poland's Prime Minister Tusk confirmed the suspension of American aid to Ukraine based on received reports. The Polish government plans to allocate 30 billion zlotys for defense and is preparing for emergency decisions.

War • March 4, 12:10 PM • 20488 views

The "Big Five" NATO countries held an urgent video conference regarding Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius held a virtual meeting with representatives from five NATO European countries. Participants confirmed further political and military support for Ukraine, with the next meeting scheduled for March 12 in Paris.

War • March 3, 08:31 PM • 74719 views

European leaders are ready to negotiate for peace in Ukraine with active role of the United States - media

At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.

War • March 3, 09:37 AM • 34900 views