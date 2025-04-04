Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.
Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland, has been embroiled in scandal after promoting his own book under a pseudonym on television. He praised himself, posing as someone else.
The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
At the summit in Paris, EU leaders agreed on support for Ukraine and the importance of sanctions against Russia. They also stressed the need for good relations with the United States.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of the Alliance's collective defense. Tusk stressed the importance of NATO and Poland's readiness to respond to any outcomes of peace talks between the US and Russia. He added that any settlement must guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.
The Polish government will suspend protection for new asylum seekers crossing the border from Belarus. Recently, migration pressure from the Belarusian side has increased.
In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.
Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.
Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to threats from Russia and Belarus. This should provide more opportunities to defend NATO's eastern flank.
The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed hope that Turkey will contribute to the peace process in Ukraine. He noted that Ankara's role could be decisive in ensuring stability in the region.
The President of Turkey called the news of the ceasefire in Ukraine positive, expressing hope for a constructive response from Moscow. Turkey offers a platform for peace talks.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his country, together with Turkey, seeks to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Turkey can play a key role in guaranteeing stability.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace. His statement followed negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah.
Poland plans to prepare 100,000 military reservists by 2027. The program will be available to all interested citizens aged 18 to 60.
Donald Tusk urged Americans and Ukrainians not to miss the opportunity during the meeting in Jeddah. He noted that the whole world is watching this event.
The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.
The Polish Prime Minister commented on the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, during which 11 people were killed. Russia launched 145 drones and 3 missiles across 5 regions of Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk instructed the Ministry of Defense to consider the possibility of withdrawing from the Ottawa and Dublin Conventions. This concerns the use of anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions.
The Prime Minister of Poland stated that there is a change in American policy regarding the war in Ukraine. According to him, the likelihood of receiving strong security guarantees from the US has decreased.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is capable of winning any confrontation with Russia. According to him, the defense of the EU's eastern border has become an undeniable priority.
Poland's Prime Minister Tusk confirmed the suspension of American aid to Ukraine based on received reports. The Polish government plans to allocate 30 billion zlotys for defense and is preparing for emergency decisions.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius held a virtual meeting with representatives from five NATO European countries. Participants confirmed further political and military support for Ukraine, with the next meeting scheduled for March 12 in Paris.
At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.