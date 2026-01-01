How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice

After the first frosts, ice appeared on the reservoirs of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers reminded Ukrainians of the rules of conduct on reservoirs in winter, and also explained what to do if they still found themselves in icy water, reports UNN.

The police emphasize that the following is prohibited on reservoirs in winter:

📌 going out on ice whose thickness and strength are unknown to you;

📌 checking the strength of the ice by kicking it;

📌 skiing down a steep bank onto untested ice;

📌 gathering on the ice in large groups in one place;

📌 going out on the ice at the confluence of rivers and in case of a fast current in that area;

📌 fishing on the ice;

📌 going out on the ice at night;

📌 consuming alcoholic beverages near reservoirs.

If you still find yourself in icy water and there is no one nearby, spread your arms wide and stay on the surface. Try to crawl onto solid ice without sudden movements and crawl to the shore - the message says.

Law enforcement officers also advise parents to monitor their children and explain to them the danger of thin ice.

Remember, your safety depends on you, so think twice before stepping on the ice - law enforcement officers emphasized.

