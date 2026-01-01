$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 26593 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 25794 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 25001 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 114058 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 118243 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 43466 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 40265 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35175 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28354 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

After the first frosts, ice appeared on the reservoirs of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers reminded of the rules of behavior on ice and actions in case of falling into icy water.

After the first frosts, ice appeared on the reservoirs of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers reminded Ukrainians of the rules of conduct on reservoirs in winter, and also explained what to do if they still found themselves in icy water, reports UNN.

The police emphasize that the following is prohibited on reservoirs in winter:

📌 going out on ice whose thickness and strength are unknown to you;

📌 checking the strength of the ice by kicking it;

📌 skiing down a steep bank onto untested ice;

📌 gathering on the ice in large groups in one place;

📌 going out on the ice at the confluence of rivers and in case of a fast current in that area;

📌 fishing on the ice;

📌 going out on the ice at night;

📌 consuming alcoholic beverages near reservoirs.

If you still find yourself in icy water and there is no one nearby, spread your arms wide and stay on the surface. Try to crawl onto solid ice without sudden movements and crawl to the shore 

- the message says.

In Kolomyia, Christmas caroling almost ended in tragedy: four children fell through the ice30.12.25, 17:38 • 4019 views

Law enforcement officers also advise parents to monitor their children and explain to them the danger of thin ice.

Remember, your safety depends on you, so think twice before stepping on the ice 

- law enforcement officers emphasized.

Boat stuck in Dnipro ice, one man fell through: three people rescued in Poltava region01.01.26, 16:40 • 1892 views

Antonina Tumanova

