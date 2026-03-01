Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders

As a result of the strikes on Iran on February 28, the country's armed forces commanders were eliminated. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Media, including Iranian, reported the deaths of:

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff;

Lieutenant General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps;

Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Senior Military Advisor and Secretary of the Defense Council;

Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defense.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.