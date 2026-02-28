$43.210.03
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

On February 28, Israel and the United States carried out a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran. Among the affected objects were the presidential parade ground and the intelligence headquarters.

Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters

On Saturday, February 28, Israel launched strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, with the United States also participating in the attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

A US official told Al Jazeera that the attacks on Iran were carried out as part of a joint military operation between the US and Israel.

It is also reported that about 30 targets were attacked on Iranian territory, including the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Recall

The strike on Tehran occurred minutes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the start of a "preemptive strike" against Iran.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in Israel, and the country's airspace has been officially closed. Photos and videos of the strikes on the Iranian capital have appeared online.

UNN also reported that Pakistan launched strikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Afghanistan
Tehran
United States
Pakistan
Iran