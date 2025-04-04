Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
The Pakistani authorities plan to legalize cryptocurrency in order to attract investment and stimulate the economy. The country seeks to create a regulatory framework for digital assets.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
The Pakistani military released more than 300 train passengers seized by the BAV group. During the operation, hostages and militants were killed, and the search for the missing is ongoing.
Armed militants have seized a train with over 450 passengers in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. During the attack, the train driver was injured, and all passengers remain hostages.
IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.
The Trump administration plans to introduce new entry restrictions to the USA that may affect citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ban could complicate entry for thousands of Afghans who received special visas for cooperating with the USA.
A suicide bomber detonated a car near barracks in the city of Bannu, after which an assault by militants took place. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, including three children, and six attackers were eliminated.
A couple was detained in Rawalpindi on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old maid girl who died of multiple injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was tortured over suspicion of stealing chocolate.
On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.
Scientists have set the Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds before midnight, the closest it has come to a catastrophe in the 78 years of the project's existence. The reason was the tense international situation.
Thomas B. , a 54-year-old BND worker, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad after two days of absence. Traces of blood were found on the body, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.
Taliban forces attacked “several locations” in Pakistan in response to previous air strikes. The attack was carried out from the southeastern direction of Afghanistan, details of the losses were not disclosed.
Pakistan's bombing of Paktika province in Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children. The Taliban vowed to avenge the attack and defend their sovereignty.
Iran has denied Putin's information about the evacuation of 4,000 Iranian troops from Syria. In fact, a smaller number of diplomats and advisors from different countries were evacuated using both Russian and Iranian aircraft.
An explosion occurred at a railway station in Quetta, killing 24 people and injuring more than 40. The separatist group BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.
At a garment factory in Karachi, a security guard wounded two Chinese citizens, one of them in serious condition. The incident follows a series of attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan, which has caused concern in Beijing.
India is blocking Turkey's accession to BRICS because of its close relations with Pakistan. Erdogan is seeking to join the alliance to strengthen his “strategic autonomy” and demonstrate his influence in the international arena.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation has shared the first results of the implementation of the uResidency e-residency program. The Ministry plans to expand the functions for e-residents and attract new countries to participate in the program.
An explosion occurred in the Pakistani city of Karachi near the international airport. Two people were killed, 10 were injured, and cars and motorcycles were damaged. Authorities believe it was an attack against foreigners.
Ukraine has launched uResidency, an international digital product for registering a business by foreigners without a physical presence. The program is available for 4 countries and offers a 5% tax and automatic reporting.
Six migrants were killed and ten wounded in a shooting by a military patrol in Mexico. The incident occurred during an attempt to stop a group of 33 migrants who were trying to flee in a pickup truck.
A Russian company has signed a barter exchange agreement with Pakistan's Meskay + Femtee. Russia will export chickpeas and lentils in exchange for tangerines and rice, avoiding money transfers due to Western sanctions.
Explosions have been reported in the Krasnodar region, Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia. There are reports of drone attacks on military and energy facilities in several regions of Russia.
A charter helicopter with russian pilots on board crashes in Pakistan. 6 people died and 8 were injured. There were about 14 passengers on board.
Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
China, Pakistan and other countries of the Global South are forming a group of “Friends of Peace” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. It is an open platform for inclusive dialogue that seeks to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.
According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.
US intelligence has informed Donald Trump of threats to his life from Iran. Iran denies accusations of interference in American affairs and death threats.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Buffalo MPV armored personnel carrier for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This armored vehicle, manufactured using MRAP technology, is considered one of the safest in the world.