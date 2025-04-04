$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15858 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29002 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64934 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214019 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122727 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213770 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214019 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3172 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14310 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45548 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57216 views
Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

Pakistan plans to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment

The Pakistani authorities plan to legalize cryptocurrency in order to attract investment and stimulate the economy. The country seeks to create a regulatory framework for digital assets.

News of the World • March 20, 11:07 AM • 9426 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

In Pakistan, more than 300 hostages were released after the train was seized

The Pakistani military released more than 300 train passengers seized by the BAV group. During the operation, hostages and militants were killed, and the search for the missing is ongoing.

News of the World • March 13, 01:59 AM • 11654 views

In Pakistan, militants have taken 450 train passengers hostage

Armed militants have seized a train with over 450 passengers in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. During the attack, the train driver was injured, and all passengers remain hostages.

Society • March 11, 12:08 PM • 19033 views

The dirtiest cities in the world have been named: where Ukrainian settlements ended up

IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.

Society • March 11, 08:53 AM • 32372 views

The USA may impose a new travel ban: Afghanistan and Pakistan are at risk

The Trump administration plans to introduce new entry restrictions to the USA that may affect citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ban could complicate entry for thousands of Afghans who received special visas for cooperating with the USA.

News of the World • March 6, 03:37 AM • 27079 views

A suicide bomber attacked military barracks in Pakistan: 9 people killed, dozens injured.

A suicide bomber detonated a car near barracks in the city of Bannu, after which an assault by militants took place. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, including three children, and six attackers were eliminated.

News of the World • March 4, 06:38 PM • 16745 views

Pakistan detains a couple on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl for stealing chocolate

A couple was detained in Rawalpindi on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old maid girl who died of multiple injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was tortured over suspicion of stealing chocolate.

News of the World • February 18, 02:15 PM • 23904 views

International Dentist's Day, Pizza Day, World Marriage Day: what else to celebrate on February 9

On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.

Society • February 9, 04:30 AM • 33895 views

“Doomsday Clock” has been translated again: how much time is left before the apocalypse

Scientists have set the Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds before midnight, the closest it has come to a catastrophe in the 78 years of the project's existence. The reason was the tense international situation.

News of the World • January 28, 05:46 PM • 318129 views

German intelligence officer found dead in Pakistan

Thomas B. , a 54-year-old BND worker, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad after two days of absence. Traces of blood were found on the body, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

News of the World • January 13, 10:31 AM • 24472 views

The Taliban attacked Pakistan in response to the deadly airstrikes

Taliban forces attacked “several locations” in Pakistan in response to previous air strikes. The attack was carried out from the southeastern direction of Afghanistan, details of the losses were not disclosed.

War • December 28, 11:48 PM • 61581 views

Afghanistan condemns Pakistani attack that left 46 dead: Taliban vows revenge

Pakistan's bombing of Paktika province in Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children. The Taliban vowed to avenge the attack and defend their sovereignty.

News of the World • December 25, 11:15 AM • 18304 views

CPJ explains Iran's denial of evacuation of fighters from Syria

Iran has denied Putin's information about the evacuation of 4,000 Iranian troops from Syria. In fact, a smaller number of diplomats and advisors from different countries were evacuated using both Russian and Iranian aircraft.

News of the World • December 23, 10:15 AM • 16470 views

Suicide bomber staged a terrorist attack at a train station in Pakistan: dozens dead and wounded

An explosion occurred at a railway station in Quetta, killing 24 people and injuring more than 40. The separatist group BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

News of the World • November 9, 09:13 AM • 21217 views

Security guard opens fire on Chinese citizens in Pakistan

At a garment factory in Karachi, a security guard wounded two Chinese citizens, one of them in serious condition. The incident follows a series of attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan, which has caused concern in Beijing.

News of the World • November 5, 02:00 PM • 16867 views

India blocks Turkey's accession to BRICS - Bild

India is blocking Turkey's accession to BRICS because of its close relations with Pakistan. Erdogan is seeking to join the alliance to strengthen his “strategic autonomy” and demonstrate his influence in the international arena.

News of the World • October 24, 09:53 PM • 20356 views
Exclusive

uResidency program: the first users registered as sole proprietors and opened accounts

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has shared the first results of the implementation of the uResidency e-residency program. The Ministry plans to expand the functions for e-residents and attract new countries to participate in the program.

Economy • October 8, 10:55 AM • 108756 views

An explosion occurred in the Pakistani city of Karachi near the international airport, killing two people

An explosion occurred in the Pakistani city of Karachi near the international airport. Two people were killed, 10 were injured, and cars and motorcycles were damaged. Authorities believe it was an attack against foreigners.

News of the World • October 7, 03:53 AM • 19802 views

uResidency has been launched in Ukraine: more than 200 applications have already been registered

Ukraine has launched uResidency, an international digital product for registering a business by foreigners without a physical presence. The program is available for 4 countries and offers a 5% tax and automatic reporting.

Economy • October 3, 12:22 PM • 15206 views

Mexican soldiers kill 6 migrants during a shooting at the border

Six migrants were killed and ten wounded in a shooting by a military patrol in Mexico. The incident occurred during an attempt to stop a group of 33 migrants who were trying to flee in a pickup truck.

News of the World • October 2, 10:31 PM • 18234 views

Lentils in exchange for tangerines: Russia has been forced to switch to barter trade with Pakistan

A Russian company has signed a barter exchange agreement with Pakistan's Meskay + Femtee. Russia will export chickpeas and lentils in exchange for tangerines and rice, avoiding money transfers due to Western sanctions.

News of the World • October 1, 11:31 AM • 12241 views

explosions occurred in the krasnodar region, rostov and voronezh regions of russia

Explosions have been reported in the Krasnodar region, Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia. There are reports of drone attacks on military and energy facilities in several regions of Russia.

News of the World • September 29, 02:37 AM • 30928 views

Helicopter with russian pilots crashes in Pakistan

A charter helicopter with russian pilots on board crashes in Pakistan. 6 people died and 8 were injured. There were about 14 passengers on board.

News of the World • September 28, 12:30 PM • 28280 views

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

War • September 27, 05:09 PM • 22878 views

China is going to create a group of “Friends of Peace” with the countries of the Global South to achieve peace in Ukraine

China, Pakistan and other countries of the Global South are forming a group of “Friends of Peace” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. It is an open platform for inclusive dialogue that seeks to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.

Politics • September 27, 09:59 AM • 14500 views

September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

UNN Lite • September 26, 03:07 AM • 136361 views

Trump receives warning of assassination threat from Iran

US intelligence has informed Donald Trump of threats to his life from Iran. Iran denies accusations of interference in American affairs and death threats.

News of the World • September 25, 06:18 AM • 15334 views

Ministry of Defense authorizes Buffalo MPV armored engineering vehicle for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Buffalo MPV armored personnel carrier for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This armored vehicle, manufactured using MRAP technology, is considered one of the safest in the world.

War • August 16, 01:10 PM • 26027 views