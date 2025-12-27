$41.930.00
Lithuania officially withdrew from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Lithuania officially completed the procedure of withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on December 27, which allows it to use and produce anti-personnel mines. The country plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros on the purchase and production of tens of thousands of units of ammunition.

Lithuania officially withdrew from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

On Saturday, December 27, Lithuania completed the procedure for withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibited the country from using, producing, and stockpiling anti-personnel mines. The six-month period after the official notification to the UN Secretary-General expired, allowing the country to begin rearmament. This was reported by BNS, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced its intention to start negotiations on the acquisition and domestic production of anti-personnel mines. According to Deputy Minister of Defense Karolis Aleksa, hundreds of millions of euros are planned to be spent on the purchase of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. This involves ordering tens of thousands of units of ammunition.

Poland installed the first elements of an anti-drone system on the border with Belarus23.12.25, 12:57 • 3193 views

Lithuania, together with Finland, is considering launching the production of anti-personnel mines as early as next year. The manufactured products are intended to meet the needs of both countries, as well as be supplied to Ukraine.

Background and international context

The decision to withdraw from the treaty was approved by the Seimas of Lithuania in May 2024. In March, the defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland issued a joint statement on the need to abandon the convention due to the changing security situation in the region. Finland later joined this initiative.

Currently, most European Union countries remain members of the Ottawa Convention. At the same time, states such as the United States, China, Russia, India, and Pakistan have never joined this treaty.

Ukraine withdraws from anti-personnel mine ban convention: parliament makes decision15.07.25, 13:00 • 4212 views

Stepan Haftko

