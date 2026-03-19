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EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4738 views

The European Council calls for restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet and banking system. Ukraine is expected to receive the first payment of a 90 billion euro loan in early April.

EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, according to a statement by 25 leaders of the bloc, amid resistance from Hungary and Slovakia, at the summit on Thursday, writes UNN.

The European Union remains committed to further increasing pressure on Russia and continuing to weaken Russia's war economy so that it ceases its brutal aggression and begins meaningful peace negotiations. The European Council expects the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions.

- the statement reads.

As stated, the European Council "reiterates the importance of further reducing Russia's energy revenues and further restricting Russia's banking system, and also reviewed efforts to curb the activities of Russia's shadow fleet." "Undermining the business model of Russia's shadow fleet requires an 'all-route' approach, including by addressing, through a common approach, the significant environmental, safety, and maritime risks posed by such vessels. In this regard, the European Council calls on member states for further efforts and coordinated actions," the statement said.

EU leaders also emphasized "the importance of further coordination with the G7 and other like-minded partners on sanctions, strengthening the implementation of existing measures and closing loopholes, and further strengthening measures against circumvention of sanctions."

Regarding the loan for Ukraine

EU leaders noted that "following its decision of December 2025 to provide Ukraine with a support loan of 90 billion euros for 2026 and 2027, the European Council welcomes the adoption of this loan by the co-legislators and looks forward to the first disbursement to Ukraine by early April." "In this context, it also calls for intensified engagement with third countries to assist in reducing the remaining deficit of 30 billion euros in Ukraine's finances," the statement said.

Addition

The European Council, as noted, held an exchange of views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit and discussed the latest developments regarding Ukraine.

"The text set out in document EUCO 2/26 was strongly supported by 25 heads of state and government," the European institution emphasized.

The European Council, as stated, "will return to this issue at its next meeting."

Julia Shramko

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