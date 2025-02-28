Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 6659 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110518 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115954 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143695 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115046 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167483 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122275 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90635 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75581 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29599 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57514 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 2360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134865 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167483 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130273 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132292 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161007 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140556 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100060 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57514 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29599 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75581 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90635 views
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

February 27, 08:23 PM • 19977 views
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

February 27, 06:26 PM • 19956 views
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

February 27, 04:28 PM • 17943 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

February 27, 01:47 PM • 25436 views
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

February 27, 12:15 PM • 21362 views
SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

February 27, 12:05 PM • 21387 views
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 46169 views
An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses

An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses

February 26, 09:32 PM • 34489 views
EU extends sanctions against Yanukovych's entourage, list reduced to three people - media

EU extends sanctions against Yanukovych's entourage, list reduced to three people - media

February 26, 08:48 PM • 31067 views
A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region

A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region

February 26, 07:46 PM • 33122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143695 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134865 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167483 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

February 26, 05:51 PM • 28894 views
More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

February 26, 04:47 PM • 26009 views
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Exclusive

February 26, 04:41 PM • 127926 views
Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return

Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return

February 26, 04:23 PM • 25437 views
Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

February 26, 04:00 PM • 23757 views
IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison

IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison

February 26, 03:56 PM • 22685 views
Harassment scandal at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: police are checking information

Harassment scandal at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: police are checking information

February 26, 02:52 PM • 20346 views
Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24

Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24

February 26, 01:59 PM • 19732 views
Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated

Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated

February 26, 12:09 PM • 28703 views
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

February 26, 11:20 AM • 30905 views
Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped

Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped

February 26, 10:04 AM • 25873 views
The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

February 26, 08:59 AM • 21450 views
Three FSB agents who spied on military facilities and adjusted missile strikes are detained

Three FSB agents who spied on military facilities and adjusted missile strikes are detained

February 26, 08:54 AM • 23033 views
Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

February 26, 07:17 AM • 25315 views
He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

February 26, 02:35 AM • 27456 views
Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

February 25, 10:04 PM • 24742 views
In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF

In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF

February 25, 06:15 PM • 53096 views
In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

February 25, 05:12 PM • 25042 views
Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

February 25, 04:55 PM • 26756 views
Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

February 25, 03:39 PM • 28266 views
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

Russian terrorists have launched a massive attack on the power system of Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and injured two local residents.

War • February 27, 08:23 PM • 19977 views
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.

Kyiv • February 27, 06:26 PM • 19956 views
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

Semen Khanin stated that The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling the legal assistance to defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges ignore the evidence of the defense and consider every suspicion to be justified even if there is an alibi.

Society • February 27, 04:28 PM • 17943 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

A 300-meter fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district. The fire destroyed workspaces and 9 vehicles undergoing repairs, with no casualties.

Kyiv • February 27, 01:47 PM • 25436 views
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

The illegal shooting of two European chamois was detected on the territory of the Yelanetska Steppe reserve. Criminal proceedings were opened over the poaching, with the amount of damage amounting to UAH 544 thousand.

Society • February 27, 12:15 PM • 21362 views
SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Yuri Slyusar, director of the Russian aircraft corporation, for aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. Under his leadership, more than 100 combat aircraft have been produced for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

War • February 27, 12:05 PM • 21387 views
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.

Society • February 27, 10:41 AM • 46169 views
An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses

An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses

On the M-14 highway near Posad-Pokrovsky, a Renault Megan hit a cyclist who had left a secondary road. The 50-year-old cyclist died on the spot, and police are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Society • February 26, 09:32 PM • 34489 views
EU extends sanctions against Yanukovych's entourage, list reduced to three people - media

EU extends sanctions against Yanukovych's entourage, list reduced to three people - media

The European Union has reduced the sanctions list for embezzlement of Ukrainian state funds from 18 to 3 people. Viktor Yanukovych, who has been under sanctions since 2014, is no longer on the list.

Politics • February 26, 08:48 PM • 31067 views
A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region

A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region

An accident involving an employee of the regional military administration occurred in Kherson region, killing a man. Law enforcement officers are investigating, and authorities are awaiting official conclusions.

Society • February 26, 07:46 PM • 33122 views
16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.

War • February 26, 05:51 PM • 28894 views
More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

Two residents of Okhtyrka fraudulently received UAH 592 thousand from the widow of a deceased serviceman. The men invented various life circumstances to borrow the money, which they did not plan to return.

Society • February 26, 04:47 PM • 26009 views
Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

The NACP has a mechanism to check unjustified assets of public officials by monitoring their declarations and lifestyles. In case of violations, the case is referred to the SAPO and the HACC for possible confiscation of property.

Politics • February 26, 04:41 PM • 127926 views
Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return

Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return

Until March 1, 2025, servicemen can return from unauthorized absence from their units without criminal liability. Over the past week, more than 300 reports have been submitted through the Army+ app.

War • February 26, 04:23 PM • 25437 views
Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

Law enforcement officers exposed a group that organized fake marriages with women with disabilities to defer mobilization. The criminals took 10-15 thousand dollars for their “services”.

War • February 26, 04:00 PM • 23757 views
IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison

IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison

A 46-year-old displaced person from Luhansk region spied on the military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Cherkasy region. For treason under martial law, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

War • February 26, 03:56 PM • 22685 views
Harassment scandal at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: police are checking information

Harassment scandal at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: police are checking information

Police in Lviv region have launched an investigation into allegations of harassment against Professor Yosyp Los. A graduate of the Faculty of Journalism and other students reported the teacher's inappropriate behavior.

Society • February 26, 02:52 PM • 20346 views
Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24

Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, has had his preventive measure extended until April 24, 2025. The next court hearings are scheduled for March 10 and 13.

Crimes and emergencies • February 26, 01:59 PM • 19732 views
Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated

Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a petition for compulsory educational measures against three teenagers aged 13-14. They beat their peer at a playground in the Obolon district.

Society • February 26, 12:09 PM • 28703 views
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

Three fraudsters organized a scam to seize an apartment worth UAH 2. 7 million using a fake marriage certificate. The criminals found a man who posed as the deceased owner's husband to receive the inheritance.

Kyiv • February 26, 11:20 AM • 30905 views
Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped

Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped

A hearing in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion has begun in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The court stopped the live broadcast due to the transition to the examination of written evidence.

Society • February 26, 10:04 AM • 25873 views
The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

In Ukraine, 735,384 proceedings were recorded for unpaid traffic fines last year. Among the offenders, 83% are men, but the number of female offenders is growing.

Society • February 26, 08:59 AM • 21450 views
Three FSB agents who spied on military facilities and adjusted missile strikes are detained

Three FSB agents who spied on military facilities and adjusted missile strikes are detained

Counterintelligence exposed three Russian agents who were collecting data on military facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions. The spies adjusted missile strikes and monitored airfields, command posts, and repair plants.

War • February 26, 08:54 AM • 23033 views
Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

The Court of Appeal has upheld the confiscation of the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian military officer and former head of Yanukovych's security detail. The confiscated property includes a company, land plots, apartments, weapons and cash.

Politics • February 26, 07:17 AM • 25315 views
He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

The head of a municipal institution in Kamianets-Podilskyi will be tried for illegally awarding bonuses to himself and his employees. The official caused damage to the local budget worth UAH 100 thousand, which he has already reimbursed.

Society • February 26, 02:35 AM • 27456 views
Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 10:04 PM • 24742 views
In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF

In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF

On a street in Kharkiv, a TCC serviceman ran into a cyclist who did not respond to requests to stop. It turned out that the detainee was a soldier who had left the military unit without permission.

War • February 25, 06:15 PM • 53096 views
In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 05:12 PM • 25042 views
Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

A one-year-old boy's body was found in a freezer in an Odesa apartment after his parents failed to seek medical help. The Ombudsman accuses social services of inaction.

Society • February 25, 04:55 PM • 26756 views
Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

The former first deputy head of the SFS was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office. Due to his inactivity, the state lost the right to claim taxes worth over UAH 641 million.

Politics • February 25, 03:39 PM • 28266 views