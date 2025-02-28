Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedureExclusive
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA
Russian terrorists have launched a massive attack on the power system of Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and injured two local residents.
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty
At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers
Semen Khanin stated that The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling the legal assistance to defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges ignore the evidence of the defense and consider every suspicion to be justified even if there is an alibi.
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause
A 300-meter fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district. The fire destroyed workspaces and 9 vehicles undergoing repairs, with no casualties.
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened
The illegal shooting of two European chamois was detected on the territory of the Yelanetska Steppe reserve. Criminal proceedings were opened over the poaching, with the amount of damage amounting to UAH 544 thousand.
SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army
The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Yuri Slyusar, director of the Russian aircraft corporation, for aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. Under his leadership, more than 100 combat aircraft have been produced for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year
In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.
An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses
On the M-14 highway near Posad-Pokrovsky, a Renault Megan hit a cyclist who had left a secondary road. The 50-year-old cyclist died on the spot, and police are looking for witnesses to the incident.
EU extends sanctions against Yanukovych's entourage, list reduced to three people - media
The European Union has reduced the sanctions list for embezzlement of Ukrainian state funds from 18 to 3 people. Viktor Yanukovych, who has been under sanctions since 2014, is no longer on the list.
A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region
An accident involving an employee of the regional military administration occurred in Kherson region, killing a man. Law enforcement officers are investigating, and authorities are awaiting official conclusions.
16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary
Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.
More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices
Two residents of Okhtyrka fraudulently received UAH 592 thousand from the widow of a deceased serviceman. The men invented various life circumstances to borrow the money, which they did not plan to return.
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
The NACP has a mechanism to check unjustified assets of public officials by monitoring their declarations and lifestyles. In case of violations, the case is referred to the SAPO and the HACC for possible confiscation of property.
Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return
Until March 1, 2025, servicemen can return from unauthorized absence from their units without criminal liability. Over the past week, more than 300 reports have been submitted through the Army+ app.
Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region
Law enforcement officers exposed a group that organized fake marriages with women with disabilities to defer mobilization. The criminals took 10-15 thousand dollars for their “services”.
IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison
A 46-year-old displaced person from Luhansk region spied on the military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Cherkasy region. For treason under martial law, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Harassment scandal at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: police are checking information
Police in Lviv region have launched an investigation into allegations of harassment against Professor Yosyp Los. A graduate of the Faculty of Journalism and other students reported the teacher's inappropriate behavior.
Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24
Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, has had his preventive measure extended until April 24, 2025. The next court hearings are scheduled for March 10 and 13.
Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated
The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a petition for compulsory educational measures against three teenagers aged 13-14. They beat their peer at a playground in the Obolon district.
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment
Three fraudsters organized a scam to seize an apartment worth UAH 2. 7 million using a fake marriage certificate. The criminals found a man who posed as the deceased owner's husband to receive the inheritance.
Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped
A hearing in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion has begun in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The court stopped the live broadcast due to the transition to the examination of written evidence.
The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men
In Ukraine, 735,384 proceedings were recorded for unpaid traffic fines last year. Among the offenders, 83% are men, but the number of female offenders is growing.
Three FSB agents who spied on military facilities and adjusted missile strikes are detained
Counterintelligence exposed three Russian agents who were collecting data on military facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions. The spies adjusted missile strikes and monitored airfields, command posts, and repair plants.
Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list
The Court of Appeal has upheld the confiscation of the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian military officer and former head of Yanukovych's security detail. The confiscated property includes a company, land plots, apartments, weapons and cash.
He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
The head of a municipal institution in Kamianets-Podilskyi will be tried for illegally awarding bonuses to himself and his employees. The official caused damage to the local budget worth UAH 100 thousand, which he has already reimbursed.
Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine
Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.
In Kharkiv, a serviceman threw a man off his bike: the TCC claims that the man was in the SZHF
On a street in Kharkiv, a TCC serviceman ran into a cyclist who did not respond to requests to stop. It turned out that the detainee was a soldier who had left the military unit without permission.
In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier
Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.
Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa
A one-year-old boy's body was found in a freezer in an Odesa apartment after his parents failed to seek medical help. The Ombudsman accuses social services of inaction.
Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion
The former first deputy head of the SFS was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office. Due to his inactivity, the state lost the right to claim taxes worth over UAH 641 million.