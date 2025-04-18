Where are the most cases for fines from the TCC in 2025: top regions

More than 17,000 proceedings for violation of military registration rules have been opened since the beginning of 2025. On average, 4.7 thousand new TCC fines appear every month. Most proceedings for debts for violation of military registration are opened in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. A record holder with 7 proceedings per person was discovered in Odesa region. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.



17,007 executive proceedings for violation of military registration rules - that is, for overdue and unpaid fines from the TCC - have been opened since the beginning of this year. Of these, only 16% were closed - 2,779 debts. On average, 4.7 thousand new proceedings were opened every month - the statement reads.

In general, over the three years since the beginning of the full-scale war, 28,960 overdue debts have accumulated due to violations of military registration rules. However, it is worth noting that there have been more such proceedings over the entire period, as a share of them is constantly being closed. Since the beginning of the year, proceedings have been opened against 15,772 people. This is almost equal to the number of proceedings themselves - 17,007. However, there are exceptions: the Prymorskyi District TCC of Odesa opened 7 proceedings against one man - this is currently a record for the number of cases opened against one person in 2025.

Most often, proceedings are opened against men aged 25-35 - 43.8%. This is almost half of all cases. Almost 39% are against men aged 36-45. At the same time, only 22 proceedings (0.1%) were opened against women.

Most cases since the beginning of the year have been opened in Kyiv - 1,992 proceedings. Dnipropetrovsk region follows - 1,946 and Sumy region - 1,722 proceedings.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that will allow those liable for military service to receive a 50% discount when voluntarily paying a fine for administrative proceedings for violations of military registration.