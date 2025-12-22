Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record

In Los Angeles, USA, a giant gingerbread version of the iconic house from the movie "Home Alone", more than 7 meters tall, appeared and entered the Guinness Book of Records, Realtor.com reports, writes UNN.

Disney+ and Hulu decided to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary by building and/or baking a replica of the McCallister house, using all edible ingredients, at the corner of Hollywood and Vine streets. The edible creation stood for eight days in mid-December and was 17.5 m long, 12.5 m wide, and 7.7 m high.

A Guinness World Records certificate dated December 18, 2025, was placed in front of the installation. The previous record was set in 2013.

The project aimed to attract fans of the movie "Home Alone" to the original, beloved family film, in which Macaulay Culkin played Kevin McCallister, who prevents a burglary committed by an inept team after he was left home alone.

After a Guinness World Records judge confirmed that the "Home Alone" gingerbread house had set a new world record, and the (edible) confetti settled, the house grounds were opened to the public for two nights.

They could also take selfies in front of several facsimiles of vehicles shown in the film, including the Little Nero's pizza delivery car that delivers Kevin's "Lovely Cheese Pizza," and the Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating van used by the burglars.

The real brick house in Chicago where the antics take place was built in 1921 and was sold earlier this year for $5.5 million.

