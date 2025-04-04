Vitali Klitschko

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15692 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28628 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64746 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213782 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122589 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391871 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213745 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255100 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131833 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213782 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391871 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254332 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310748 views
In the Kyiv City Council, the tribune was blocked with the demand to dismiss the secretary due to the Komarnytskyi case

At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.

Politics • April 3, 01:23 PM • 10780 views

**"Komarnytskyi Tapes" Case: Further Dismissals Reported**

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of officials in the land fraud case. Among those dismissed are deputy heads of the KCSA and directors of communal enterprises.

Politics • April 3, 09:45 AM • 9872 views

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, at the intersection with Prorizna Street

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, as part of a barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.

Society • March 31, 05:56 PM • 50575 views

Vitaliy Klitschko declared more than UAH 1.2 million in salary and a white grand piano

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary and UAH 1.5 million in royalties. He also declared apartments, a house, land, watches, a grand piano and vehicles.

Politics • March 31, 05:27 PM • 34142 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense systems are working

In the evening of March 28, Kyiv was attacked by drones. Air defense forces are actively working, and city authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters.

War • March 28, 09:36 PM • 53994 views

KMVA canceled the competition for managers of apartment buildings - Tkachenko

The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, canceled the competition for managers of apartment buildings due to violations of the law on regulatory policy. The document was signed without discussion with citizens.

Politics • March 27, 09:36 PM • 70308 views

Changes will be made to the General Plan of Kyiv, taking into account the challenges of the war - Mayor

Kyiv authorities have signed a draft task to amend the city's General Plan, taking into account the challenges of the war, demographic changes and infrastructure restoration. The updated plan will form the basis of an integrated approach to urban planning.

Kyiv • March 26, 01:25 PM • 32839 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16580 views

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack has increased in Kyiv

As a result of the night drone attack on Kyiv, three people died, including a 5-year-old child. Ten people were injured, houses and cars were damaged.

Society • March 23, 08:31 AM • 288076 views

7 injured in Kyiv: city authorities reported the consequences of the enemy attack

On the night of March 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing destruction and fires. Seven people were injured, one was hospitalized, said Vitaliy Klitschko.

War • March 23, 12:39 AM • 68162 views

Drones hit high-rise buildings in Kyiv: fires in different districts

On the night of March 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, hitting high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Podilskyi districts. Debris caused fires in the Holosiivskyi, Desnyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

War • March 22, 11:46 PM • 93689 views

A house is on fire in Kyiv after being hit by Russian drones, debris falls in the Holosiivskyi district

On the night of March 23, a Russian drone hit a multi-story building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, causing a fire. Debris fell in the Holosiivskyi district.

War • March 22, 10:56 PM • 96503 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense is working, a UAV fell in the Podilskyi district

In the evening of March 22, explosions were heard in Kyiv during the alarm, air defense was working. A UAV was recorded falling in the Podilskyi district, without destruction or casualties, they urge to stay in shelters.

War • March 22, 08:14 PM • 62331 views

On the night of March 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: air defense was working in Kyiv

On the night of March 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Air defense was working in Kyiv and a number of regions. The drones were moving towards Odesa.

War • March 16, 10:54 PM • 34008 views

"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations

Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.

Politics • March 13, 10:39 AM • 30281 views

Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially opened in Kyiv - Mayor

The Kyiv Defense Council has allowed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank. Restrictions on traffic during alerts have also been partially lifted on two bridges.

Kyiv • March 12, 09:30 AM • 21452 views

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region

Movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the airspace of Kyiv and Kyiv region. Air defense forces are actively working on the left bank of the capital, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

War • March 4, 08:52 PM • 32687 views

The glass bridge in Kyiv has been damaged again: what is known

New cracks have appeared on the glass elements of the pedestrian bridge in the center of Kyiv. The bridge, opened in 2019, has already suffered damage multiple times, including the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in 2022.

Kyiv • March 4, 03:14 PM • 29901 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions were heard in Kyiv around 1 a. m. due to an attack by enemy drones. Klitschko reported on the air defense and urged residents to take shelter.

War • February 28, 11:39 PM • 102669 views

KCSA announces the dismissal of defendants in the “land case”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.

Politics • February 28, 12:44 PM • 35866 views

“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.

Kyiv • February 26, 03:19 PM • 35673 views

Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv and air defense is activated. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the threat of a UAV attack from two directions and called for people to take cover.

War • February 25, 08:59 PM • 54374 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in the capital, and air defense forces are operating in the Darnytsia district due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force has warned of the danger, and air defense is also active in Zaporizhzhia region.

War • February 24, 08:35 PM • 87901 views

Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

Kyiv authorities are negotiating with the military to restore traffic from the left to the right bank of the Southern Bridge. The final decision depends on the military and the city's Defense Council.

Society • February 24, 12:11 PM • 39621 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.

War • February 23, 09:15 PM • 99684 views

Russian attack on the center of Kyiv: city authorities updated information about the fall of UAV debris

On the night of February 23, Kyiv suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. The wreckage of a UAV fell in an open area in the Pechersk district, damaging the windows of a non-residential building, with no injuries.

War • February 22, 11:02 PM • 96822 views

Air defense system in operation in Kyiv, debris falls in the city center

On February 22, in the evening, air defense was launched against enemy drones in Kyiv. The wreckage of the downed UAV fell on the territory of the Botanical Garden and in the Pechersk district, with no casualties.

War • February 22, 09:58 PM • 39993 views

Drone attack: drone debris falls in Kyiv, one person killed in Boryspil district

The fall of UAV debris was recorded in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv, a 60-year-old man died in the Boryspil district as a result of an enemy attack.

War • February 21, 10:46 PM • 55666 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense works on enemy drones

Explosions are heard in the Ukrainian capital, and air defense forces are targeting enemy drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to take shelter.

War • February 20, 08:13 PM • 54607 views

A daily minute of silence will be held in the Kyiv metro starting today

Starting from February 19, a minute of silence will be held every day at 9:00 a. m. in the Kyiv subway and ground transportation in honor of fallen defenders and civilians. The initiative is being implemented through a public address system and information materials.

Society • February 19, 12:20 PM • 59891 views