At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of officials in the land fraud case. Among those dismissed are deputy heads of the KCSA and directors of communal enterprises.
A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, as part of a barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary and UAH 1.5 million in royalties. He also declared apartments, a house, land, watches, a grand piano and vehicles.
In the evening of March 28, Kyiv was attacked by drones. Air defense forces are actively working, and city authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters.
The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, canceled the competition for managers of apartment buildings due to violations of the law on regulatory policy. The document was signed without discussion with citizens.
Kyiv authorities have signed a draft task to amend the city's General Plan, taking into account the challenges of the war, demographic changes and infrastructure restoration. The updated plan will form the basis of an integrated approach to urban planning.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
As a result of the night drone attack on Kyiv, three people died, including a 5-year-old child. Ten people were injured, houses and cars were damaged.
On the night of March 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing destruction and fires. Seven people were injured, one was hospitalized, said Vitaliy Klitschko.
On the night of March 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, hitting high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Podilskyi districts. Debris caused fires in the Holosiivskyi, Desnyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
On the night of March 23, a Russian drone hit a multi-story building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, causing a fire. Debris fell in the Holosiivskyi district.
In the evening of March 22, explosions were heard in Kyiv during the alarm, air defense was working. A UAV was recorded falling in the Podilskyi district, without destruction or casualties, they urge to stay in shelters.
On the night of March 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Air defense was working in Kyiv and a number of regions. The drones were moving towards Odesa.
Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.
The Kyiv Defense Council has allowed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank. Restrictions on traffic during alerts have also been partially lifted on two bridges.
Movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the airspace of Kyiv and Kyiv region. Air defense forces are actively working on the left bank of the capital, residents are urged to stay in shelters.
New cracks have appeared on the glass elements of the pedestrian bridge in the center of Kyiv. The bridge, opened in 2019, has already suffered damage multiple times, including the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in 2022.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv around 1 a. m. due to an attack by enemy drones. Klitschko reported on the air defense and urged residents to take shelter.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.
The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv and air defense is activated. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the threat of a UAV attack from two directions and called for people to take cover.
Explosions are heard in the capital, and air defense forces are operating in the Darnytsia district due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force has warned of the danger, and air defense is also active in Zaporizhzhia region.
Kyiv authorities are negotiating with the military to restore traffic from the left to the right bank of the Southern Bridge. The final decision depends on the military and the city's Defense Council.
In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.
On the night of February 23, Kyiv suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. The wreckage of a UAV fell in an open area in the Pechersk district, damaging the windows of a non-residential building, with no injuries.
On February 22, in the evening, air defense was launched against enemy drones in Kyiv. The wreckage of the downed UAV fell on the territory of the Botanical Garden and in the Pechersk district, with no casualties.
The fall of UAV debris was recorded in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv, a 60-year-old man died in the Boryspil district as a result of an enemy attack.
Explosions are heard in the Ukrainian capital, and air defense forces are targeting enemy drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to take shelter.
Starting from February 19, a minute of silence will be held every day at 9:00 a. m. in the Kyiv subway and ground transportation in honor of fallen defenders and civilians. The initiative is being implemented through a public address system and information materials.