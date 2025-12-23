Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23: debris damaged a residential building, there are casualties

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 23, debris fell near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell near a residential building. According to preliminary information, windows on the fifth floor were damaged. Emergency services are heading to the scene. - the message says.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that as a result of the strike, the glazing of windows in a multi-story building was damaged - people were also trapped in an apartment.

Tkachenko also reported one injured person, but Klitschko later clarified that two people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

Recall

On the morning of December 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency and scheduled power outages were implemented in a number of regions.