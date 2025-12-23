Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23: debris damaged a residential building, there are casualties

$42.250.09
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 1412 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 15811 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 31036 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 43776 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 31429 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 29321 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 26654 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 24481 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21416 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18583 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 10997 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 11489 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 10499 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 10564 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 13095 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 43776 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 40230 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 69771 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 91657 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 126567 views
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 13027 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 15801 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 38388 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 35711 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 37390 views
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Diplomat
YouTube

Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23: debris damaged a residential building, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell near a residential building, damaging windows on the fifth floor. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23: debris damaged a residential building, there are casualties

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 23, debris fell near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell near a residential building. According to preliminary information, windows on the fifth floor were damaged. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

- the message says.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that as a result of the strike, the glazing of windows in a multi-story building was damaged - people were also trapped in an apartment.

Tkachenko also reported one injured person, but Klitschko later clarified that two people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

Recall

On the morning of December 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency and scheduled power outages were implemented in a number of regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineKyiv
