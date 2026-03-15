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The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Donald Trump stated that the US does not need Ukraine's help in the Middle East. He called on Zelenskyy to make a deal with Putin instead of cooperating.

The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump

The United States of America does not need Ukraine's help to shoot down drones in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump stated this in a phone interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

The publication reminds that in early March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to help American troops and their allies in the Middle East intercept Iranian drones, using the experience of Ukrainian military personnel in shooting down Russian UAVs.

We don't need help. The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy

- said the head of the White House.

It is indicated that when asked about criticism from some foreign leaders regarding the lifting of sanctions, he "did not answer directly, but directed his anger at the Ukrainian President."

"I'm surprised that Zelenskyy doesn't want to make a deal. Tell Zelenskyy to make a deal, because Putin is ready to make a deal. It's much harder to make a deal with Zelenskyy," Trump said.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a request to Ukraine to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation in intercepting Iranian drones.

Perhaps not the favorite: Zelenskyy does not rule out that Trump perceives him as a "son"14.03.26, 18:10 • 4538 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States