We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15924 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29121 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64975 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214085 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122761 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132073 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132073 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214085 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214085 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392003 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310881 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3188 views

07:44 PM • 3188 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14343 views

05:58 PM • 14343 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45608 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45608 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72133 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57219 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ukraine

Modern equipment for Ukrainian defenders: the Ministry of Defense has tested a new type of sports sneakers

The Ministry of Defense has completed testing new sports sneakers for the military, determining the optimal characteristics. The agency invites manufacturers to join in providing the army with quality shoes.

War • 05:08 PM • 94 views

Head of "Energoatom" on preparation for the heating season: currently two power units are under repair

Head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said that two power units are under repair, and seven others are operating at full capacity. Preparations are underway for the next heating season.

Economy • 04:57 PM • 1740 views

A girl and a boy with hearing impairments were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory - OP

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two Ukrainians were rescued: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy with hearing impairments. Their families were unable to leave the occupation on their own.

Society • 04:11 PM • 6600 views

The enemy is recruiting Ukrainian children for sabotage through a network of bots

The enemy is recruiting children, offering "easy money" for arson of infrastructure facilities and TCCs. The patrol police urges parents to monitor children's online activity.

War • 04:05 PM • 7016 views

They didn't even say thank you. "Mommy's subordinates" from ARMA finally handed over the "Flagman" shopping center, which belonged to Russians, for management

ARMA transferred the "Flagman" shopping center to the "KAMparitet" consortium for management after criticism in the media. The manager is obliged to transfer 630 thousand UAH to the budget every month.

Economy • 03:44 PM • 8146 views

Economist on the recovery of Ukraine: total amount of losses increased by 15%

Direct losses of Ukraine from the war increased to $176 billion, the need for recovery is estimated at $524 billion. The financing deficit for 2025 is $10 billion.

War • April 4, 03:40 PM • 8744 views

An aviation brand with Ukrainian roots will launch three new flights to Chisinau

SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.

Economy • April 4, 03:27 PM • 9088 views

Ukraine will use AI to calculate damages and search for war criminals - Yermak

Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.

War • April 4, 03:22 PM • 9564 views

The Life Space gaming addiction support center continues to operate in Kyiv. Life Space and telephone line for all regions

The psychological support center "Life Space" operates in Kyiv, where gambling addicts can receive free help. There is also a hotline and online groups for relatives of addicts.

Society • April 4, 03:22 PM • 8360 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 8544 views

The number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50% since the "ceasefire" - The Telegraph

Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.

War • April 4, 02:53 PM • 8994 views

The authors of the program "How are you?" recommended how to recharge "on the go" when rest is not available

The authors of the "How are you?" program shared ways to reboot in conditions of limited time. They advise using short recovery practices, such as turning off notifications or walking in nature.

Society • April 4, 02:52 PM • 7386 views

"Did not react to comments": In Vinnytsia, a teacher scolded and beat a student in class, a case has been opened

In a Vinnytsia lyceum, a teacher hit a 10th grade student because he did not react to comments. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are conducting investigations.

Society • April 4, 02:46 PM • 6772 views

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by Russians, fighting continues in two locations – General Staff

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by Russians, but fighting continues in two locations. Since the beginning of April 4, there have been 81 combat clashes in various directions of the front.

War • April 4, 02:27 PM • 9154 views

Illegally received compensation for housing in the capital: VAKS announced the verdict to ex-MP Demchak

VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.

Politics • April 4, 02:20 PM • 9928 views

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy drone attacked a car, there is a wounded person

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car near Stepnohirsk. The driver was injured, the car was completely destroyed. The man was given assistance.

Society • April 4, 02:18 PM • 8328 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

The legalization of cryptocurrencies can bring additional revenues to the budget of Ukraine, but requires strict control. Experts assess the advantages, risks and expectations of this process.

Economy • April 4, 02:15 PM • 63770 views

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • April 4, 01:38 PM • 9534 views

Trump believes that Zelensky and Putin are ready for a ceasefire agreement

According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 01:33 PM • 9314 views

Two Russian admirals who commanded the shelling of UNESCO sites in Odesa have been notified of suspicion

The SBU has заочно notified two Russian admirals and their subordinate of suspicion for shelling UNESCO sites in Odesa in November 2023. The attack damaged historical buildings.

War • April 4, 01:27 PM • 8160 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.

War • April 4, 01:26 PM • 16504 views
Exclusive

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.

Economy • April 4, 01:24 PM • 35238 views

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales: Several EU defense companies have approved a joint project worth billions of dollars

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.

War • April 4, 01:14 PM • 8730 views

A computer science teacher from the reality show "Pregnant at 16" went to serve in the Armed Forces

Serhiy, the hero of the scandalous show who married a student, recorded a video message from the front. He explained that his wife initiated the filming and spoke about his dismissal from school due to the scandal.

Society • April 4, 01:13 PM • 5386 views
Exclusive

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.

Economy • April 4, 01:12 PM • 133342 views

It is not Trump, but Putin who should ask for a ceasefire - CCD

Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.

War • April 4, 12:47 PM • 10297 views

For the entire NATO it is obvious that Russia is a long-term threat - Rutte

NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.

War • April 4, 12:41 PM • 8566 views

Trying to eliminate a recruited agent "in the dark": the FSB is changing the tactics of its terrorist attacks in Ukraine – SBU

The FSB is changing the tactics of terrorist attacks, trying to eliminate the perpetrators after the task, in order not to pay. Teenagers are recruited for crimes, every fourth detainee is a minor.

War • April 4, 12:35 PM • 7960 views

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 7902 views

Institute of Ecological Restoration and Development will appear in Ukraine: the government has made a decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the creation of the state scientific institution "Institute of Ecological Restoration and Development of Ukraine". It will be created by merging two other institutions.

Society • April 4, 12:18 PM • 6086 views