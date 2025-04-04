The Ministry of Defense has completed testing new sports sneakers for the military, determining the optimal characteristics. The agency invites manufacturers to join in providing the army with quality shoes.
Head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said that two power units are under repair, and seven others are operating at full capacity. Preparations are underway for the next heating season.
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two Ukrainians were rescued: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy with hearing impairments. Their families were unable to leave the occupation on their own.
The enemy is recruiting children, offering "easy money" for arson of infrastructure facilities and TCCs. The patrol police urges parents to monitor children's online activity.
ARMA transferred the "Flagman" shopping center to the "KAMparitet" consortium for management after criticism in the media. The manager is obliged to transfer 630 thousand UAH to the budget every month.
Direct losses of Ukraine from the war increased to $176 billion, the need for recovery is estimated at $524 billion. The financing deficit for 2025 is $10 billion.
SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.
Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.
The psychological support center "Life Space" operates in Kyiv, where gambling addicts can receive free help. There is also a hotline and online groups for relatives of addicts.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.
The authors of the "How are you?" program shared ways to reboot in conditions of limited time. They advise using short recovery practices, such as turning off notifications or walking in nature.
In a Vinnytsia lyceum, a teacher hit a 10th grade student because he did not react to comments. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are conducting investigations.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by Russians, but fighting continues in two locations. Since the beginning of April 4, there have been 81 combat clashes in various directions of the front.
VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car near Stepnohirsk. The driver was injured, the car was completely destroyed. The man was given assistance.
The legalization of cryptocurrencies can bring additional revenues to the budget of Ukraine, but requires strict control. Experts assess the advantages, risks and expectations of this process.
NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.
According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.
The SBU has заочно notified two Russian admirals and their subordinate of suspicion for shelling UNESCO sites in Odesa in November 2023. The attack damaged historical buildings.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.
The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.
Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.
Serhiy, the hero of the scandalous show who married a student, recorded a video message from the front. He explained that his wife initiated the filming and spoke about his dismissal from school due to the scandal.
Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.
Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.
NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.
The FSB is changing the tactics of terrorist attacks, trying to eliminate the perpetrators after the task, in order not to pay. Teenagers are recruited for crimes, every fourth detainee is a minor.
The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the creation of the state scientific institution "Institute of Ecological Restoration and Development of Ukraine". It will be created by merging two other institutions.