In Lviv region, a truck collided with a minibus: the road is blocked due to an accident

11:39 AM • 2168 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 13146 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 17999 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 26451 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 37499 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 58093 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 41419 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33347 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36819 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 60077 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
Popular news
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 11292 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 8782 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 8352 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in IranJanuary 11, 07:03 AM • 16260 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 12457 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 13146 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 97891 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 124264 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 94163 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 112138 views
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 17488 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 20176 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75805 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76761 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 97120 views
In Lviv region, a truck collided with a minibus: the road is blocked due to an accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

On Sunday, January 11, a road accident involving a truck and a minibus occurred near Krakovets in the Lviv region, with casualties reported. The M-10 Lviv – Krakovets road is blocked, and patrol officers have organized a detour.

In Lviv region, a truck collided with a minibus: the road is blocked due to an accident
Photo: t.me/patrolpolice_ua

On Sunday, January 11, a road accident occurred in the Lviv region near the settlement of Krakovets: a truck and a minibus collided, and there were casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Patrol Police Department.

Details

The accident occurred at 67 km + 700 m of the M-10 Lviv - Krakovets highway. Special services are working at the scene. Details of the road accident

The road is blocked. Patrol officers are providing a detour through a gas station

 - the police said.

Drivers were also urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and to be careful while driving.

Recall

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicted frosts in Ukraine up to -24 degrees on January 12. According to her forecast, a weakening, but not a cessation of frosts, is expected after January 18.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EventsAuto
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine