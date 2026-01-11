In Lviv region, a truck collided with a minibus: the road is blocked due to an accident
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, January 11, a road accident involving a truck and a minibus occurred near Krakovets in the Lviv region, with casualties reported. The M-10 Lviv – Krakovets road is blocked, and patrol officers have organized a detour.
On Sunday, January 11, a road accident occurred in the Lviv region near the settlement of Krakovets: a truck and a minibus collided, and there were casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Patrol Police Department.
Details
The accident occurred at 67 km + 700 m of the M-10 Lviv - Krakovets highway. Special services are working at the scene. Details of the road accident
The road is blocked. Patrol officers are providing a detour through a gas station
Drivers were also urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and to be careful while driving.
Recall
Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicted frosts in Ukraine up to -24 degrees on January 12. According to her forecast, a weakening, but not a cessation of frosts, is expected after January 18.