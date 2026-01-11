In Lviv region, a truck collided with a minibus: the road is blocked due to an accident

Photo: t.me/patrolpolice_ua

On Sunday, January 11, a road accident occurred in the Lviv region near the settlement of Krakovets: a truck and a minibus collided, and there were casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Patrol Police Department.

Details

The accident occurred at 67 km + 700 m of the M-10 Lviv - Krakovets highway. Special services are working at the scene. Details of the road accident

The road is blocked. Patrol officers are providing a detour through a gas station - the police said.

Drivers were also urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and to be careful while driving.

Recall

